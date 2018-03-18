When Gage Canning smacked a three-run home run over the right field wall, it was pretty clear Arizona State was well on its way to its most convincing victory of the season.



The Sun Devils led by ten runs. It was the third inning.

ASU followed its explosive start on offense and cruised to a dominant 18-4 win over the visiting Oregon Ducks, Saturday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. With 18 runs — at least one in each of the first six innings — and 22 hits, the Sun Devils (10-9, 2-0 Pac-12) set season-highs in both categories.

“We haven’t had one of those in a while,” Smith said of his team’s blowout win. “Those are a challenge, and I know as crazy as that sounds, particularly with a young team, these types of games are a challenge, too, because the tendency is, guys get a little flippy or they get caught up in the emotion of the game, it’s a blowout and they lose focus and concentration. What I liked was we didn’t. It was still all business in that dugout.”

Canning, who had himself a 3-for-4 outing in ASU’s series-opening win over Oregon (12-6, 0-2 Pac-12) Friday night, led the Sun Devils’ offensive attack with five hits in as many at-bats, four RBI, five runs and two homers. His second was an inside-the-park in the fifth inning that pushed the already lopsided lead to 13 runs.

The junior outfielder had his first hitless game of the season in a loss to Arizona on Tuesday but has since responded with arguably his best pair of back-to-back games this year, going 8-for-9 across the past two nights. As a result, he’s back over .500 on the season.

“It’s consistency, at probably its highest level,” Smith said. “I don’t want to talk about statistics, but if you watch how he prepares how he goes about his routine every day, how he practices, he’s the model of what you would want. So, the success that comes with that, I don’t think it’s by accident.”

Not long after Canning’s inside-the-park home run, freshman Spencer Torkelson hit his tenth bomb of the season, a three-run homer that pushed ASU’s lead to 18-0. With it, Torkelson put himself within one home run of ASU’s freshman record, held by Barry Bonds.

He’s got 36 games left.

“I’ve said this all the time, you’re never out of a game with power,” Smith said. “I always like to have a nice balance of power.”

"Honestly he was throwing really slow,” Torkelson added. “If I couldn't touch the baseball, we'd had some issues."

The only other Sun Devil with multiple RBI, freshman Gage Workman went 3-for-5, knocking in two runs on a two-out single to cap off a four-run first. Fellow freshman Trevor Hauver also had arguably his best day of the season, picking up hits in all three of his at-bats.

Hauver was one of six players with one RBI to his name. The full list: Hauver, Carter Aldrete, Hunter Jump, Taylor Lane, Alika Williams and Drew Swift.

For Lane, in particular — he had a solo shot in the fourth inning — Saturday was a nice step in the direction for a senior batting just .188 on the year.

“It was good, it was good for us, good for him,” Smith said. “When it all works at the proper time, he’s got power. He put a good swing on that one and got it out of there tonight. It was good, good to see that.”

It also didn’t hurt that Oregon fell into some of the familiar issues that have plagued ASU this season, as the Sun Devils were able to capitalize on each of the Ducks’ four errors.

But while the offensive outbreak was the most impressive aspect of ASU’s wire-to-wire win Saturday night, pitching was once again stellar from Boyd Vander Kooi (3-1, 1.07 ERA). The freshman pitched a one-hitter — the sole hit came on the game’s first at-bat — in five innings while striking out four and walking three.

“Not lost on me, because he didn’t have his best stuff tonight,” Smith said. “You’ve got to do that sometimes as a pitcher, to find a way to get it done even when you don’t have your best fastball. I thought that was truly one of the most impressive performances by him, even though I don’t know that he touched 90 miles an hour. One time, maybe? I thought that was huge for us.”

For the most part, the bullpen picked up where Vander Kooi left off; Brady Corrigan and Grant Schneider each delivered shutout innings in the sixth and seventh, with Ryan Hingst locking things down in the ninth after Spencer Van Scoyoc allowed four runs.

“We gave a couple of at-bats away, but I liked Corrigan and Schneider and Ryan Hingst coming in there and pitching like it was the seventh game of the World Series,” Smith said. “I love that, that’s what they should do.”

On the flip side, Oregon’s starter, sophomore James Acuna, lasted just 1.1 innings having allowed five earned runs on six hits. None of the Ducks’ five pitchers went for more than two innings.

For that, credit Arizona State’s best offensive output in eight years — the Sun Devils last amassed 18 runs against Washington State in 2016 but tallied just 13 hits.

ASU will look to carry its red-hot bats into their series finale with Oregon, Sunday at 12:30 p.m.