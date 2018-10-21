Analysis: offensive struggles in Stanford loss emblematic of 2018 season
Coming into this season, first-year head coach Herm Edwards was quite clear in saying that the Sun Devils’ offense will have to carry the team throughout the year. This statement was hardly controv...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news