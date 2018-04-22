Down by two runs in the fourth inning of a game that looked like it would once again be defined by costly errors — a Drew Swift throwing error had just opened the door for the visiting Utah Utes to build upon their early advantage — Carter Aldrete’s two-run double was just the beginning.



The sophomore tied the game, and, in doing so, added to an impressive weekend. But over the next two frames, his teammates blew it open.

For once, key miscues and a lackluster performance on the mound didn’t matter, as ASU’s contagious hitting led to a 15-7 defeat of Utah. With the victory Saturday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, the Sun Devils clinched their first series win since mid-March.

“This team just needs to learn how to win,” head coach Tracy Smith said. “Another step in the right direction tonight… The fact that we were offensively able to overcome that is progression, is growth.”

On the day, Aldrete walked twice, knocked in a pair of runs and scored one more. In two games this weekend, he’s gone 4-for-6 at the plate with five RBI.

Following his game-tying double, freshman Gage Workman brought him around with a triple to regain the lead for good.

In the very next inning, though, things really blew up, as Spencer Torkelson added another two runs on a home run — his 19th of the year — to left field. Junior Gage Canning followed suit with a solo shot of his own, and a Lyle Lin RBI double had the Sun Devils entering the last four frames with a commanding five-run lead.

“I think guys are doing a little bit better job of, early in the count, getting after it a little bit, then once they get two strikes on them, shortening it up and putting it in play for the team,” Smith said. “We had some bad at-bats in the last inning… but I just think it’s executing the plan and putting balls in play. You put balls in play, good things happen.”

ASU’s fourth- and fifth-inning outbursts turned the game on its head, as they came in response to five unanswered Utah runs in the third and fourth frames.

Starting pitcher Sam Romero allowed all but one of those before being pulled prior to the end of the third. During his 2.2 innings, he allowed five earned runs, two walks, and three hits while fanning two Utes.

“It wasn’t the sharpest outing by him,” Smith said. “But he’s been, we’ve been asking him to do something he’s not probably more set up to do for us when we drew this thing up in the offseason, but we know that he’s going to compete, we know that he’s going to throw multiple pitches in the zone, he just didn’t have it tonight.”

Following in the footsteps of Dellan Raish — whose five shutout innings of relief work helped the Sun Devils win Friday night’s series opener — Junior Chaz Montoya locked things down into the seventh inning. In his 3.2 frames, Montoya allowed one earned run and four hits while striking out three.

Montoya let one run score by way of a balk against his first batter of the game, but that run was pinned to Romero. He allowed another unearned run to come across in the form of freshman third baseman Rykker Tom, who reached on the second of Drew Swift’s two throwing errors.

In the seventh, Montoya let up his lone earned run on a single by Tom.

“Pretty much just trying to go back to my old self and just be confident,” Montoya said. “I know things haven’t really gone my way the past few outings, getting hit around a little bit, but yeah, I think I had it today, I felt good and it showed.”

Following Montoya, sophomore Spencer Van Scoyoc returned to the mound for just his second multi-inning outing since February. Van Scoyoc had been expected to be one of ASU’s best starters, but after a rough start to his season, he spent a significant amount of time off the field to refocus.

In Saturday’s win, he pitched 2.2 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five batters.

“We were counting on him to give us some quality innings. It didn’t start off that way, we shut him down basically for two or three weeks and said, ‘We’re starting over,’” Smith said. “Starting over physically and mentally. And I think he’s done a fantastic job of embracing that and seeing that, because I believe it’s probably his last four outings, he’s been really clean and throwing the baseball like he’s capable.”

Likely with senior Eli Lingos on the mound, ASU will look to pick up its second series sweep of Pac-12 play and improve to .500 in conference in Sunday’s series finale against Utah, which is set to start at 12:30 p.m.