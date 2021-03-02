ASUDevils - Analyzing the 2021 ASU football schedule

It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. Looking at Arizona State’s 2021 football schedule that adage does ring true.

Kickoff times to be announced at later dates. All times and dates subject to change.

As part of the rotation, missing two opponents from the North division ASU will NOT face Cal and Oregon. This tandem of teams could be the best in that division, so in an already challenging schedule, that is a plus.

- Seven home games usually increase your chances of success, and one of those contests will be against Arizona State’s main foe for the South crown: USC.

- Playing BYU a week after their rivalry contest with Utah may work quite well in the Sun Devils’ favor even on the road. The same can be said about the road game at Washington the week after they face their own rival in Oregon (yes, bigger rival than Washington State).

- Hitting the road to play Oregon State has been proven to be anything but a walk in the park. ASU lost six of the last nine contests in Corvallis, and seemingly the Beavers usually save some of their best performances in any given season when hosting their conference foe from Tempe. The fact that ASU is playing three consecutive games in Corvallis, all of them in the colder months of the season to boot, which is enough to make a sane person turn into a conspiracy theorist.

- Extremely challenging November schedule hosting USC, and the two aforementioned cold weather road games at Washington and Oregon State. Coming out unscathed out of that three-game stretch would be impressive.

- Friday games are never ideal, but coming off a short road trip the week before to UCLA is probably the best you can expect. And having an extra day to prepare for a Utah team coming off a tough road game at USC shouldn’t hurt ASU.

- Having a bye week after six games is the most ideal, but ASU’s one-week hiatus taking place after seven games isn’t a bad proposition especially coming off what should be a very physical game at Utah.

When the Pac-12 Network asked head coach Herm Edwards to comment on the schedule, he pragmatically said: