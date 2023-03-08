Arizona State has fallen ill over the last week. The Sun Devils are suffering from an ugly case of the two-out nightmares. And if that aspect doesn’t get remedied soon, it will be terminal. Owen Stevenson fell victim to it on Saturday afternoon in game two against UC Irvine and again found himself on the wrong side of a two-out rally on Wednesday at Oklahoma State in a 7-4 loss.





With the game tied at 1-1, a walk and a base hit with two down put Stevenson in trouble in the bottom of the third. All it took to elicit a collective knowing groan from the visiting dugout was a mistake fastball in a hitter’s count. By the time Nolan Schubert’s bomb landed outside of the premises of O’Brate Stadium, the Cowboys had a three-run lead, and ASU had somehow let up another crooked number in an inning that they were one pitch away from escaping unscathed.





Stevenson then allowed four consecutive singles, plating two more Cowboy runs, allowing them to build an insurmountable 6-1 lead. The Sun Devils fought back, as they’ve done in most of their now seven losses of the young season, but ultimately fell short. Oklahoma State won both games in the midweek mini-series, also winning 6-4 yesterday.





ASU scored once in the fifth and twice in the seventh when Willie Cano hit a two-run bomb to deep right. He became the tenth different Sun Devil to go yard this season. As has been the case in recent years, ASU hasn’t had much trouble displaying power and putting up runs. Conversely, it must make the necessary strides to compete with the best in the conference on the mound.





After starting 5-0 with an opening weekend sweep and a victory at Mississippi State, Arizona State has dropped seven of eight games and five in a row to fall to 6-7. With each passing game, the parallels between 2022 and 2023 are becoming more real and more alarming. Arizona State’s ability to put the brakes on this skid and make sure they’re not playing catch up the rest of the season as they were in 2022 will say a lot about the character of this group and the makeup of its leadership.





Arizona State was overmatched in its two losses, but was competitive in both. If Willie Bloomquist’s squad had played like that this past weekend, it would have at least salvaged one game from the UCI sweep at Phoenix Muni.





The Sun Devils can’t afford to play up and down to their opponents’ levels this season. They’ll come away with a lot of impressive close losses and probably more ugly close losses if that’s the case. The good news? Things get a lot easier over the next seven contests. Four non-conference games remain. I’m cautiously confident in saying that ASU should win all four. This weekend, a miserable 5-5 UC Davis squad comes to town, and Arizona State absolutely needs to take two of three, but a sweep is certainly isn't inconceivable. Anything less would be a massive disappointment considering the quality of the opponent and ASU’s current season mark. Next Tuesday closes out the slate with Utah Tech (currently 5-8), certainly a winnable game





Then, Pac-12 play gets underway as ASU heads to Salt Lake City for a three-game series at Utah. ASU is far better than the Utes on paper, but I’m not sure we can expect a sweep on the road from a team that is currently 1-4 away from the friendly confines of its home field and struggled to throw strikes out of the pen in that small sample size. Let’s assume ASU wins two of three in Utah. If they can come away victorious in six of their next seven, they’ll be back on track heading into a tough midweek clash with GCU and then a weekend home series against Arizona.





Game Notes:





Willie Cano made the most of his first start of the season. With ASU trailing 7-2 in the top of the seventh, he blasted an opposite-field home run to right field for a two-run bomb. He didn’t get much action on defense at third base but was far from a problem. Cano will get more opportunities at third base this weekend and has the chance to take the spot from Nu’u Contrades if Contrades doesn’t find his footing at the plate.





Ethan Long left Tuesday’s game with an apparent wrist injury. It was confirmed on the broadcast during Wednesday’s game that it is, in fact, the same wrist ailment that torpedoed Long’s sophomore campaign in 2022. Buckle up and hope that he will be back in the lineup because that kind of lingering injury would be an awful development for Arizona State.





After a hot start, Will Rogers is having a lot of the same issues we saw when he would struggle in 2022. When he’s hot, there may not be a more dangerous hitter in ASU’s lineup. But when he’s slumping, it looks as though he’s never seen a breaking ball before. He picked up a hit on Wednesday but also struck out three times, including one in a huge spot with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth.





Dylan Gardener came into the game in the bottom of the seventh. He promptly threw six straight balls and walked the first two batters he faced. He then induced a swinging bunt that acted as a sacrifice before being pulled. Today it was Gardener. Before, it’s been Peery, who was actually very good on Wednesday, bailing out Gardener with a strikeout and a fly out. The bottom line is that it’s a big problem. One that plagued ASU last season and has begun to rear its ugly head again in 2023. Fifty-six games go by quickly, and ASU’s margin for error is shrinking with each loss.