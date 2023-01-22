



Throughout their surprising season, Arizona State (15-5, 6-3 Pac12) has never been a team to stay down after suffering a defeat. However, UCLA’s late-round haymakers seemed to linger just enough for the Sun Devils' next opponent to take advantage of, as USC (14-6, 6-3) came into Tempe and handed ASU a 77-69 loss on Saturday.





While it’s taken longer than most thought, the Sun Devils have dropped two in a row for the first time this season, and it came courtesy of the Trojans' Drew Peterson. Every time ASU seemed to get that big basket, Peterson and USC would quickly return the favor on the other end, something Arizona State hadn’t been accustomed to this year.





“We’ve had an identity for most of the season of getting stops,” Bobby Hurley said postgame. “We’ve given up back-to-back games virtually 50 percent shooting from the field when we’ve been holding teams in the thirties. We gotta get back to the drawing board at that end of the floor.”





Right from tip-off, the usual all-out defensive effort this team has showcased all year was non-existent. What made it worse though was standout forward Devan Cambridge logging two fouls within the first six minutes of the game, ultimately opening the door wide open for Peterson’s 19-point night.





“We wanted him (Devan) on Peterson,” Hurley said. “We didn’t get a chance to do that a whole lot.”





With the disruptive defensive nature that Devan Cambridge brings now on the bench, USC took full advantage of a rare crack in the Sun Devils’ wall of interior defense. Of their 43 first-half points, the Trojans registered 18 of them in the paint. USC guard Boogie Ellis inflicted long range harm, hitting a trifecta of deep three-pointers in the first half. Another 12 first-half points for the visitors came via free throws, an aspect Bobby Hurley noted in his postgame address.





“The first half, if you looked at the stat sheet, the stat sheets were virtually identical,” Hurley said. “The one difference was 12 free throws to four, which resulted in a 9-point differential. We gotta do a better job of not fouling and putting ourselves behind in the game.”





The extra points from the line and putbacks made a 43-33 halftime lead for USC feel much closer than the scoreline would indicate. In the second half, though, the better team on the floor was clear.





Much like the UCLA game on Thursday, ASU came out of the halftime locker room flat on both ends, and USC made them pay with a quick 7-0 run to push the lead to 17. Their torrid start in the second half did not subside quickly, with the Trojans running out to as big as a 24-point lead with just under five minutes to play. With their defensive calling card removed from their performance, Bobby Hurley’s call for offense in the early goings of the second half went mostly unanswered, especially from junior guard DJ Horne.





Having one of his better games of the year on Thursday, Horne was a non-factor against USC. While his zero points would speak for itself, just 17 minutes played for a player who averages nearly 30 a game raised quite a red flag. Hurley cited a lack of intensity in Horne that prompted his short leash.





“DJ had a blank expression,” Hurley said. “He never really was fully engaged in the game.”





With Horne's struggles and Devan Cambridge in foul trouble, the scoring weight was put on the shoulders of both Desmond Cambridge and Warren Washington. Known for his unwavering confidence, Cambridge didn’t let a slow shooting start derail him, but an uncharacteristic 6-of-16 display was a hurdle that his team could not overcome. Despite setting a career high for single-game points as a Sun Devil, Washington put in proper perspective the 21 points he scored.





“I’m never happy with a loss regardless of how I play,” Washington said. “My mindset’s always about winning and doing my job to win.”





Aside from eight points by guard Austin Nunez, offensive production was very hard to come by for ASU. Surprisingly though, their defense is what let them down the most. With Andy Enfield continuing to run sets designed to bait Devan Cambridge into fouls, Drew Peterson found himself in advantageous matchups more and more throughout the second half. Like any player of his caliber would, Peterson jumped right at the opportunity and put up 15 points in the second half while knocking down all six of his field goal attempts.





Despite going on a 16-0 run over the final four-and-a-half minutes of play, it was simply too little too late. With some pointing to the mental hangover from a dogfight of a game with UCLA this past Thursday, Hurley thought of Saturday’s effort as a major letdown from everyone involved.





“I think we mentally didn’t have the right enthusiasm to play, and that’s the responsibility of the coaches,” Hurley said. “We had no activity, and we have to do something about it.”





“It was flat out embarrassing,” Warren Washington added. “We embarrassed ourselves.”





What made the loss even more frustrating was how far Saturday’s showing was from everything the Sun Devils have done this season.





“We’ve been fighters all year,” Hurley said. “It was like watching an entirely different team (tonight). You’re not watching who you’ve seen most of the season.”





With the disappointing showing marking Hurley’s sixth straight loss to USC dating back to February of 2020, Arizona State falls into a tie for second in the Pac-12 standings, whereas a win would’ve had them in sole possession of it. A much-needed recharge is in order for Arizona State following the two home losses as they head to Seattle on Thursday to take on Washington. Even with the events of the last 48 hours, Hurley did lose sight of what this team has accomplished and what is yet ahead of them.





“Although these last couple of days are disappointing, we’ve still put ourselves in a strong position,” Hurley said. “We gotta go back out there and start winning games.”