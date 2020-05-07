When it comes to Arizona State basketball news, this week definitely started on a sour note for the Sun Devil Nation as starting forward Romello White decided to put his name in the transfer portal thus guaranteeing that he will not be back in Tempe for his senior year.





But just a few days later ASU was able to officially announce its three spring signings highlighted by five-star guard Josh Christopher and while all this is happening the team is awaiting word from its two starting guards Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge on whether they will remain in the NBA draft or return for their last go around in the maroon and gold.





So, what do all these comings and goings and possible departures mean for the Sun Devils in the 20-21 season? I invited Sun Devil network analyst Kyle Dodd to break it down all for us in this episode of The Devil's Junkie’s podcast. (29 minutes)

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean