For the last time this spring, ASU’s new defensive staff got a chance to see its new 3-3-5 defense in action in Friday night’s spring game.

Here are five takeaways from how the Sun Devils’ defense performed in its final session this spring:

~~~

1. The defense forced takeaways and that’s about as positive of a sign as defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales could hope.

The former San Diego State defensive coordinator prides his 3-3-5 system on being able to take the football away, something ASU’s defense struggled to do last season (ASU ranked 81st in the country in turnovers caused last season).

On Friday, linebacker Malik Lawal intercepted Manny Wilkins on the second snap of the scrimmage, linebacker Loren Mondy had a pick-six after receiver Daniel Sanders-Effiong let a pass bounce off his hands and a couple defensive backs combined to force Sanders-Effiong to fumble a ball out of bounds.

“We got an interception, we caused a fumble over there on the sideline, I’m not sure we got it, but that’s going to be a big thing that we’re going to try to get done is turnovers,” Gonzales said.

Forcing turnovers has been a spring-long trend. Safety Jalen Harvey didn’t have any takeaways on Friday but collected five interceptions during the spring campaign.

“It’s a good sign,” Harvey said of the more opportunistic defense. “More turnovers, less TDs.”

2. According to Harvey, ASU’s defense has picked up about 75 percent of Gonzales’ new defense as the team breaks for summer. But the converted safety was quick to remind that there is still plenty for the group to grasp.

“Even if we are 100 percent, we still have to learn,” he said.

Senior linebacker Jay Jay Wilson thought the unit’s development was on display in the full-speed spring game.

“It’s crazy how much we have (progressed),” he said. “You could just tell by the speed of the game, how fast we were moving around before, a lot of guys were just thinking too much, not letting the game come to them. Now the game is coming to everybody. Everybody is moving fast.”

ASU’s defense still did suffer from defensive lapses on Friday though. One example: the Sun Devils were playing coverage when Dillon Sterling-Cole connected with Frank Darby on a long touchdown pass on Friday.

“Coverage shouldn’t have given up a deep ball, but that’s okay,” Gonzales said. “That’s the learning process, we’ll figure out who it was and what happened.”

The defense allowed four total touchdowns on ten drives during the spring game scrimmage, though ASU’s offense started a handful of drives on the plus-side of the 50-yard-line.

3. During the scrimmage portion of Friday’s spring game, most of the snaps belonged to the second- and third-team defenses.

Gonzales said it was a purposeful action as the coaching staff continues to look for more dependable players going into the summer.

“That was kind of by design, give the other guys an opportunity to play,” Gonzales said. “It was a lot of situational football tonight, so there was a bunch of guys getting a chance to make plays so I’m excited to go grade it.”

Mondy was one such player to stand out. The redshirt freshman has been rare to feature in the two-deep this spring but recorded a sack in addition to his interception return for a touchdown.

“When Mondy got the pick-six, it was awesome,” Wilson said, who has had an up-close view of the fellow linebacker’s spring performances. “He worked very hard this whole spring, so it was dope to see him do that.”

Jordan Hoyt also impressed. The walk-on defensive lineman had spent a lot of spring playing defensive end but switched back to nose tackle this week with D.J. Davidson and George Lea both absent. On one play on Friday, he burst into the backfield to stop running back Mark Cosgrove for a loss. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jamie Diaz also saw an increased workload on Friday following better showings in recent spring practices.

“It was nice to see those second- and third-string guys get out there, be able to put their stuff on tape,” Wilson said.

Friday might prove to be a pivotal night for these fringe players. It was their last chance to show off before ASU’s 21-man recruiting class comes to campus this fall. Coach Herm Edwards made it clear the group of new additions will compete immediately.

“We tried to accomplish a mindset of what we want to become,” Edwards said. “We are going to have 21 new players here (in the fall). A couple of them were here tonight. They are going to help us as well.”

4. Besides the scrimmage, the defense showed off its loud and lively personality during the beginning of Friday’s practice.

The night started with an obstacle course of sorts for the group, with coaches having the players hurdle over trash cans with foam pads stacked on top.







