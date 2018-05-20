TUCSON – It took a few moments for Hunter Bishop to get back to his feet. As Arizona’s game-tying runs crossed home plate in the seventh inning on Saturday night, the Arizona State sophomore was sprawled out in left-center field at Hi Corbett Field, some 400 feet away from home plate.

He had just dropped a ball that let the Wildcats right back into the game.

Arizona secured a Territorial Cup victory on Saturday, taking advantage of Bishop’s error to tie the game before walking off in the 11th inning of a 10-9 win in front of 6,165 delirious fans on its senior day.

The latest ASU defeat marred by a monumental defensive blunder.

“A 10-9 game, where you’re giving up double-digits, it’s hard to pin it on one play,” ASU coach Tracy Smith said postgame.

Bishop wasn’t the only one to err on Saturday either. The Sun Devils committed three errors in the extra-innings defeat, including one on the last play of the game.

With two Wildcats aboard in the bottom of the 11th, UA outfielder Donta Williams roped a single into right field that looked like it was going to win the game. But UA’s lead runner, Nick Quintana (who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs) pulled up after rounding third, only to see ASU right fielder Trevor Hauver had let the ball get by him. Quintana turned around and jogged home as an unearned winning run.

But it was Bishop’s drop four innings earlier that changed the course of the evening. Up to that point, ASU’s bats had kept the Sun Devils in front and on pace for a win that would have been rewarding for them and even more devastating for Arizona.

The Wildcats entered the weekend on the bubble for the NCAA tournament, listed outside the field of 64 by both D1baseball.com and Baseball America earlier in the week. A series loss to ASU would have been crippling for their resume. They came within seven outs of suffering it.

Up 9-7 with two gone in the bottom of the seventh, ASU looked like it was going to escape a two-on jam. UA catcher Cesar Salazar skied the ball into the gap, forcing Bishop to run to track it down. He ranged to his left and was in a position to make the catch.

He didn’t.

The ball hit off the heel of his glove and bounced safely to the ground, dropping with a thud to his left to allow the tying runs to score. Center fielder Gage Canning, backing up the play, picked the ball up and fired it back into the infield. Bishop helplessly collapsed to the ground in disbelief.

“I’m sure there is nobody who feels worse about it than he does,” Smith said of Bishop’s drop. “I think it’s a little bit of snake-bitten. It just seems that those things happen at the inopportune times. For whatever reason, we just haven’t been able to overcome that stuff.”

Saturday night was no different.

There were chances for ASU to salvage a win after Bishop’s error. In the very next half-inning, the Sun Devils had the bases juiced with two outs but catcher Lyle Lin struck out on three pitches.

ASU used two walks and a single to load them up again in the 11th before shortstop Alika Williams also went down in three pitches. In the bottom half of the inning, ASU freshman Boyd Vander Kooi walked a batter and hit another before Williams lined the “game-winning” hit into right that got past Hauver.

“I believe in this group. I think it’s a really good group going forward. But it’s tough. You don’t want losing to be something (our players) accept. I don’t think we do,” Smith said.

But as the Sun Devils’ skipper sat in an empty visitors’ clubhouse deep in the belly of Arizona’s home ballpark after the game, he wore a look of dejection, struggling to digest another loss that saw his young team do more good than bad.

Bishop was the perfect example. The sophomore had been seldom used for over a month before this week, collecting just one start in two hits between April 14 and May 6. But Bishop has started each of ASU’s last six games, recording eight hits, 11 RBIs, and two home runs in the process.

Smith said it was “a shame” his crushing mistake in the field tainted Bishop’s otherwise superb stretch.

Other contributors on Saturday included freshman Spencer Torkelson (who hit his 24th home run of the year and registered 3 RBIs), freshman Hunter Jump (who reached base four times and scored twice) and sophomore Carter Aldrete (who recorded three hits, two walks, and an RBI). ASU led 2-0, 7-2 and 9-7 at different points on Saturday too.

Arizona came back each time.

“I like the way that we compete but eventually you think some of that stuff is going to translate into wins,” Smith said.

That hasn’t been the case this season.

Inconsistent pitching and defense have ensured the Sun Devils of a second straight losing campaign, a first in the program’s rich history. If they don’t win their final series at home against Cal next week, it will mean back-to-back years of 23 wins. If they get swept by the Bears, they’ll finish with fewer victories than they did in 2017.

“The growing pains are stern,” Smith said, “and long-lasting.”