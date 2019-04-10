LAS VEGAS -- The field had cleared. So, too, had the players. The Arizona State baseball coaches were alone. In a silence fueled by tension and confusion, they were handed a stat sheet.





It was a family reading a murder report for a fallen loved one. They already knew what happened. The piece of paper made it real.





At the top of the hierarchy, Tracy Smith broke through the sorrow, heading up the two dugout steps at Earl Wilson Stadium’s visitor's dugout and onto the adjacent dirt. Recorders in his face, Smith couldn’t focus.





His eyes kept darting back to the field. Like he missed something. It didn’t feel real. It couldn’t be real. But he was talking about it. OK, it was real. Smith still couldn’t believe it. Maybe the constant peeks would put his players back out there. PItcher Sam Romero would be on the mound. Heck, Smith may have been there with him.





Stuck in the first stage of grief, Smith still couldn’t comprehend the whale of a lead his team blew. Should he have done something? Should his players have done something? Did Arizona State really allow a five-run lead to vanish in the Vegas lights and lose 10-9 on a UNLV walk-off walk?





In a maroon hoodie, ideal for the 25 mph winds blowing through the McCarran airport flightpaths above him, Smith stood on the dugout railing an hour prior. Things were good for the fifth-year skipper. Two-way player Marc Lidd headed to the mound backed by a 9-4 lead in the final frame.





Lidd had already tossed four innings. It would be nice if he could gut out just one more, Smith thought, just to secure a fresh bullpen come Friday. If trouble came early, no damage in yanking him. After all, it was one inning and the Devils were up nearly a half dozen.





Lidd’s first six pitches were all balls. Smith made his first trip to the mound, tapping his left arm twice just in time for southpaw Chaz Montoya to trot to the dust-swirling center patch of dirt. Montoya has become one of Smith’s four trustworthy relievers, the lucky few ASU’s coach knows what he’s getting from. They’ll attack hitters, stay in the zone and, most importantly, throw strikes.





It took five pitches for Smith to realize that didn’t describe Montoya on this chilly, Sin City night. So much so, he pulled the curly-haired lefty in a 2-0 count … against another lefty, UNLV right fielder Max Smith.





“Yeah, he was not effective, clearly,” Smith said of Montoya. “He wasn’t throwing the baseball with anything on it.”





No worry. Thanks to starter Erik Tolman’s three scoreless innings and Lidd’s lengthy outing, a thin Sun Devil bullpen had reinforcements. In what will likely be his mid-week bullpen session, Sam Romero came to shut things down. Sure he inherited runners on first and second, and a 2-0 count, but, again, ASU was up five.





Romero, another one of Smith’s trustworthy arms, was supposed to get things under control. Only, he didn’t.





“We have an Arizona State baseball uniform on,” Smith said. “You go in, you throw strikes. That’s your job in the bullpen. It didn’t happen tonight. We lost. I don’t know what to analyze other than we didn’t throw strikes. Sam usually fills up the strike zone. That’s why we were very comfortable putting him in there.”





He walked Max Smith on two pitches. Bases loaded with no outs. But Romero didn’t have the proper time to warm up. And, plus, he inherited a 2-0 count. Perhaps he needed an at-bat to work out the kinks?





Then he balked. A run came across, the first of the inning. There was doubt, but only for a second. After all, ASU was still up four with, arguably, its best reliever on the mound. Throughout the Sun Devils 21-game win streak to start the season, they didn’t have many of these scares, but they had enough eighth- and ninth-inning rallies to know what the Rebels felt.





The balk jubilation lasted only a second for the UNLV congregation on the edge of the railing. Just long enough to be replaced. This stand-in was the image of Edarian Williams trotting to first, the result of ASU’s fourth walk of the inning.





Then UNLV started hitting. A single into left, under the glove of a diving Alika Williams. A liner into center from Chase Hanson. A rope into right, past the outreached glove of Spencer Torkelson. Each single scoring a run.





“You’re still behind your guys, you want them to succeed,” the Sun Devil skipper said. “But you want to give yourself a chance. We didn’t give ourselves a chance. That’s the long and short of it.”





Smith had seen enough. Romero had walked a pair of batters and allowed an RBI single to another three. With right-handed reliever Blake Burzell warming up, Smith walked out to the mound for the third time in the ninth. The infield gathered around Romero as Smith talked. Fifteen seconds passed, then he left. No change.





The UNLV dugout burst out in applause.





“He's going to be the guy we’re going to have on the mound right there,” Smith said. “At that point, you get down in the ninth, it’s hard to describe. I don’t know how to analyze this. This is Division I baseball and I don’t know how many balls we threw (in the dirt). You’re going to go with someone’s who’s been there before and rely on them to get it done.”





After the fact, Smith stood dazed, perplexed by what just happened. It was almost the same in the moment. In all his year’s of baseball, Smith had never witnessed what Tuesday’s crowd of 666 indulged. Maybe the attendance figure was an omen.





A wild pitch and two more walks -- ASU’s fifth and sixth of the inning -- finished it off. UNLV’s dugout exploded, postponing their mob until shortstop Bryson Stott jovially slammed on first base.



