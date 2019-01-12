The Arizona State Sun Devils erased two double-digit leads but ultimately lost to the Stanford Cardinal by a final of 85-71 Saturday at Maples Pavilion. With the loss, ASU falls to 11-5 on the season with a 2-2 record in the Pac-12.





Here are five key takeaways from Saturday’s game.





1. CALL AND RESPONSE: Not that this is anything new, but ASU started quite slow against Stanford. After allowing Cal to open up a 10-3 lead in the first six minutes on Wednesday, the Sun Devils watched the Cardinal start Saturday’s contest on a 12-4 run in the first five minutes of play. Their response was very quick, but short-lived. Largely on the back of Luguentz Dort’s three-point shooting — he made three of his first four attempts from distance — ASU went on a 12-2 run over three minutes to take the lead. The rest of the first half was pretty back and forth, but that quick run was key in keeping the Sun Devils above water early on.





2. THIRD TIME’S NOT THE CHARM: The start of the second half was much more of the same; Stanford scored the first 12 points of the frame to build a 52-38 lead with about 15 minutes to go after a triple by Cormac Ryan and a layup by Lukas Kisunas. Once again, the Sun Devils’ response was quick once again — they pulled within five by the 10-minute mark after an 11-2 run — but Stanford, this time, had an answer, scoring the next eight points to push their lead back to double digits. ASU, by that point, didn’t have a third comeback run in the tank.





In summary, the Sun Devils continue to be occasionally great, rather than consistently good. That’s not going to be a winning formula throughout the next two months.





3. DORT BACK TO FORM EARLY ON: Luguentz Dort’s first half against Stanford was one of his best in recent memory; his 15 first-half points were more than he’s had in a full game since ASU’s Dec. 7 loss to Nevada. After a string of contests in which efficiency had been an issue for the freshman, he shot a solid 6-of-11 clip overall and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. That being said, Dort was absolutely silenced in the second half, fouling out after scoring just one point in the latter frame.





4. LIVE BY THE THREE…: It may not have looked like it from the raw numbers, but ASU played pretty outstanding defense, in a way. What the Sun Devils lacked in interior defense, they made up for defending the three-point line and forcing bad shot decisions. Stanford, in the first half alone, attempted 33 shots, and 16 of those were three-pointers. The Cardinal made just five of those. Sure, Daejon Davis — Stanford’s second-leading scorer at 12.1 ppg — got his points, but he shot a very inefficient 3-of-9 in the first half. That said, the Stanford bigs really hurt ASU. It’s no secret that rim protection is one of the Sun Devils’ bigger weaknesses, and that was clear Saturday. Forwards KZ Okpala (6-9) and Oscar da Silva (6-9) combined for 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the first half alone, en route to 42 points on 17-of-24 shooting by the end of the night.





6. SOMETHING ABOUT THE BIG PICTURE: What looked like it had the chance to be Bobby Hurley’s first Pac-12 road sweep at ASU ended up not being the case. After avoiding a horrific loss to California (NET No. 203 as of Saturday), the Sun Devils’ loss to Stanford (No. 144) is their second-worst loss of the season behind only Princeton. As of now, the loss will go down as ASU’s second in quadrant 3 along with a Jan. 3 loss to Utah. At the end of the day, a road loss in conference play isn’t the end of the world, but if any road loss would’ve been bad — other than Cal — it’s this one.





After splitting their trip to the Bay Area, the Sun Devils will head home to face the Oregon schools next weekend — Oregon State on Nov. 17 and Oregon on Nov. 19 — looking to pull back above .500 in league play.







