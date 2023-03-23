In 2022, Arizona State would have lost this game. After gaining some momentum with five straight wins against inferior teams, ASU blew a six-run lead and squandered an opportunity to sweep at Utah Sunday. Last year, those wounds would have still been open as the team limped into its mid-week tilt with cross-town rival GCU, who is far from a typical non-conference cupcake. The makeup of the 2023 Sun Devils is a lot different. ASU rode plentiful hitting, dominant pitching, and some stellar baserunning to a resounding 11-1 victory over Grand Canyon on Wednesday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.





The win lifts Arizona State to 13-8 on the year and allows the team to prepare for a weekend series against rival Arizona on a high note. It was one of the team’s most complete top to bottom performances of the season.





“That’s a good team over there, and I was proud of the way we bounced back after Sunday’s disappointment,” Bloomquist said. “All in all, I’m pleased with how everybody played.





The top of ASU’s lineup made it evident early that there would be no midweek letdown in this one. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Sun Devils got going when Luke Hill roped a one-out single in the bottom half. Ryan Campos plated Hill with an RBI single two pitches later after Hill advanced on a passed ball. Jacob Tobias then added an RBI single of his own before a two-out double from the red hot Nu’u Contrades put ASU on top 3-1 in the opening frame.





“Obviously, any time you play in front of your home fans, you want to win, that’s a good team in GCU, and they’re in the state. Last year left a little bit of a bad taste in our mouths, so it was good to get this one.”





ASU played like a team scorned for all nine innings Wednesday. There was no letting up, no deploying of the parachute with a small lead, as Bloomquist has eloquently put it before. ASU stepped on GCU’s throat in the middle innings and didn’t let them off the mat. The Sun Devils scored once more in the third, twice in the fifth, and four times in the seventh on their way to the blowout win. The Lopes defense crumbled in the seventh, committing two costly errors that led to the four runs.





“We were able to take advantage of some sloppy defense there in the seventh,” Bloomquist said. “It’s important for our program to play well against our in-state rivals. I’m pleased with how we responded and how we played tonight. If we play like we did tonight, we always have a shot.”





Luke Keaschall didn’t get in on the fun in the first, but he wouldn’t be left out of Wednesday night’s offensive explosion. The reigning Pac-12 player of the week collected two more doubles, one of which drove in ASU’s fifth run, in his second and third at-bats. He’s been hotter than the surface of the sun of late.





“We’ve been trying to get him to let the ball travel, trust his hands, and use that God-given ability,” Bloomquist said of Keaschall. “When he squares the ball up it’s really fun to watch. He was trying to do too much and carry the whole team. You just gotta do your part, do that; that’s enough.”





On the mound, things were pleasantly uneventful for ASU. Seven pitchers combined to hold the Lopes at bay throughout the night. After GCU scored in the top of the first, it never truly threatened again. Owen Stevenson, Josh Hansell, Nolan Lebamoff, Timmy Manning, Jesse Wainscott, Matt Tieding, and Tyler Valdez all toed the rubber, and all were more or less dominant.





“The guys that pitched today, those are guys we need to show up and pitch well,” Bloomquist said of his pitching staff. “All those guys that threw today will be available this weekend. We’re continuing to focus on not necessarily the outcomes but the process. Results will take care of themselves if you limit the amount of free passes you give out and attack the zone.





If you had a nickel for every time, Bloomquist said limiting free bases is key for ASU’s success on the mound; you’d be set for life. “It’s the walks and the hit batters that just destroy us. I’m continuing to preach that upon them. Just attack. Attack, and we’ll be fine.”





One pitcher who has taken that advice and run with it this season is right-hander Josh Hansell. Hansell has enjoyed an incredible renaissance in 2023 out of the bullpen. His ten innings pitched have already quadrupled his total from 2022, and the majority of this year’s have been meaningful. He turned in two scoreless innings on Wednesday and seemed to be on cruise control for the entirety of his brief but dominant outing. He struck out three and allowed just two hits, projecting a calm confidence that is a stark contrast to what he brought last year.





“I feel like whenever I get out there, I get better each time,” Hansell explained. “The more times you get the ball, the more confident you get. When I have Campos behind the plate and this defense behind me, that helps definitely.”





Hansell has starter stuff but hasn’t exactly put together the pedigree to be trusted with such a role. At least not yet. For now, he’s a trusted long reliever in a bullpen that needs some concrete in such a role.





“I want to help the team out in whatever way I can,” Hansell continued. “We don’t have things planned out that far (as a staff), but we’ve been doing a real good job of coming in and competing when we’re called upon.”





All hands will be on deck this weekend, as no ASU pitcher had to throw more than 35 pitches on Wednesday. Willie Bloomquist is never shy about how he feels about the University of Arizona. He flashed a coy grin when asked how his players would be motivated for the rivalry series during the next 48 hours.





“I’m hoping it’s rocking,” Bloomquist said of the atmosphere. “For a baseball fan, they had a good environment down there last year; I wouldn’t say it was welcoming. Some of the people that were on top of our dugout screaming at us after they walked us off on Friday; we haven’t forgotten about that. I’m anticipating an intense atmosphere.”





Game Notes:





Nick McLain is close, but he likely won’t be able to play this weekend in the Territorial cup series. He’s been able to take some swings off a tee and is now likely to debut on Friday, March 31, at Cal.





Ethan Long still doesn’t have a timeline to return to the plate, but he’s itching to contribute in some other way. That means a potential return to the mound. Bloomquist said Long approached him with that idea, and they are all for it.