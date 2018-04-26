As a result, Arizona State, fresh off of a weekend sweep of Utah, returned to some of its familiar, frustrating patterns in an 8-7 mid-week loss to New Mexico State, Wednesday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Torkelson’s low throw, which definitely reached the bag before Ortiz did, skittered past third baseman into foul territory for his second of two errors, both of which came in that frame. Ortiz scored safely and delivered the Aggies a lead they’d never relinquish.

Playing cut-off between Aldrete and catcher Lyle Lin, freshman Spencer Torkelson ranged over from first base to snag the bullet from right field. He turned and fired towards third base, seeing that New Mexico State shortstop Joey Ortiz had made it almost halfway down the third base line before deciding to retreat.

Trying to keep things knotted at four with one out and runners on the corners, junior pitcher Brady Corrigan got the out he needed — a fly out to sophomore Carter Aldrete in right field — and the subsequent throw he needed from Aldrete to keep the go-ahead run at third.

“Just play catch, man,” head coach Tracy Smith said of Torkelson’s throw to third. “That’s something we talk about, this game’s a game of catch and throw, and you’ve got to play catch, and we didn’t to that effectively. Had that out, that would’ve gotten us out of the inning.

“That’s been a little bit of the nemesis, just play catch, slow the game down, play catch, and you take some of those freebies off the board. We’ve been giving our fair share of freebies.”

While Torkelson’s two errors cost the Sun Devils (17-23, 9-9 Pac-12) their early lead, he wasn’t close to being the only player at fault for the final result. In fact, he redeemed himself at the plate with a pair of singles.

On the mound, sophomore Spencer Van Scoyoc only struggled in one of his three innings; his first two frames included three strikeouts, just two baserunners, and no runs. The third, though, his outing fell apart, as he allowed four runs on four hits.

“He was making some pitches, it was good to see him get the first couple,” Smith said. “It’s just progress, and trying to get progress and make sure that he knows that we believe in him and that he has to continue to develop to pitch at this level.”

“He’s shown progress,” he added. “I think he has. Is he where we want him right now? Absolutely not, but we’re going to keep working on him.”

ASU responded in the bottom of the third with three runs of their own to knot things back up at four. After loading the bases, the Sun Devils clawed back by way of a Taylor Lane walk, a Hunter Jump single and a Gage Workman hit-by-pitch.

Over the next two innings, though, NMSU (27-14, 11-4 WAC) was able to reopen a substantial lead; after Torkelson’s error in the fourth gave the Aggies a 5-4 lead, Corrigan gave up three earned runs in the fifth to push the visitors’ advantage to four.

“We’ve got to get better on the mound,” Smith said. “We can’t keep relying on our offense to bail us out. That’s not how you win games. You win games with pitching and defense. So those things need to get better and be more consistent.”

The rest of the bullpen, though, shut things down over the final four innings. Sophomore Chaz Montoya allowed just one hit and struck out two in the sixth, junior Connor Higgins walked just one batter in an otherwise perfect seventh, and freshman Dellan Raish closed things out with two frames of shutout, one-hit work.

In the bottom of the seventh, ASU’s bats made some noise, as a Lyle Lin double and a Hunter Jump triple and an Alika Williams sacrifice fly each brought across a run to pull within one. The Sun Devils’ comeback effort, though, came up short, as they mustered just one hit in the last two frames.

“We kept battling at the plate,” Smith said. “I have no qualms with some of that. Our issue isn’t with the bats, it’s defensively, we’re making mistakes we shouldn’t.”

ASU will dive head first back into Pac-12 play looking to improve upon its .500 conference record with a daunting road series against No. 5 Oregon State this weekend. Friday night’s series opener is set to start at 5:35 p.m MST.

Other Notes

→ One player Smith mentioned he was impressed with was Taylor Lane. The senior went 1-for-4 on the night but worked several long at-bats. Smith mentioned that he was especially impressed with Lane’s concerted effort to take over the designated hitter spot earlier this season; the Virginia native has only started 19 games, but he’s batting .312 on the season with 11 RBI.

“He’s older, he’s a senior player, he’s one of the few seniors we have that’s playing,” Smith said. “You expect that out of your older guys — they’ve been seasoned, they’ve been around this game — but I love the confidence factor that he’s displaying. I’m very proud of what he’s been able to do, picking us up in that DH spot, because there were a lot of guys battling for that and he basically said, ‘It’s mine, boys.’”

→ Regarding pitcher Boyd Vander Kooi and his long-awaited return from an elbow injury, Smith said that, while he doesn’t know for sure, he’s not expecting the freshman to return for the Oregon State series. That being said, Smith did mention that Vander Kooi is continuing to progress in his recovery.