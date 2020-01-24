For the past two seasons, Arizona State’s seasons were defined by its highs. It beat Kansas (twice) and Kansas State and Xavier and Mississippi State and Arizona (twice) and snuck into the NCAA Tournament (twice). Things were good.







Look back on those years and there was noticeable attrition come Pac-12 play. The Sun Devils went 8-10 in conference in 2018 and 12-6 last season against a much weaker slate of foes. Ask fans about the previous two seasons, it’s rare they mention that.





Why dwell on a loss against Stanford or Washington State when you can remember court storming and March Madness?





At this moment, it seems as if ASU’s chances to hear their name called on Selection Sunday for a third straight year are slim. And heading into Saturday’s matchup with Arizona, the Devils most marquee victory is over a middling Georgia team.





“We’ve played some of the more decorated teams this year and have been in those games. I wish that we had two more wins on our record right now,” coach Bobby Hurley said. “Our record is what it is now. But there is potential there and I’ve been reminding our team that there hasn’t been a team that you absolutely fear out there.”





All that is to say, a win over the Wildcats affords ASU its season highlight -- a win over its rival for the program and its fans, a victory over the 22nd-ranked team for its slim tournament resume and momentum for the final dozen games of its regular season.





“I think this would be a great win for us to kind of get us going,” point guard Remy Martin said. “I think once we get going and once we rack up a couple of wins, it’s going to be hard for us to deal with because the success that comes with winning … Once that happens, I think we’re going to be very hard to deal with.”





Only thing is, ASU didn’t exactly inspire much confidence in their first meeting with Arizona. The Wildcats won by 28 in Tempe. Its freshmen were sensational -- guards Josh Green and Nico Mannion ran like gazelles in transition while forward Zeke Nnaji added 17 points in the paint.





The Sun Devils were outmatched. Hurley described it as a “wildfire,” where Arizona State’s struggles spread -- from free throws to every other facet of the game. Since then, it’s thrown some water on some of its problems and managed others.





Here’s what the Sun Devils can do to score its season highlight:





Why ASU Can Win: It’s tough to think ASU can suddenly overcome the 28-point deficit the Wildcats boasted over them three weeks ago in Tucson. But the Sun Devils have momentum … and a healthy Romello White. The junior forward was hampered with an ankle injury at McKale Center, his bounce and mobility clearly limited against Chase Jeter and Nnaji. A 100-percent White will alleviate most of the Devils’ struggles in the paint, but it only offers a slight aid to the most glaring culprit of the early January loss -- shooting. ASU shot just over 30 percent from the field against Arizona.





Lately, though, that’s turned around. Against Utah, the Sun Devils achieved a 51-percent mark all over and a whopping 61-percent clip from deep. If ASU can be anywhere near those numbers, it’ll have a chance against the Wildcats. Not only does it kick start its offense, but in the first meeting it seemed every ASU miss (and there were a lot) ricocheted into the hands of Mannion or Green and led to a pair of Wildcat points. Let White handle his own down low, hit shots and halt Arizona’s transition offense -- that’s the key to an ASU victory.





Why Arizona Can Win: Well, for starters, the Wildcats have a better record, more talent and already hold a 28-point win over the heads of their rivals to the north. Arizona should win -- and as in the first matchup, it shouldn’t be too close. White has been fantastic for ASU, but the Wildcats 1-2 punch of Jeter and Nnaji should be able to overwhelm the Sun Devils’ frontcourt, just like when they combined for 23 points and 20 rebounds in their first meeting. The other thing that makes the Wildcats so good and their second matchup with ASU leaning more toward Sean Miller’s side is that they aren’t reliant on the 3-point shot. In their first meeting, Arizona hit just over 25 percent (4 of 15) of its shots from beyond the arc … and still won by 28.





When the Wildcats are nailing their shots from deep, watch out. They routed Colorado (a team that beat ASU by seven) by 21, hitting more than 40 percent of their 3-point tries. In KenPom’s efficiency rating, Arizona’s offense is ranked seventh in the country going up an ASU offense that is 140 spots lower. In some respects, barring extremes on both sides, it feels like the Sun Devils don’t have the firepower to outscore Arizona.





Key Figure: 26. That’s Remy Martin’s scoring average in his last three games against the Wildcats. If the Sun Devils have a chance at knocking off No. 22 Arizona, Martin needs to have a monster offensive night. On top of scoring, though, Martin needs to have an almost mistake-free night as a facilitator, moving the ball in what has become, at times recently, a stagnant offense.





X-Factor: Zeke Nnaji. In the first ASU, UA meeting, Nnaji was the best player on the floor. He notched 17 points and 11 rebounds on 7 of 11 shooting. He was efficient and dominant. This go-round, he’ll have to deal with a healthy White and a revamped game plan to counter what he did so well against Bobby Hurley’s squad three weeks ago. We’ll see how much it affects him.





Final Score Prediction: Arizona 76, ASU 64





Game Info:

When: 7:30 P.M. MST

Where: Desert Financial Arena

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network / KMVP 98.7 (Tim Healey/Kyle Dodd)