You ever read a Jon Rothstein tweet where he uses the term “move the needle?”

Two big chances for the Pac-12 today to move the needle as UCLA faces Ohio State and Arizona State hosts Kansas. League needs all the help it can get. And then some.

To move the needle is to make a statement — a major statement. When a team moves its needle, it significantly changes its national perception, in terms of media and fan perspective, sure, but mostly in terms of committee perspective.





And as exciting and meaningful as it may have been, I’ve got news for you.





ASU didn’t do that on Thursday night.





The Sun Devils moved a lot of other proverbial “needles” on Thursday night, sure. They finally broke through the glass ceiling that is Arizona in the Bobby Hurley era. They changed that narrative, no question.





But, as much as it might have meant from an intangible perspective, ASU beating Arizona was no more résumé-building than any of its other Pac-12 wins.





Okay, it was more impressive than Cal, and maybe Colorado. But it was perfectly comparable to Oregon, Oregon State, and UCLA.





This is the nature of the Pac-12.





That said, the Sun Devils’ best — and, really, last — chance to truly move their résumé needle is just a few days away, and you can thank Mike Hopkins and the Washington Huskies for starting 9-0 in conference play and making that the case.





But before we get into that, let’s check back in on where ASU stands on its team sheet, as of games played through February 4.





NET: No. 60 (+1)

KenPom: No. 53 (+3)

Sagarin: No. 45 (+4)

BPI: No. 55 (+1)

KPI: No. 34 (+5)

Strength of Schedule: No. 62 (-4)





Quadrant 1 (Home games vs. NET 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Away vs. 1-75)

WINS: vs. No. 17 Kansas (Dec. 22), No. 26 Mississippi State (Nov. 19), No. 37 Utah State (Nov. 21) LOSSES: No. 15 Nevada (Dec. 7) RECORD: 3-1





Quadrant 2 (Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 50-100, Away vs. 76-135)

WINS: @ No. 97 Georgia (Dec. 15), vs. No. 65 Oregon (Jan. 19), @ No. 86 UCLA (Jan. 24), vs. No. 62 Arizona (Jan. 31), vs. No. 72 Oregon State (Jan. 17) LOSSES: @ No. 114 Vanderbilt (Dec. 17), @ No. 120 Stanford (Jan. 12), @ No. 78 USC (Jan. 26) RECORD: 5-3





Quadrant 3 (Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Away vs. 136-240)

WINS: vs. No. 93 Colorado (Jan. 5) LOSSES: vs. No. 107 Utah (Jan. 3) vs. No. 157 Princeton (Dec. 29) RECORD: 1-2





Quadrant 4 (Home vs. 161+, Neutral vs. 201+, Away vs. 241+)

WINS: vs. No. 178 Omaha (Nov. 28), vs. No. 225 Texas Southern (Dec. 1), vs. No. 222 Long Beach State (Nov. 12), vs. No. 177 Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 6), vs. No. 316 McNeese State (Nov. 9), @ No. 268 California (Jan. 9) LOSSES: None RECORD: 6-0





And as far as bracketology purposes are concerned, I still think ASU is a No. 11 seed, as can be seen in my latest bracket. I moved the Sun Devils up to No. 41 in my S-Curve ranking, which makes them the best No. 11 seed in the pack. That’s the highest I’ve had them since before the loss to Utah.





~~~





An argument could be made that ASU has spent the last three weeks gradually moving its needle. Sweeping the Oregon schools, beating UCLA and beating Arizona has slowly, but surely moved the Sun Devils back into the thick of the NCAA Tournament conversation since losing to Princeton, Utah, and Stanford in a similarly short span of time.





But, even then, those movements weren’t much.





This weekend provides that opportunity.





It’s no secret that Washington is the big one. The Huskies are running the Pac-12 right now, with a three-game lead over the field. Their résumé is quietly impressive; they don’t really have a single impressive win, but they also don’t have any remotely bad losses. UW is 14-0 against the bottom two quadrants, and 4-4 against the top two.





All in all, Washington is 18-4 against the nation’s 50th best schedule and ranks in the Top 30 of the NET.





Not bad, right? When’s the last time you could say that about an ASU opponent? December? Makes you think.





That’s what makes this one so important. It’s one of those games where losing wouldn’t be bad at all — so, for once, you can breathe a sigh of relief in that sense — but winning would be so incredibly beneficial.





For most teams, in most conferences, that statement wouldn’t provide a sense of pressure.





But ASU plays in the Pac-12. Saturday marks the last time the Sun Devils will have such a contest before Selection Sunday, barring a trip to the Pac-12 title game.





So, in summary — no, losing wouldn’t hurt ASU at all. The Sun Devils will remain on the right track for a tournament bid without beating Washington. But if they want some of that coveted margin for error that they gave up when they lost to Stanford — or maybe even to move into a comfortable position in the field — this is the time to get it.





Watch out, though. Because as much as it may feel like it, ASU doesn’t just play Washington this week.





Thursday’s opponent, Washington State, is an absolute land mine. Ranking at No. 230 in the NET, they’re one of two Pac-12 teams that qualify as Q4 opponents both at home and away.





This is the only Power 5 league that can say that, by the way. Pretty impressive, really.





Looking past Thursday’s game to Saturday’s could be fatal. Obviously, there’s very little likelihood ASU loses to a dismal Cougars team — ESPN gives the Sun Devils a 95.7% chance to pick up the win — but this is college basketball. This is also the team that took 30 minutes to pull away from 5-16, NET No. 268 California.





In short, this weekend is a unique one. It’s the only home weekend in which a sweep doesn’t feel like a necessity, but is also the one where a sweep could, in a way, make the most noise. It provides an opportunity for the best win, and one of the worst losses available on the Sun Devils’ schedule, in the span of three days.





If you ask me, it should be a fun one.