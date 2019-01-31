As the one true pocket-passer on the team, Yellen knows he could fit ASU’s offense





Rob Likens walked into the quarterbacks’ room in early January. His greeting? Dead silence. Redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole, freshman Jayden Daniels, Joey Yellen, and Ethan Long weren’t sure how to act, what to do.





Had the quartet’s quarterback competition begun?





“The first day, you could’ve cut the tension in the room with a knife,” Likens, ASU’s offensive coordinator, said. “It was hilarious. I was like, ‘Guys, look. This doesn’t have to be the United States-Russian Cold War in here. You’re allowed to talk to each other, man’”





Since then, Yellen said, the awkwardness has calmed down. Not even a snap into spring ball, the quartet has been able to interact like teammates instead of opponents, often accompanying one another for throwing sessions.





Yet, it’s the calm before the storm.





In less than a week, when the Sun Devils kick off their spring practices on Tuesday, the competition will be a full-go. Until then, the quartet will try to do anything they can to get a head start.





“We’ve just gotten a packet before we got here,” Yellen said. “We all went through that before even coming and (coach Likens) sent us some base stuff, emailed us just some stuff that we need to know for spring ball going into it and I think we’ll just build off of that.”





Yellen, though, already has a head start, or some would say potentially a disadvantage depending on how you look at it. The three-star prospect from Mission Viejo, California is the only true pro-style quarterback in the Devils’ competition.





“I thought Joey Yellen was the best pure passer, decision making and accurate guy all rolled into one that I saw out there," Likens said on National Signing Day.





With just the packet that Likens gave his as the guide, Yellen is already seeing similarities from what the Sun Devils are doing on offense and what he accomplished in high school, where he threw for over 3,500 yards his senior year.





“Especially since (ASU’s) playbook has a little bit of everything,” Yellen said. “It has the RPO (run-pass option) game and I played in some pretty diverse offenses in high school. My junior year I was under center, I think we were like the last high school to be doing that.”





For the next few months, Yellen won’t be able to evade the quarterback competition questions. Thursday was his first taste of it, and while unable to go into great lengths about it, given ASU hasn’t had a single spring practice, he provided what he saw as the mold the next Sun Devil quarterback will need to fit into.





No, it’s not the best runner, nor who can throw the farthest, nor who’s the most accurate.





“It’s just going to be about who fits the offense the best and what’s the best version of this offense and that guy is going to be the one playing,” Yellen said.





Yellen joked before he signed that he can’t go out there and try to beat the other quarterbacks at their own games. He’s not going to outrun Jayden Daniels, for example. Nonetheless, what he can do is show Likens and ASU head coach Herm Edwards how the offense can run with an elite passer at the helm.





Something that works in Yellen’s advantage: When Likens was asked on what he’s prioritizing when he’s evaluating his quarterbacks, there was no mention of the need for an overly mobile signal caller. Instead, the ASU offensive coordinator wants someone he can trust to throw a crucial deep ball.





“They’re going to give you shots at touchdowns. Now, you’ve got to complete them, and the shots are going to be behind the secondary,” Likens said. “The more confidence you have in that signal caller and the guy throwing that ball, the more times you’re going to go ahead and call that shot.





“That’s the kind of quarterback I’m looking for, a guy that I have ultimate confidence in that I can take that shot at that point in the game.”





What also may help Yellen is that, regardless of who ASU’s quarterback is, the Sun Devils are going to hand the ball off quite a lot to junior Eno Benjamin, the Pac-12’s 2018 leader in rushing yards.





Edwards said ad nauseam last year that when redshirt senior quarterback Manny Wilkins leaves the program, the Sun Devils are going to really morph into that proverbial old school, run-the-ball-down-your-throat football team. It’s a system that doesn’t greatly need a mobile player behind center.





Yellen stated that because the competition involves four players, Likens is going to split up the reps. Two quarterbacks will take all the live reps one day and the other two will assume those reps the next. Day one will feature Sterling-Cole, because of his seniority, and one of the freshmen, which will be decided by a coin flip.





Nonetheless, his goals for the spring remain the same.





“I want to see a big improvement when I look at my Day 1 to my Day 15,” Yellen commented. “That’s all I can control is how much I get better throughout the process so that's what I am shooting for.”





