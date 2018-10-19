This was it. This was going to be the signature drive of Arizona State’s (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) season, capped off with the ending it was robbed of against San Diego State.



From the edge of the red zone, Manny Wilkins took the snap from under center with just about 10 seconds left. He looked down the right sideline for N’Keal Harry, shook off a Stanford defender and dumped it underneath to running back Eno Benjamin across the middle.

“I knew it right away,” Wilkins said in ASU’s 20-13 loss to Stanford (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12). “I should’ve thrown it at Eno’s feet, but instead I threw it at his chest and he caught it. It’s just poor football, poor clock management and spatial awareness on my part.”

With no timeouts left, Wilkins and the ASU offense stood at the 18-yard line helpless. Their eyes darted between the unspotted ball and the clock a million times before the outcome became official.

The clock went blank.

Wilkins took the late snap and chucked it 20 yards out of bounds. This couldn’t possibly be happening again, could it?

For the fourth time this season, ASU walked off the field in a seven-point defeat. For the fourth time this season, ASU couldn’t capture that one play it needed to win.

“It’s bittersweet because you can say that we’re right there,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said. “But after a while, that just gets old. We’ve got to find a way to get that other touchdown.”

Likens and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales stood in front of the media, again, after a tough loss. The emotions still raw, the game still fresh in their minds.

They spurted out a number of plays, each having had the potential to take ASU from a below .500 team to an above .500 team. But, as both Likens and Gonzales began talking, their main gripes became evident.

Likens and the offense

To Likens, the deciding factor in the game was clear: Turnovers.

“If it’s 0-0 in the turnover (margin), we’re probably over here celebrating, smiling,” he said.

ASU had a trio of them, Stanford had none. It was an uncharacteristic performance from an ASU offense that had committed just two prior to Thursday’s game against the Cardinal.

On ASU’s first drive of the second quarter, the offense had marched past midfield and Wilkins had space to run, possibly for a first down. But then the ball was on the ground, out of Wilkins’ reach and into the hands of a Stanford defender.

“I thought I had two hands on it,” Wilkins said. “Guy hit me the right way and I fumbled. I’m not making excuses or anything, I can’t do that.”

Added Likens: “The fumble was bad. That’s a ball-security issue. That’s uncharacteristic of us, we usually don’t put it on the ground.”

On the next drive, ASU was at the Stanford 31 and marching. Benjamin had just run up the sideline on a 29-yard reception and Likens felt it was time for a trick play on first down, one that he said he didn’t think was risky when he called it.

It was a double reverse that put the ball in the hands of ASU’s best offensive weapon, Harry. A smart decision by all metrics. But then Harry began to cock back and fired the ball down the left sideline for Kyle Williams.

But Harry’s not a quarterback. His pass to Williams was undercut by Stanford linebacker Sean Barton for an easy interception.

“All he saw was (Williams) be open,” Likens said. “How many reads is (Harry) dropping back and reading defenses. We just thought we could get a trick play down the sideline, he was open early. I thought it was a good call.”

On paper? Maybe.

But that’s the problem. The Sun Devil offense is this roll of the dice proposition that takes no real account into what preceded it. The last play is irrelevant, holding no bearing on the next.

Sure, that’s improved a little. Likens admitted that he became sick and tired with the constant 2nd and 9 situations the Devils were putting themselves in after a poor first-down run. So, after all was said and done, Benjamin ran the ball just 11 times while Wilkins fired it 43.

“One of the things I wanted to do, and we talked to the kids, going into this game is we were going to take shots down the field,” Likens said. “Stanford’s very good against the run, it wasn’t going to be like the Oregon State game.”

But, eventually, ASU’s offense plays itself out and stalls. In the third quarter, it recorded just four first downs on three drives.

And on the first drive of the fourth quarter, Wilkins forced a throw that was intercepted.

“That is on me,” Wilkins said. “That is what happens when you press. and you force something, and you try to make something happen. You get a negative out of it. It’s inexcusable and everyone who knows me knows I pride myself on taking care of the football and being a smart quarterback.

“Those are the things I beat myself up over because as I said, I can’t make those mistakes.”

Gonzales and the defense

Gonzales never lacks in honesty. After the Devils’ loss, he didn’t care about the consequences that may be handed down, he was going to air his grievances.

“That’s as unfair a football game as I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “A couple of those penalties, if (the officials) call it both ways, that’s fine. They weren’t (calling it both ways) and I don’t agree with them.”

The penalties Gonzales is referring to are three pass interference penalties against the Sun Devil secondary.

The first two came on a second-quarter Stanford drive that eventually led to the Cardinal kicking a 21-yard field goal to tie the game at three. Aashari Crosswell was called for P.I. on a ball that looked like it almost hit his ankle and on the next play, Kobe Williams was flagged for the same thing.

“The very first one, in my opinion, that ball’s 10 yards underthrown. You do not have to look back for the ball in college football, there’s allowed to be faceguard, he didn’t make contact,” Gonzales said.

“The second one, Kobe turns into the receiver, he pulls Kobe and gets the call. I told the officials he was going to do it before the game because he did it against Notre Dame and they called it on the Notre Dame guy. Not pass interference.”

The third was also on Crosswell, who did make contact with a receiver, but it came on a pass that Gonzales said was, “15 yards out of bounds. It’s uncatchable.”

“If they want to call the three of those holding, then call them holding then call it holding and that’s fine,” Gonzales said. “That’s not pass interference.”

Aside from those three plays and defensive lapses in the third quarter that led to two Stanford touchdowns, Gonzales came away from Thursday with more positives than he usually offers about his unit.

He raved about the Sun Devil front, saying that they were the more physical team -- a notion backed up by the stats.

Despite running back Bryce Love playing, Stanford ran the ball 43 times for 127 yards as ASU racked up 12 tackles for loss and a sack.

Gonzales was actually excited that Love, a preseason All-American who was questionable for Thursday’s game, played. To him, that was a good thing.

The Arizona State defensive coordinator wanted to prove to his defense that it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side, that they can stop anybody. And in a sense, they did -- Love carried the ball 11 times for just 21 yards.

“He couldn’t run the ball inside,” Gonzales said of Love. “I told our guys the key was if we’re in their backfield and he has to cut before he gets to the line of scrimmage, he won’t get a yard.

“Surprised he got 20.”