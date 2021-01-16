ASUDevils - Another heartbreaking loss overshadows visible progress from ASU

Despite the noticeable offensive improvement, the Arizona State men’s basketball team’s three-point shooting effort cost the Sun Devils (4-6, 1-3 Pac-12) a victory on Saturday on the road at Oregon State (6-5, 2-3 Pac-12).





ASU turned the ball over just four times in the entire game, had 22 assists, and shot 50 percent from the field in its 80-79 loss. However, the Sun Devils shot just 5-21 (23.8 percent) from three-point range compared to the Beavers 9-21 (42.9 percent) three-point shooting performance.





Freshman forward Marcus Bagley led the way for ASU with a game-high 19 points, freshman guard Josh Christopher had 14 points to go along with his seven rebounds and four assists, and senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. had a career-high eight assists.





Saturday marked the return of ASU senior point guard, Remy Martin after not playing since the UTEP loss on Dec. 16. Martin missed the past two games after attending his grandfather’s funeral last week. His rust showed as he shot just 3-13 from the field and was 0-8 from three-point range.





ASU head coach Bobby Hurley did not blame the loss on the poor three-point shooting performance but said his team needs to get better from behind the line.





“I don’t expect Remy to go 0-8 from three, that’s not what he’s been over his whole career, but he did some really good things down the stretch with some clutch free throws and eight assists with no turnovers,” Hurley stated. “It’s hard to knock his performance; he had some really good steals down the stretch that reignited our energy in the second half. We need to do that a little better; I mentioned that to the team, and not necessarily that cost us the game. Overall, if you look at our last three games, our opponent has made three or four more threes than we have, and our numbers aren’t reflective of our ability to shoot it, so we have to do a better job of connecting from three.”





An exciting first half with 10 lead changes and 10 ties was the Christopher and Jarod Lucas show. Christopher had 12 points on 4-8 shooting in the first half and made his only three of the period. Lucas was 4-5 from behind the three-point line in the first frame and led all scorers with 15 points at the break. His foul shot with one second remaining in the half gave the Beavers the 36-35 lead going into the locker room.





The second half continued to be a battle with both teams trading blows. The lead changed 10 more times and was tied seven more times in the period. With ASU leading 76-75 with 0:28 left, Verge was called for a questionable foul on a Lucas three-point attempt. Lucas made all three free throws, giving OSU the 78-76 advantage. Bagley then responded with a clutch corner three to give the Sun Devils the 79-78 lead.





On the ensuing Oregon State possession, ASU forward Chris Osten missed his assignment on a cutting Warith Alatishe, who slammed home a dunk with 0:04 on the clock. With NCAA men’s basketball not allowing the ball to be advanced to midcourt with a timeout, ASU was out of options. Martin missed a last-second half-court heave, resulting in another heartbreaking ASU loss.