Herm Edwards’ coaching was meticulous at the start of practice last Tuesday, more so than his usual attentive self. It was for good reason. Arizona State’s head coach took charge of the Sun Devils’ defense’s first red zone walk-through of the spring. The baggy sleeves of his long-sleeve tee flapped wildly as Edwards pointed and motioned, carefully directing each of his defensive backs into proper position to defend the end zone. Cornerback Chase Lucas would cover the perimeter receiver. Safety Jalen Harvey would drop into the end zone. Outside linebacker Malik Lawal would slide into the flat. Whistle in place of a baton, Edwards orchestrated a perfect choreographed dance of defensive pass coverage. Everyone’s role was perfectly and rigidly defined. Except one. ‘Tillman’ safety Evan Fields had no definite direction on where to go or who to cover. Edwards’ arms fell still when he got to his hybrid linebacker-defensive back. Four words of advice were offered instead: “You read the quarterback.” Easier said than done.

Sophomore Evan Fields (6) is currently the slated starter for ASU at 'Tillman'

On the next snap, Fields – lined up in the heart of the field – watched and waited, his focused fixed in the backfield. A receiver dashed across middle and behind the static safety. “Keep going back! Keep going back!” coaches yelled. Fields began to backpedal, carefully tip-toeing across the goal line and into the front of the end zone, appearing to try and avoid a single misstep at his new position. The ball was thrown nowhere near him. Fields returned to the center of the field to line up again. “Read the quarterback!” Edwards echoed again. “It tells us everything they are doing.” This is the current situation in ASU’s new-look secondary. The Sun Devils have spent the spring drilling the fundamentals of the new Tillman position, trying to find a personnel fit at the versatile defensive back spot that ties together Danny Gonzales' 3-3-5 defense. Gonzales called it the best position in football. This spring, he is looking for his best option to fill it. “Right now we are asking guys to do things they’ve never done before so they’re not really sharp at it yet,” he said. With ASU’s spring game less than two weeks away, let’s take a look at exactly what the first-ever Sun Devils Tillman safety will be asked to do. --- Gonzales and his coaching mentor, San Diego State coach Rocky Long, have been running the 3-3-5 defense for years. It helped transform Long’s programs at New Mexico and SDSU. Gonzales is hoping for similar success as he tries to fix a Sun Devils pass defense that has ranked outside the top 100 nationally in total passing yards allowed five years running, per cfbstats.com. The introduction of the Tillman position might be the single biggest change. It’s the most versatile position in a defense predicated on versatility. It’s not an easy position – or defense – to learn either. “It’s real complex but with all the film study we’ve been doing, it’s getting simpler,” said Fields, who has earned most of the first-team Tillman snaps this spring. Indeed, there is plenty of tape from Gonzales’ past defenses to watch. The film illustrates three important jobs that ASU’s Tillman will have to perform: 1) OVER THE TOP COVERAGE The most traditional of the tasks for the Tillman is playing over the top pass coverage, acting like a free safety when the other four DBs go into man coverage. An example from SDSU teams past: Parker Baldwin has played the “Tillman” (the position is named “Aztec” at SDSU) spot for the Aztecs the last two seasons. In that time, the rising senior has made 141 tackles, 4 interceptions and broken up 9 passes. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he is described by his former coach, Gonzales, as a near-perfect Tillman safety. He can play terrific over-the-top coverage too. In 2016, he intercepted a pass off Wyoming quarterback and projected NFL first-round draft pick, Josh Allen, while patrolling “center-field” in the secondary. All he had to do was read the quarterback. On this play, the other four DBs line up in man coverage, opposite of the Cowboys’ three WRs and single TE. Baldwin is dropping back on the snap, his eyes in the backfield the whole time. When Allen is flushed to his right, Baldwin mirrors him downfield to get in perfect position to pick the overthrown pass.

Take another look from the back. Baldwin wastes no time breaking toward the sideline, beginning to run even before Allen starts to scramble. Had Baldwin hesitated, he might not have made it to the spot in time to intercept the pass.

Of course, this over-the-top coverage isn’t a unique skill among safeties. But it does require two things: awareness and speed. Baldwin has both. So too did Nat Berhe, SDSU’s 2013 Tillman and eventual fourth-round NFL draft pick. In 51 career games as an Aztec, Berhe made 299 tackles and intercepted five passes. This play isn’t a pick but shows how the current New York Giant could read a pass before the ball was thrown and close on a receiver to force an incompletion.

Even before SDSU’s boundary safety gets beat in the slot, Berhe had started moving to his left. Though not blessed with elite speed, Berhe was quick enough to not only get to the receiver in time but also deliver a serious blow to break up the pass. Expect the Tillman to play as the deep safety in man coverages at ASU too. “There’s a lot of plays you have to do man, then you’re man-free and you have to be over the top, deep middle,” Fields said. 2) UNDERNEATH ZONE COVERAGE Here is where the 3-3-5 begins to differ from traditional four DB defenses. In almost every zone coverage scheme, the Tillman plays in underneath coverage – not deep zone coverage like most safeties do. In a traditional 4-3 defense, for example, a Cover 2 Zone would see both safeties drop deep, cornerbacks cover the perimeters and larger (and more immobile) linebackers patrolling the intermediate middle ground. But here is how Gonzales’ past defenses have played in the zone: This is from SDSU’s game against Fresno State last year. On this play, the Bulldogs line up two receivers to the field side of the formation and stack tight ends on the right side of the line. The Tillman (Parker Baldwin) creeps into the box, lining up where a traditional weakside MLB would be. On the snap, the Tillman covers the zone in the slot, picking up one of the tight ends’ routes over the middle. The boundary CB, MLB and field safety make up the rest of the underneath coverage, while the field CB and field boundary safety drop as the two deep defenders.

The Tillman does well covering the tight end across the middle. Unfortunately for SDSU, neither its field safety or field CB pick up the route from Fresno State’s slot receiver, leading to a big gain. But the focus here is on the Tillman, who acts as a de facto linebacker in coverage. The advantage is that, instead of a less athletic linebacker being forced to cover downfield, the Tillman safety provides a much better coverage option in the slot. Baldwin has the size to stay with slot receivers or tight ends yet not get outmuscled. The same thing usually happens in Cover 3 and Cover 4 looks. This play came at the end of SDSU’s upset of Stanford last year. In the final minute of regulation, Gonzales’ Aztecs drop into a Cover-4 prevent defense. Even then, the Tillman (Baldwin) stays in shallow coverage, between two linebackers, while the other four DBs play deeper. SDSU’s field cornerback was able to come up with an interception on a poorly thrown ball.

“You do so many different things in different coverages,” said Fields of his early impression of how ASU mixes coverages and his position in them. “Sometimes you are down, sometimes you are over the top. It’s a lot of mental (awareness).” 3) READING THE BACKFIELD This is the biggest challenge for a natural safety trying to play Tillman. The hybrid position lines up close to the line of scrimmage, like a linebacker…a lot. This phase of the position is where Baldwin has flourished. It’s where Brian Urlacher was dominant when he played a version of the hybrid safety-linebacker role for Long at New Mexico (yes, Urlacher was a part-time safety in college). It’s why Gonzales said on Thursday that ASU legend Pat Tillman himself would have been “the perfect for that position.” “That position has his name written all over it,” Gonzales said. If anyone out there can find us another one like Pat, we’ll be blessed.” All three of those players had exceptional size and awareness. Last year, when SDSU played UNM and its triple-option offense, Baldwin got to show off his football IQ. On this play, he is the last of SDSU’s front seven to move. While the defensive linemen and linebackers follow predetermined scripts on the snap of the ball, Baldwin is watching the backfield and waiting to see where he needs to pursue. He isn’t fooled by the three-tailback set and races to the sideline to make a tackle.

On another down, the Tillman (Baldwin) is again lined up next to the linebackers. This time, Baldwin recognizes a running back screen immediately and flies into the flat to make an immediate tackle. Any delay on his part and UNM’s running back would have had space and downfield blocking after catching the ball.

Against Fresno State, the Tillman (Baldwin) has to read a handoff in the backfield and fill a running lane quickly. Unlike most safeties, he is the first line of defense, not a second-level tackler.

“They were really good natural football players. You didn’t have to teach them where the ball was going,” Gonzales said of his past Tillmans (or Aztecs), including Baldwin. ““They saw pulling guards, they saw all those run fits so they could get down in there.” However, Evan Fields isn’t Parker Baldwin. ASU’s rising sophomore is only 6-foot-1, 194 pounds (some 20 pounds lighter than Baldwin). It means Gonzales likely won’t use as many formations that places the Tillman in a true linebacker position this season compared to his last two years at SDSU. “With the guys that we have right now, it’s more of a safety-type (of position),” Gonzales said. During spring practice, Fields has spent less time lined up in the box and is usually positioned in the secondary. But a smaller Tillman doesn’t mean less run-stopping potential. Berhe, the 2013 SDSU graduate, and current NFL safety was listed at 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds when he entered the draft in 2014. One of his best attributes was an ability to get involved in the run game. A good example: When SDSU played Boise State in 2013, Berhe didn’t line up as close to the line of scrimmage as Baldwin did. Instead, the Aztecs kept their linebackers in more traditional spots (and off the line of scrimmage) while Berhe lurked a few yards behind them. On this play, Berhe races to the line of scrimmage to make a first-level tackle in the hole. Even from a deeper starting position, the undersized Tillman was able to bring down Boise State’s ball carrier, fellow future NFL star Jay Ajayi.