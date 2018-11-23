ASU will conclude the regular season on the road this weekend as the Sun Devils travel to Tucson to take on in-state foe Arizona in the 91st edition of Territorial Cup game. It’s game that usually has bigger implications for Arizona State but this year the tables have turned, with the hosts needing a victory to become bowl eligible. We take a detailed look at this matchup and its opportunities and challenges Arizona may present.







Arizona Offense

A legitimate preseason Heisman Trophy candidate after he took the college football world with storm with his dual-threat play in 2017, Khalil Tate’s junior year has unfolded in a way that certainly would not have been predicted following his breakout sophomore campaign.

In 10 starts, Tate has thrown for 2,248 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 56.7 percent of his passes. He has three games with at least 300 yards and has thrown 12 touchdowns across the past three games.

What has drawn the most attention and curiosity are the limited rushing numbers by Tate, as he has just 178 total rushing yards and two touchdowns in 65 carries compared to 153 carries for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns despite not being the starter until the second month of the season in 2017.

Between injuries and schematic changes from the Rich Rodriguez regime to that of Kevin Sumlin, Tate has rarely been truly used as a rushing threat as he has only one game this year with more than eight carries and his season-high net rush yardage for any single game is 40 against California.

By contrast, last year he had eight games with at least 14 carries and six straight games with over 100 rushing yards including an NCAA quarterback record 327 against Colorado. Ultimately, he had three individual games in 2017 with more net rush yards than he has in total so far in 2018.

The dramatic changes have created some measure of benefit as Tate has thrown seven interceptions this year compared to nine last season with 84 more passing attempts thus far in 2018 compared to 2017. Tate’s improvements as a passer show in that he ranks 23rd nationally and second in the Pac-12 in passing efficiency (152.0)

Diminutive yet dynamic, Arizona running back J.J. Taylor is a flash of lightning that can change the course of a game in an instant. A Doak Walker Award semifinalist just like his counterpart Saturday in ASU’s Eno Benjamin, Taylor has rushed 227 times for 1,290 yards with six touchdowns this year. Not just a runner out of the backfield, Taylor ranks fourth nationally in all-purpose yards by averaging 169.4 per game.

Taylor has four 100-yard games this year – two of which beyond the 200-yard mark – as he had a banner day against Oregon State with 284 rushing yards and two touchdowns and later a 212-yard, two-touchdown performance against Oregon. He does, however, enter Saturday following one of his poorer performances of the year in terms of total yards and yards per carry as he rushed 20 times for just 69 yards against Washington State.

Reserve Gary Brightwell also sees action in the Wildcat offense as he has notched 87 carries for 489 yards with two touchdowns. About half his yardage for the season came in just two games as he has a pair of 100-yard performances this season, first a 113-yard effort against Oregon State and then a 121-yard outing versus UCLA.

In addition to having one of the top-10 rushers in the nation, Arizona also has a solid trio of senior receivers in Shawn Poindexter, Shun Brown and Tony Ellison.

Poindexter brings excellent height (6-5) and is an outstanding red zone target with his 10 touchdown catches while also showing long distance capabilities with his 18.3 yards per catch average with 660 yards on 36 receptions. The Peoria Centennial grad comes into this game hot, having caught two touchdown passes in each of the past four games and having his past six receptions all having been touchdown grabs.

Brown has a team-best 59 catches for 579 yards with six touchdowns while Ellison has 26 receptions for 475 yards with four scores.

Bryce Wolma is listed as the starting tight end but has just four receptions on the year.

From left to right, the Wildcat offensive line figures to start Layth Friekh at tackle, Cody Creason at guard, Josh McCauley at center, Michael Eletise at guard and true freshman Donovan Laie at tackle.

McCauley has started all 11 games at center, while Laie eight at right tackle, three at left tackle) and Creason (eight at left guard, three at right tackle) have started all 11 games stretched across different positions.

Friekh has started three straight games entering Saturday and eight in all this year, while Eletise has started the past two games and three in total.

Offense Summary

Taylor’s game breaking elusiveness is a known commodity and the Wildcats are hopeful that Tate can show a semblance of his 2017 versatility in this game.

Though he has an absolute rocket arm and can make electric plays downfield, Tate has shown a knack for making at least one mistake per game, evidenced by having one interception in the each of the past five games he has finished.

Though a great deal of attention will be paid to the Wildcat run game featuring Taylor and Tate, Arizona has shown the ability to make plays downfield in the passing game. In all, three of Arizona’s top four receivers average at least 18 yards per catch while five of the team’s top six average at least 16 yards per reception.

Statistically, Arizona ranks 42nd in rush offense (199.2), 44th in pass offense (252.8), 31st in total offense (452.0) and 56th in scoring offense (30.5).

The offensive line has protected generally well as the Wildcats rank seventh nationally in tackles for loss allowed (3.91) and tie for 37th in the nation in sacks allowed (1.64).

Arizona Defense

The Wildcat defensive front features end JB Brown, nose Dereck Boles and tackle PJ Johnson – a trio that averages more than 300 pounds per man.

Boles leads all Arizona defensive linemen with 32 total tackles, while Brown tops the linemen and ranks second on the team overall with his 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks among his 28 total tackles. Johnson, a 335-pound behemoth, has totaled 27 tackles including 6.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks.

Standout Colin Schooler starts at Mike linebacker and Tony Fields II at Will linebacker, with either Jalen Harris or Kylan Wilborn at the “Stud” position.

A candidate for the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award, Schooler has 114 tackles including 21.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He is tied for 11th nationally in total tackles and is tied for second in the FBS in total tackles for loss.

Fields ranks second on the team behind Schooler with 81 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks. Harris has 26 tackles including 3.0 sacks and Wilborn has 14 tackles including 2.0 sacks.

Lorenzo Burns and Azizi Hearn are slated to start at cornerback with Scottie Young, Jr. at free safety, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles at bandit at Tristan Cooper at spur.

Flannigan-Fowles ranks fourth on the team with 52 tackles, adding seven pass breakups and 5.0 tackles for loss. Burns has a team-high 11 pass breakups along with 39 total tackles, while Young has a team-best three interceptions to go along with his 35 tackles. Cooper has 30 tackles and five pass breakups while Hearn adds 21 tackles.

Safety Jarrius Wallace is listed as a backup to Young, however, he ranks third on the team in total tackles with 53.

Defense Summary

The Wildcat defense has endured tremendous turnover as a grand total of 25 different players have started this season for Arizona, with only Fields and Schooler having started all 11 games thus far.

Statistically, Arizona shows a particular deficiency against the pass by ranking 115th nationally (269.9). The Wildcats rank 66th in rush defense (164.9), 96th in total defense (434.8) and 93rd in scoring defense (31.8). The Sun Devils should have a notable advantage on offense through the air against the Wildcat pass defense, assuming there are no consistent issues in protecting Manny Wilkins.

Sure, allowing 69 points and all the yardage to Washington State damages the averages, but with 11 full games having been played the numbers aren’t simply skewed by one off night.

An area in which the Wildcats thrive is one in which ASU struggled mightily last week against Oregon – red zone defense – as Arizona ranks 14th nationally on defense in the red zone (74.4).

Arizona has had four games in which it held teams to between 14 and 24 points, but also three games allowing 42 (Utah), 45 (Houston) and most recently, 69 points (Washington State).

Arizona Special Teams

The Wildcats have a pair of placekickers that see action in Lucas Havrisik and Josh Pollack. Havrisik is the more powerful kicker, as he has seven attempts from 40 and beyond and connected on a 55-yarder earlier this year. However, accuracy isn’t his strong suit as he has made just 6-of-11. Pollack, on the other hand, is more precise as he has connected on 9-of-11 attempts with a long of 46.

Former Cal grad transfer Dylan Klumph averages 41.7 yards on 46 punts.

Arizona has had neither a kick nor a punt blocked all year long.

In the return game, J.J. Taylor is the featured kick returner with a 22.9-yard average on 20 runs with an 84-yard touchdown to his credit, while Shun Brown is an always dangerous punt returner and averages 8.6 yards on 16 returns with a long of 24.

Overall Summary

The 92nd installment of a series that dates back to 1899 with the oldest rivalry trophy in college football at stake, the battle for the Territorial Cup remains nasty and personal, whether it features teams battling for a double-digit win total and a division title like in 2014 or two squads hovering around the .500 mark as is the case this year.

ASU has well-documented struggles on the road with just one victory away from Sun Devil Stadium this year, while the Wildcats have had much better success in Tucson compared to other locations.

In a rivalry game such as this, clichés are thrown around ad nauseam regarding records and trends being thrown out the proverbial window and for the unexpected to be fully expected.

However, if relying upon statistics and trends from the first 11 games of the season, the team that wins the line of scrimmage more often than not and has the turnover edge for the game figures to prevail victoriously. Whichever quarterback has the cleanest pocket and can avoid turnovers and whichever team provides its star running back the widest lanes is likely to have a distinct advantage.

Also, both teams enter this fierce encounter in need of a fresh start after frustrating outcomes a week ago and the early momentum in the game could prove pivotal to the final verdict Saturday.

Keys to a Sun Devil Victory

Claim Early Momentum: Many Wildcat enthusiasts are spinning the drubbing at Washington State as a motivator for Arizona to come out strong against ASU. Though there is some merit to this philosophy, such a thorough beating as the one suffered at the hands of the Cougars must create some residual pain and impact to a team’s mental state. Arizona undoubtedly is going to look to strike quickly and claim early momentum and make last week a thing of the distant past. If ASU can assert early control, however, the Wildcats can be rattled.

Win the Line: Saturday’s game features two of the most productive running backs in the nation and a pair of quarterbacks that are athletically gifted but also prone to mistakes. ASU ranks 13th nationally in team sacks, but Arizona’s offensive line places seventh in the nation in tackles for loss allowed. If either running back is allowed enough time, he can make the opposing defense pay to a devastating degree. Likewise, it is believed that Khalil Tate is as healthy as he has been since the start of the season and could be a much greater rushing threat than he has at any point in 2018. Also, a clean pocket for Manny Wilkins does wonders for the Sun Devil offense compared to him being under duress and rushed as he was last week against Oregon.

Six, Not Three: As much as everyone wants to focus on the two-point conversion debacle, last week at Oregon the Sun Devils settled for field goals of 38, 30 and 29 yards. If ASU had even slightly better touchdown efficiency in the red zone against the Ducks, the game could have been won. Arizona brings the 14th best red zone defense to this game, and in what could be a relatively high scoring affair, the Sun Devils cannot afford to constantly be held to field goal attempts when inside the Wildcat 25-yard line.

Familiar Faces

· ASU assistant coach Antonio Pierce played at Arizona in 1999 and 2000

· Arizona assistant coach Noel Mazzone coached at ASU from 2010-11

· Arizona assistant coach Taylor Mazzone was on the ASU staff from 2010-11

· ASU OL Kyle Breed is a Tucson native and attended Ironwood Ridge High School

· Arizona DB Xavier Bell attended Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School, as did ASU OL Alex Losoya

· Arizona RB Nazar Bombata and DT Sione Taufahema attended Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany High School, as did ASU DB Ely Doyle

· Arizona DL JB Brown attended Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School, as did ASU’s Aashari Crosswell, Jermayne Lole, and Kobe Williams; Brown was coached in high school by ASU assistant coach Antonio Pierce

· Arizona WR Devaughn Cooper and LB Anthony Pandy attended Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High School, as did ASU LB Darien Butler

· Arizona OL Michael Eletise attended Honolulu (Hawaii) Kaiser High School, as did ASU LB Parker Higgins

· Arizona OL Steven Bailey, OL Layth Friekh and WR Shawn Poindexter attended Peoria (Ariz.) High School, as did ASU DB Jordan Ware

· Arizona’s Jalen Harris attended Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge High School, as did ASU DL D.J. Davidson

· Arizona K Lucas Havrisik attended Norco (Calif.) High School, as did ASU OL Jarrett Bell

· Arizona DB Isaiah Hayes, DT Mykee Irving and DT Nahe Sulunga attended Calabasas (Calif.) High School, as did ASU LB Reggie Hughes

· Arizona LB Parker Henley attended Chandler (Ariz.) High School, as did ASU’s Jarick Caldwell, N’Keal Harry, Jordan Hoyt, and Chase Lucas

· Arizona CB Malcolm Holland attended Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton High School, as did ASU OL Casey Tucker

· Arizona LB Issaiah Johnson attended Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School, as did ASU’s Darien Cornay and Demonte King

· Arizona QB Khalil Tate attended Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra High School, as did ASU LB Merlin Robertson and the two were teammates in 2014-15

