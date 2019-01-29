One week ago, Arizona State had just pulled off its second Pac-12 weekend sweep under Bobby Hurley. One week ago, the Sun Devils were back on the right side of the bubble and trending upward.





One week ago, I wrote these words:





“Especially after the way last season ended, it’s hard to truly expect more than a middling performance in the big picture, but the Sun Devils are being served the opportunity to change that narrative on a silver platter.





So, let’s see what happens in Los Angeles. Maybe, just maybe, ASU will prove its former self wrong. And maybe, just maybe, the Sun Devils will start to claw their way back off of the bubble.”





ASU was one Bennie Boatwright triple away from that being the case. But alas, another split.





As it stands, the Sun Devils are still firmly rooted into the bubble; but there are reasons why, despite splitting another weekend in the lackluster Pac-12, they’ve actually taken a step up the ladder in terms of a postseason résumé.





We’ll get into why. First, though, let’s break down the raw résumé.





THE NUMBERS





Metrics based on games through Jan. 28, 2019. Numbers in parentheses reflect the change from last week.





NET: No. 61 (+7)

KenPom: No. 56 (+4)

Sagarin: No. 49 (+5)

BPI: No. 56 (+3)

KPI: No. 39 (0)

Strength of Schedule: No. 58 (-2)

Strength of Record: No. 54 (+5)





Quadrant 1 (Home games vs. NET 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Away vs. 1-75)

WINS: vs. No. 17 Kansas (Dec. 22), No. 26 Mississippi State (Nov. 19), No. 39 Utah State (Nov. 21)LOSSES: No. 18 Nevada (Dec. 7)REMAINING GAMES: @ No. 66 Oregon (Feb. 28), @ No. 67 Arizona (Mar. 9)

RECORD: 3-1





Quadrant 2 (Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 50-100, Away vs. 76-135)

WINS: @ No. 87 Georgia (Dec. 15), vs. No. 66 Oregon (Jan. 19), @ No. 97 UCLA (Jan. 24)LOSSES: @ No. 89 Vanderbilt (Dec. 17), @ No. 113 Stanford (Jan. 12), @ No. 76 USC (Jan. 26)REMAINING GAMES: vs. No. 31 Washington (Feb. 9), vs. No. 67 Arizona (Jan. 31), @ No. 77 Oregon State (Mar. 3), @ No. 89 Utah (Feb. 16), @ No. 105 Colorado (Feb. 20)

RECORD: 3-3





Note: Both the USC loss and the upcoming Washington game are just one slot away from moving up into Q1.





Quadrant 3 (Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Away vs. 136-240)

WINS: vs. No. 105 Colorado (Jan. 5), vs. 77 Oregon State (Jan. 17)LOSSES: vs. No. 89 Utah (Jan. 3)REMAINING GAMES: vs. No. 117 Stanford (Feb. 20)

RECORD: 2-1





Note: The Oregon State win recently moved down into Q3, but barely. Just two slots removed from Q2.





Quadrant 4 (Home vs. 161+, Neutral vs. 201+, Away vs. 241+)

WINS: vs. No. 182 Omaha (Nov. 28), vs. No. 233 Texas Southern (Dec. 1), vs. No. 218 Long Beach State (Nov. 12), vs. No. 179 Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 6), vs. No. 312 McNeese State (Nov. 9), @ No. 269 California (Jan. 9)LOSSES: vs. No. 171 Princeton (Dec. 29)REMAINING GAMES: vs. No. 117 Stanford (Feb. 20)RECORD: 6-1





So, as you can see, the résumé metrics are starting to turn in ASU’s favor a little more. That NET ranking of No. 61 is the highest the Sun Devils have been in quite some time, and they’ve been on a steady rise from just outside the Top 80 over the past couple of weeks.





For that to continue, the Sun Devils will have to keep consistently winning — three out of four certainly applies as “consistent”— but for now, it bodes very well for ASU.





That’s because, over the past few weeks, those metrics had been the worst aspect — other than a Quadrant 4 loss to Princeton — of the Sun Devils’ résumé. When sorting teams by the composite of major metrics, ASU would pop up so far outside the Top 40 or 50 that it would be difficult to reconcile its quality wins against its unassuming NET, Sagarin and KenPom outputs.





And sure, Arizona State made the tournament last year with an RPI rank of No. 66. The only difference? Unlike this year, that was the outlier. Every other aspect of ASU’s résumé — KenPom, quality of wins, lack of bad losses, the overall strength of schedule and strength of record — pointed towards a team deserving of a bid. Other than the strength of record, everything was Top 50 or better.





This time around, it’s the great wins that are the outlier. Most of the key items on ASU’s résumé fail to stand out. All of the metrics, except KPI, are outside the Top 50. This time around, the Sun Devils also have a Q4 loss hanging over them.





Case in point, the “well, this team beat Kansas and Mississippi State” argument will be much easier to make if the numbers are there to back it up. And, as of now, things seem to be trending in that direction.





THE BUBBLE





While you were watching ASU lose to USC in heartbreaking fashion, you probably missed the fact that Seton Hall got obliterated by Vilanova, Florida lost at TCU, Texas lost at Georgia, Butler lost by double digits at Creighton, Temple lost to Cincinnati — I’ll stop there, but basically every team classified as “firmly on the bubble” as of a week ago picked up a loss this weekend.





As a result, the Sun Devils’ rise in the NET and their Q2 win at UCLA paid dividends. If a couple other games go differently, ASU’s probably shuffling its way back out of the field, but the “bubble” hasn’t exactly been very successful of late.





Now, to be clear, when the term “bad” is used to describe the bubble, that’s not to say that the teams on the bubble are bad. Obviously, they’re on the bubble for a reason; they’ve struggled, but done enough to remain in the conversation.





The thing that makes this year’s bubble particularly “bad,” is that there is a wealth of teams who really haven’t done much of anything to shore up their NCAA Tournament case. As a result, there’s wiggle room.





In my eyes — and in my latest bracket — Arizona State is still a No. 11 seed. The Sun Devils rank No. 42 in my S-Curve, making them the last “bye” in the field. That’s about two spots up from last week’s bracket, which saw ASU playing in the First Four in Dayton (again).





Believe it or not, the Sun Devils had a better week than pretty much all of those other teams in their vicinity.





It’s easy to get lost in the weeds of what your one team is doing and forget that there are 352 other Division I teams trying to do the same. And a lot of them, as you can see, are failing just as often, if not more often, than ASU.





That’s not to say that it’s a case of “lesser of several evils” right now. The Sun Devils have done plenty of good things to bolster their tournament hopes; sweeping the Oregon schools and winning at UCLA were no exceptions.





But a loss at USC — which felt, in a vacuum, considerably disheartening if you’re an ASU fan — isn’t that bad when you look at the scope of bubble teams around the country.





WHAT’S NEXT





So, now it’s time for the Territorial Cup. Thursday’s contest will be a very unique iteration of the rivalry series, as it’s going to pit two bubble teams in a pivotal contest, not only for statewide supremacy but also for momentum entering the stretch run toward March.





Arizona’s pretty desperate. The Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 Pac-12) looked like a tournament team as of two weeks ago or even one week ago, before losing by a combined 44 to USC and UCLA. As a result, they fell from No. 54 to No. 67 in the NET, somewhat flipping scripts with ASU, which ranked No. 69 at the time.





As of now, for ASU, that’s a Q2 game. That might change based on the way the Wildcats are trending, but regardless of quadrants, this is obviously a huge game.





If you remember, entering Arizona’s trip to Tempe last year, ASU was riding a similar high. The Sun Devils were winners of three of their last four and had just picked up their first Pac-12 sweep under Bobby Hurley in defeating two tournament contenders, UCLA and USC. Arizona had lost two of its last three.





ASU came out flat, fought back, lost by seven, and then lost six of its next seven games.





This is the Sun Devils’ chance to prove that this year isn’t last year. On paper, they’re better than Arizona, both in terms of talent and results to date.





Obviously, one contest doesn’t dictate the several that will follow it, but a win against Arizona would validate ASU’s recent upward trend and give it a little more NCAA Tournament cushion entering a month of February that could present the Sun Devils with as many as four Quadrant 1 opportunities.





And hey, it’d also push the struggling Wildcats further out of the postseason picture. A little-added motivation, perhaps?





I doubt ASU needs it. The Sun Devils, surely, know what’s at stake.



