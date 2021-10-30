ASU defense falters in first half, unable to overcome mistakes against WSU

After a devastating second-half performance against the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, Arizona State set out to refine their mistakes and breathe fresh air against Washington State on Saturday afternoon. Instead, they met an offense firing on all cylinders for the first 30 minutes of play as they fell into a 28-point hole, making it 56 straight unanswered points allowed in its most recent two halves of football. The Sun Devils couldn’t dig themselves out of the first-half hole, falling to the Cougars on Homecoming, 34-21.





Arizona State’s defensive ineptitude is, without a doubt, a byproduct of their own mistakes. The air raid approach of the Cougars, paired with an effective ground assault, sliced and diced the Sun Devil defense more than the defense itself made stops. What didn’t help, though, was the ASU offense’s inability to put together a scoring drive, as it turned the ball over four times in the first half alone.





“It wasn’t complementary football,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards expressed after the loss. “We turned it over early in the game, the defense gets a stop, for the most part, then we get the ball again, and we don’t do anything with it. Lo and behold, we turn it over again. It becomes one of those games, and it’s giving the other team energy, and they hit some big balls on us down the rail.”





To its credit, the defense did come to play, and both defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce and Edwards were optimistic about the unit’s preparation. On the first Washington State drive, the pass defense stepped up and made tackles, only allowing a total of eight yards, forcing a turnover on downs. As the offense continued to make mistakes and failed to put together a comprehensive drive, it opened the doors for Washington State to pounce on a unit that had spent 33 minutes on the field.





“It’s frustrating,” ASU junior quarterback Jayden Daniels added. “We put the defense in that position. We can’t expect the defense to hold up for four quarters if we are just going to keep giving Washington State the ball, giving the defense short yardage. Momentum is a big thing.”





The pendulum of momentum continuously swung in the way of the Cougars through the first thirty minutes. Time and time again, it seemed as if a small ASU mistake or mental gaffe put the Sun Devils down another score.





Sophomore Cougar quarterback Jayden de Laura took overwhelming advantage of the Sun Devil miscues. On 1st-and-0 from the ASU 28-yard line, de Laura scanned the field to the left before opting to throw to his right, a perfectly placed deep ball intended for redshirt senior receiver Travell Harris. The Wazzu receiver burned graduate student cornerback Jack Jones, gaining a two-step advantage before basket-catching the pigskin in the endzone.





The next Washington State twist of the knife into the ASU defense’s gut came on 3rd- -and-6 from the ASU 45-yard line. de Laura faked the handoff before scanning right. He pump-faked the throw, shaking ASU junior cornerback Kejuan Markham away from Cougar redshirt senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. The receiver snagged the ball in stride before he cut across the field and trotted into the endzone.





“They caught a lot of contested balls,” Edwards said on the topic of the Washington State run-and-shoot approach. “We covered them, but they caught some big, contested ones down the rail…those ended up hurting us.”





“It wasn’t good enough for us defensively,” Pierce remarked afterward. “We had opportunities off the field; either penalties or a breakdown on our front or in coverage allowed drives to continue.”





Following the turnover of Washington State’s coaching staff last week, one might expect the offense to be in a slight state of turmoil, but such was not the case on Saturday, as the Cougars offensive system proved to be too tall of a task to contain. Daniels, Edwards, and Pierce all felt as if the team was adequately prepared to take on its opponent, as an extra week of reflection and preparation allowed ASU to see more of Wazzu than it normally would.





“Everything they showed on film, they did,” Daniels reflected. “It was just the turnovers; they were ball-hungry. That was something that we knew coming into the game. It’s just frustrating when we are getting positive plays, but we fumble and put the defense in a bad position.”





“We were 100% prepared,” Pierce relayed. “Without a question. Guys knew which routes were coming; we had a good feel for what they wanted to do. New offensive coordinator, new head coach want to run the ball and take shots, that’s what happened today.”





“They did run the ball a little bit more, but their offense is their offense,” Edwards told reporters. “Our guys were well aware of what they were running and (de Laura) made some good throws.”





After a game in the most hostile of environments, Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Edwards also believed the team was overly optimistic that they would have it easy back in the comforts of their own stadium, with supporting fans cheery due to Homecoming festivities and the 1996 Pac-10 Championship team in town to visit.





“I think our players maybe took this home venue for granted, thinking that if we play at home, everything is supposed to work out,” Edwards shared. “It doesn’t work when you turn the ball over, drop balls, and you give up big plays in the passing game. So, we have a lot of fixing to do.”





Things picked up in the second half for the defense, as they were able to get a break at halftime and readjust to the scything Washington State offense. The unit didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half of play. They forced three straight punts in the third quarter before permitting three field goals on the remainder of the Washington State drives, but their adjustments weren’t enough to fix the numbers on the scoreboard or to satisfy their defensive coordinator.





“(I don’t take too many positives from the third quarter), before that there were 56 points (allowed) over the previous four quarters,” Pierce stated. “That’s not good enough. It starts with us as coaches. We have to figure it out, as always. We either get the best players out there or have to come up with new calls.”





The Washington State loss brings a lot of questions, criticism, and eyeballs to the table for Arizona State. The offense shoulders a significant portion of the blame for the loss, but it’s not like the defense was squeaky clean either. Pierce’s defense is one of the most experienced in the country, compounded with some talented, high-potential young players. If the Sun Devils are to be successful down the stretch, changes and errors have to be fixed and eliminated. Execution is key. When you don’t control your destiny anymore, there’s no room for mistakes.





“We have a lot of work to do,” Edwards said. “There’s going to be no new offense, no new defense. We’re not revolutionizing anything. We must execute. We didn’t execute. When you don’t execute, and you turn the ball over, and you allow big plays, it’s very difficult to win… When you play in a game like this, and you’re behind, you can’t make the glaring errors we did. That’s what happened to us.”





