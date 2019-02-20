Okay, for starters, splitting this past weekend wasn’t nearly as bad as you probably thought it was. Let’s just get that out of the way.







That’s because Colorado’s also not as bad as you probably thought they were. In fact, ASU’s loss at the hands of the Buffaloes just recently moved into Quadrant 1.





That’s right, a loss in the Pac-12 that isn’t bad. They exist, and every now and then you find one, kind of like a four-leaf clover.





But for all of the poison ivy the Sun Devils have stumbled upon in search of those lucky charms — at least, when it comes to long-term résumé development — it’s kind of nice to see one of those disheartening losses slip into Q1 for a change if you’re an ASU fan.





And if you look at all of the different computer metrics that go into the overall team sheet, this weekend actually gave the Sun Devils a bit of a boost when all was said and done.





The Sun Devils actually looked kind of good, when it comes to offensive and defensive efficiency — I mean, for goodness sake, they shot a combined 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from deep, only turned the ball over 20 total times, and somehow didn’t sweep the weekend, but that’s an entirely different discussion — and some of their metrics reflect that.





And right now, I’ve still got them in my field, as do most bracket projectors.





Before we continue, though, let’s dive into the team sheet.





ARIZONA STATE (17-8, 8-5 Pac-12)

NET: No. 68 (+4)

KenPom: No. 62 (+1)

Sagarin: No. 47 (+3)

BPI: No. 63 (-1)

KPI: No. 39 (-1)

Strength of Record: No. 63 (-3)

Strength of Schedule: No. 68 (+1)





QUADRANT 1 (Home vs. NET Nos. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Away vs. 1-75)

WINS: No. 17 Kansas (H–Dec. 22) — No. 26 Mississippi State (N–Nov.19) — No. 30 Washington (H–Feb. 9) — No. 34 Utah State (Nov. 21)

LOSSES: No. 11 Nevada (N–Dec.7) — No. 73 Colorado (Feb. 13)

REMAINING GAMES (1): No. 69 Oregon (A–Feb. 28)

RECORD: 4-2





--ASU fans… you really, really need Washington to keep dominating the Pac-12. The Huskies have been hovering around that Top 30 cut-off for weeks now, and any Q1 win the Sun Devils can get and keep is essential.





QUADRANT 2 (Home vs. NET Nos. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Away vs. 76-135)

WINS: No. 69 Oregon (H–Jan. 19) — No. 73 Colorado (H–Jan. 5) — No. 101 Utah (A–Feb. 16) — No. 116 UCLA (A–Jan. 24) — No. 123 Georgia (Dec. 15)

LOSSES: No. 90 USC (A–Jan. 26) — No. 96 Stanford (A–Jan. 12)

REMAINING GAMES (2): No. 87 Oregon State (A–Mar. 3) — No. 89 Arizona (Mar. 9)

RECORD: 5-3





QUADRANT 3 (Home vs. NET Nos. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Away vs. 136-240)

WINS: No. 87 Oregon State (H–Jan. 17) — No. 89 Arizona (H–Jan. 31)

LOSSES: No. 101 Utah (H–Jan. 3)

REMAINING GAMES (1): No. 96 Stanford (H–Feb. 20)

RECORD: 2-1





QUADRANT 4 (Home vs. NET Nos. 161+, Neutral vs. 201+, Away vs. 241+)

WINS: No. 165 Cal State Fullerton (H–Nov. 6) — No. 174 Omaha (H–Feb. 7) — No. 218 Texas Southern (H–Dec. 1) — No. 236 Long Beach State (H–Nov. 12) — No. 276 California (A–Jan. 9) — No. 326 McNeese (H–Nov. 9)

LOSSES: No. 173 Washington State (H–Feb. 7) — No. 182 Princeton (H–Dec. 29)

REMAINING GAMES (1): No. 276 California (H–Feb. 24)

RECORD: 6-2





If you’ve noticed, I keep using the word “land mines” when talking about the Pac-12 this year. It’s the perfect term, really, because not all of these losses are bad, none of them are particularly good, but some of them can near-fatally injure your résumé.





Land mines. Enter the Bay Area schools.





Stanford, first of all, is not very good. The Cardinal played one of its best games of the season against ASU back on Jan. 12, to the tune of a 14-point win. KZ Okpala and Oscar da Silva went off for 21 points apiece. Shockingly, ASU lost on the road.





This time around, the Sun Devils will again be the favorite and will be playing on their home court, where, let’s be real, things to tend to go at least a little bit better. At home, Stanford will be a Q3 opponent, so a loss wouldn’t be explosively bad, but it would certainly force ASU to be near-perfect down the stretch.





Maybe Stanford’s not a land mine, but it’s a shot to the leg, at the very least.





A loss to Cal though would force ASU to be truly perfect in its remaining regular-season games. The Golden Bears wouldn’t just be your average, run-of-the-mill Q4 loss like a Princeton or Washington State. It would be the epitome of stepping directly on a land mine.





Cal is the worst team in any power conference and it’s not even slightly close. At 5-20 and 0-13 in conference, the Golden Bears rank No. 276 in the NET, 91 spots behind the next worst power program.





Oddly enough, ASU has more Q4 losses than Cal. But we’ll ignore that because Cal has more losses than ASU has wins.





A loss to the Golden Bears — while incredibly unlikely — would turn the remainder of the regular season into a single-elimination playoff for Arizona State. A Pac-12 tournament championship wouldn’t become a necessity, but the Sun Devils probably couldn’t afford a loss until at least the Pac-12 semifinals if they were to somehow take a loss this Sunday.





The reason I’m zeroing in on the theoretical effects of losses to these teams, despite how unlikely those scenarios may be, is because there’s really nothing to say for a sweep of this weekend, other than what the consequences from which that sweep would save ASU.





The moral of the story? This isn’t truly a must-sweep weekend — I mean, you could survive a split, as long as your loss comes to Stanford — but if you’re an ASU fan, it’s a please-for-the-love-of-God-sweep weekend, if for no other reason than to keep the semblance of breathing room the Sun Devils currently have intact.





Also, keep rooting against the bubble, because it’s working. We’re at the point where, as scads of mediocre high-major programs continue to waste opportunities, there’s a scenario in which as many as four or five perennial one-bid leagues send multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament.





There’s good and bad in that, for ASU.





The good? The teams who seem most equipped to take bubble spots — the mid-majors — have minimal chances to make their résumé look any better than the Sun Devils’, and the teams who do have those opportunities have yet to prove they can take advantage of them.





The bad? Potential bid-stealers will cover the battlefield during Championship Week. But we’ll get into that more as the postseason nears.





I think the Sun Devils know what essentially needs to be done this weekend, and I don’t think it should really be that hard, on paper.







