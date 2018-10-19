For most of Arizona State's first game following its bye week, the defense played some of its best football of the season.

The offense, however, failed to put the ball in the end zone like in weeks past and struggled with turnovers for the first time all season.

It's a frustrating lack of consistency for ASU, which again was unable to put together a complete game in its fourth seven-point loss of the season, 20-13, to Stanford on Thursday at Sun Devil Stadium.

Whether ASU can put together a complete enough performance to beat a Pac-12 team other than Oregon State remains to be seen.

If it happens, though, it will likely be due to a marked improvement by the offense, which turned the ball over three times and scored just 13 points despite 437 total yards.

"The defense played great," ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens said. "I thought they played good enough for us to win the game."

Early, the Sun Devil defense looked as if it could cancel out the offense's inability to score.

Stanford (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) went three-and-out on its first two possessions and didn't score on its first four possessions.

ASU, unlike against Colorado, dominated at the line of scrimmage and didn't allow Stanford and Bryce Love, who returned from an ankle injury, to establish the run.

The Sun Devils had six tackles for loss in the first quarter and held the Cardinal to 38 yards, only nine of which came on the ground.

Love had just 7 yards on six carries in the opening quarter and finished with just 21 yards on 11 carries.

"I'm glad (Love) played," ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. "He couldn't run the ball inside. I'm surprised he got 20 (yards)."