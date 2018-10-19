ASU coordinators lament Sun Devils' inability to play a complete game
For most of Arizona State's first game following its bye week, the defense played some of its best football of the season.
The offense, however, failed to put the ball in the end zone like in weeks past and struggled with turnovers for the first time all season.
It's a frustrating lack of consistency for ASU, which again was unable to put together a complete game in its fourth seven-point loss of the season, 20-13, to Stanford on Thursday at Sun Devil Stadium.
Whether ASU can put together a complete enough performance to beat a Pac-12 team other than Oregon State remains to be seen.
If it happens, though, it will likely be due to a marked improvement by the offense, which turned the ball over three times and scored just 13 points despite 437 total yards.
"The defense played great," ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens said. "I thought they played good enough for us to win the game."
Early, the Sun Devil defense looked as if it could cancel out the offense's inability to score.
Stanford (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) went three-and-out on its first two possessions and didn't score on its first four possessions.
ASU, unlike against Colorado, dominated at the line of scrimmage and didn't allow Stanford and Bryce Love, who returned from an ankle injury, to establish the run.
The Sun Devils had six tackles for loss in the first quarter and held the Cardinal to 38 yards, only nine of which came on the ground.
Love had just 7 yards on six carries in the opening quarter and finished with just 21 yards on 11 carries.
"I'm glad (Love) played," ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. "He couldn't run the ball inside. I'm surprised he got 20 (yards)."
The offense, led by Manny Wilkins, couldn't take advantage.
ASU (3-4, 1-3) managed a field goal in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead, but the offense was felled by mistakes and ineffectiveness.
A 51-yard pass from Wilkins to Brandon Aiyuk was ASU's only play over 10 yards in the first quarter.
A promising drive early in the second quarter ended prematurely by a Wilkins fumble, which led to Stanford's first points of the game.
The Sun Devils' next possession got to the Stanford 31-yard line before a failed trick play ended in an N'Keal Harry interception.
ASU gave up another field goal following the Harry interception and trailed 6-3 at the half despite the defense's effort.
ASU entered the game with an FBS-low two turnovers this season.
"The two turnovers in the first half just killed us," Likens said. "If it's 0-0 in the turnover battle, we're probably over here smiling,"
When ASU's defense did break down, the offense wasn't there to pick it up.
Stanford scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half and all ASU could manage during its fall was a field goal.
A 6-3 deficit turned into a 20-6 hole, which required the ASU defense to be almost flawless for the remainder of the game if the Sun Devils wanted a chance to win.
"We let them score two touchdowns in the third quarter and the offense didn't answer," Gonzales said. "That was the difference in the game."
ASU's defense didn't allow another point in the final 17 minutes, but it was too little, too late for the offense
A 10-yard touchdown run from Wilkins snapped a 15-drive touchdown drought for the offense and pulled ASU within a touchdown with eight minutes to go, but the Sun Devils failed twice to tie the game in the final minutes,
"(Stanford) couldn't move the ball, couldn't run in the fourth quarter," Gonzales said.
ASU's final drive was the epitome of its offensive struggle against Stanford.
The Sun Devils drove inside Stanford's 30-yard line but a Wilkins mistake in the final seconds - he completed a pass in bounds to Eno Benjamin that ran out the clock - left ASU searching another week for its second conference win for another week.
"You can say that we're right there," Likens said. "But after a while, that gets old."