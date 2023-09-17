In the game of poker, when dealt with a bad hand, you can either do one of two things. Those two options are to play the hand or fold. As much as the Arizona State Sun Devils may have wanted to fold under injury pressure and turnover trouble, in a football sense, there is no folding even if, as the game goes on, you’re dealt a worse hand.





In Arizona State's 29-0 Saturday night loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs at home, an already depleted depth chart continued to be decimated as the game progressed. Injuries were not the only issue, as the ball was turned over eight times in the shutout loss. The team's depth was put to the test in light of what seemed like a never-ending night of adversity as the Sun Devil reserves were unable to right the ship.





Coming into practice after last week's matchup versus Oklahoma State, it was made clear last Tuesday morning that the Sun Devils were depleted at multiple positions. Starting right tackle Emmit Bohle left last Saturday's game with news coming that his season would be over with a lower leg injury. Adding insult to injury on the offensive line, Aaron Frost was ruled out, although he dressed. Left tackle Isaia Glass did not practice or dress along with guard Cade Briggs. Ben Coleman is lightly practicing as he rehabs from a winter workout injury and has not made his Sun Devil debut which expected mid-season at the earliest.





Other health challenges on the offensive side were tight end Jalin Conyers not practicing all week and not dressing for Saturday's game, as the case with starting quarterback Jaden Rashada. Running back DeCarlos Brooks was also ruled out and was not observed at practice. Finally, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has practiced limitedly rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered last season and did not dress as well.





On the defensive side, defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper practiced but was not dressed for the game. Although safety Shamari Simmons left Wednesday's practice with an arm injury, he did dress and play Saturday night.





As the stage was set at Mountain America Stadium, and a decimated roster tried to bounce back after last week's loss, could it get any worse? You bet it did, and not even from just an injury perspective.





in Arizona State's first drive, quarterback Trenton Bourguet made his season debut, and after his first completion, Bourguet was intercepted by Carlton Johnson as he was hit on the throw. The following drive, Bourguet seemed to find his rhythm going five for five. His sixth throw came after a fumbled snap, where Bourguet quickly turned and threw the ball incomplete but did not get up after tossing the ball. Bourguet was helped off the field, not able to put pressure on his left leg, and was eventually seen in crutches.





Bourguet was out, which meant a little over a month removed from a hamstring injury at Camp Tontozona, Drew Pyne would make his Sun Devil debut a little earlier than expected. The first snap after taking over for Bourguet, the Notre Dame transfer fumbled scrambling, a turnover which was recovered by the Bulldogs. Pyne’s rough night would not end there as in the third drive, the ball was fumbled by Pyne again while being tackled, and he posted another fumble lost. As if his night couldn't get worse, in the fifth drive, Pyne threw an interception for Carlton's second of the game. In the seventh drive, Pyne was picked off one more time courtesy of Cameron Lockridge. After this drive, Pyne exited the game with four turnovers, although it was reported that he suffered another leg injury not related to the aforementioned hamstring injury.





On defense, Oklahoma transfer EDGE Clayton Smith exited the game with a lower leg injury, and was helped off the field much like Bourguet, not putting much pressure on his left leg, and after the game, was seen wearing a boot on his left leg.





Fourth-string quarterback and BYU transfer Jacob Conover entered the game in the third quarter, and he recorded two interceptions of his own. Running back Tevin White accompanied him in the backfield, and after a carry for four yards, White's next carry was fumbled after a big hit by Levelle Bailey. The fumble was lost, and so was White, as he exited the game as well, tallying another ASU injury on the night.





Conover would eventually finish the rest of the game, but that was not without faults of his own. On the tenth drive of the game, after a rush for two yards and an incompletion, Conover threw the fourth interception of the game to none other than Johnson. Johnson's third of the game as Johnson let the crowd know by taking his helmet off multiple times and running over to the Fresno faithful. After that, on the 12th drive, Conover was 3-5 before throwing the fifth-team interception to Al’zillion Hamilton. Arizona State finished with eight total turnovers as Johnson had as many picks as any of the reception leaders for ASU tonight (3).





“I've never in my career been involved in a game like that,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “I literally couldn't even explain how that's even possible. But we're gonna get it fixed. I'm going to get it fixed. That's a guarantee that I'm going to get that fixed”.





In the mix of the second-half turnover dilemma, others were left banged up, with some exiting the game. Backup left tackle Max Iheanachor left the game and was replaced by true freshman Sean Na’a as Na’a, who made his Sun Devil debut. Conyers' backup Bryce Pierre also left the game eventually, along with Melquan Stovall, as Stovall was slow to get up after a 31-yard reception.





“I can't worry about any of that”, Dillingham said. “I can worry about the guys that are going to practice on Monday, and then practice on Tuesday, practice on Wednesday, play on Saturday, and that's it. I can, I can sit up here and complain, ‘Oh, we're down six o-linemen, were down four,’ what does that do? That's a horrible message to a football team”.





In the postgame press conference, Dillingham mentioned how Pierre, Stovall, and White might all need medical imaging done to get to a root cause. Dillingham somewhat surprised everyone with the news of Jaden Rashada being out four to six weeks as he aggravated a high school injury against Oklahoma State. There will probably need to be imaging done for Bourguet's leg while it was also discovered again that Pyne sustained another lower leg injury. This is all not to mention offensive lineman Joey Ramos and safety Chris Edmonds at one point getting rolled up during the game. Next man up will have to be the battle cry when the Sun Devils welcome USC next week.





“This is football. That's a risk”, defensive back Jordan Clark said. “I'm saying, you know, that's the risk whenever you put on your helmet, and then you strap your pads up. The mood around the team is next man up. You gotta play football. If anybody's mood isn't that, that'll get corrected, and then we'll fix that internally.”



