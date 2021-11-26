ASU ends Battle 4 Atlantis winless, falls to Loyola Chicago 77-59

Going through the non-conference calendar in the preseason, Bobby Hurley expressed the ideal outcome of the Battle 4 Atlantis. With his brother Danny Hurley coaching the UConn Huskies, Hurley told reporters he was hoping for a Thanksgiving weekend championship matchup between the brothers. Instead, Hurley and the Sun Devils left the Bahamas losers of four straight.





“We’ve got to find ourselves again,” said Hurley Friday night, following a 77-59 defeat to Loyola Chicago (5-2) in the seventh-place game of the multi-team event. “We have to do some soul-searching and figure out what our identity is. We’ve been all over the place here.”





Arizona State (2-5) fell into an early hole, leading only momentarily in the first half’s opening minutes. Super senior forward Kimani Lawrence slipped open for a dunk which gave the Sun Devils an 8-6 advantage, the last lead of the day for Arizona State as the steady play of the Ramblers kept the up-and-down Sun Devils at a distance.





Trailing by as much as 11 in the opening half, a high ball screen for graduate student guard Marreon Jackson helped pull a defender up toward the top of the key. Off the screen, Jackson found Illinois State transfer DJ Horne open in the corner, where the 47 percent 3-point shooter would cash the open triple and help the Sun Devils go into the break down 39-33.





“We had a decent finish to the half, which was a plus considering how we played at the end of both first halves in the prior two games,” said Hurley. Against Baylor and Syracuse, poor stretches in the final minutes led to the Sun Devils trailing by 14 and 18 at the break. “But then we stop making shots at the start of the half, and they got back to where we’ve been living here, down 12, down 14, down 16. And then we’re trying to climb back into it.”





The Sun Devils were unable to find their way back into a competitive contest despite Loyola Chicago graduate student guard Lucas Williamson being far from his usual self, primarily due to foul trouble. Arizona State was gifted some help from officials in the opening minute of the second half when Williamson and Jackson got tangled up. Following Williamson’s loose ball foul, the two guards exchanged words -- leading to a double technical, which sent the 2020-21 Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year to the bench with his fourth personal foul.





The Sun Devils struggled mightily in the second half, shooting 8 of 22 from the floor and 0 of 5 from deep in the game’s final 20 minutes. Only one of the Sun Devils eight second-half baskets was assisted on.





“Last night, we had 22 assists. Tonight, we didn’t have many,” said Hurley after a five-assist performance for ASU. The lone second-half assist for the Sun Devils came in the final two minutes of the contest when junior forward Jalen Graham found freshman center Enoch Boakye for an and-one. “They switched everything or switched a lot, and we couldn’t capitalize on that.”





On the opening play of the game, ASU went high-low to find forward Alonzo Gaffney for a slam dunk. That success against that frequent defensive look from the Ramblers was few and far between for the Sun Devils the rest of the night.





“Through the whole body of the game, we were unable to go by their bigs if our guards had it, and we couldn’t really put any pressure on them in front of the basket either. It was just pretty inefficient, but I look more toward the defensive end in this game, too.”





Nothing the Sun Devils tried did much to stop Loyola Chicago’s sophomore forward Jacob Hutson. The Rambler big man was efficient down low and proficient from outside, shooting 3 of 3 on long-range attempts on his way to a career-high 26 points.





“There were too many breakdowns on defense,” explained Hurley, following the Ramblers’ 50 percent shooting performance from the floor and 46.2 percent from deep. The 12 of 26 shooting mark from deep for Drew Valentine’s squad aided the Ramblers in a 27-point discrepancy at the 3-point line. “You can see why they’ve had all the success they’ve had in the NCAA Tournament. They have a lot of guys back from that team; they’re physical o,n defense, and they play well together.”





Both teams struggled to find production from their starting lineups, as ASU sophomore guard DJ Horne was the lone Sun Devil starter to get into double figures -- scoring 11 points. Off the bench, Jay Heath led ASU in scoring with 16 points. Hutson’s 26 points represented the only Rambler starter to produce double digits in points, but it wouldn’t matter as the Sun Devil offense struggled to get anything going.





“My teammates got me in good positions to score the ball,” Hutson told reporters postgame, following a 9 of 13 day from the field, which included makes on all three 3-point attempts. Added Hurley: “It was not a good performance defensively. There were a couple of times where we were trying to help in the paint, and we’ve got three guys on the ball, and he’s wide open. Those are just inexcusable. You can’t have three guys on one player. Of course, they’re going to find him.”





The 2-5 start to the season is one of the worst in recent Sun Devil history. Last year’s disastrous season began with a 4-2 record, although it didn’t open with the Sun Devils playing three top-35 teams according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric. Looking to break its run of defeats, Arizona State will return to Desert Financial Arena Wednesday to take on a Washington State squad that currently sits at 5-0.





“We’ve had a hard schedule,” said Hurley. “We’ve had quite a bit of adversity for this early in the season. You can’t have so many different areas of the game night-in and night-out that you might not be efficient at. If you know what your weakness is, you can try to work on it. If there’s so many, then it becomes an issue to try to figure out what we need to address in order to get better.”