By all accounts, the rebuilding effort in Tempe happened a year ahead of schedule.

Heading into last season, most pundits thought Arizona State would be a solid Pac-12 team, but an NCAA Tournament berth seemed unlikely. The Sun Devils, however, managed to become one of college basketball’s best stories during the first two months of the season. Led by the senior guard trio of Shannon Evans, Tra Holder, and Kodi Justice, ASU grabbed headlines with its freewheeling, entertaining style of play. “Guard U,” the self-coined moniker for last year’s squad, was a highlight reel waiting to happen. No-look passes? Check. Nifty ball handling? Yup. Pull-up threes? Of course. And the results—at least early in the season—made everyone take notice. The team reeled off a school-record 12 consecutive wins to open the season—eclipsing the previous mark of nine set by the 1980-81 squad—and climbed as high as No. 3 in the polls, which tied a school record for the highest ranking in program history. And if that’s not impressive enough, the Sun Devils were the final unbeaten team of the college basketball season—not losing its first game until Dec. 30 -- the Pac-12 opener at Arizona. However, once conference play rolled around, ASU came back down to earth. They managed only an 8-10 record in a year when the Pac-12 was considered mediocre. The Sun Devils were able to sneak into the NCAA Tournament by virtue of its strong performance in non-conference play but narrowly lost their First Four matchup against Syracuse 60-56, wrapping up a roller coaster season which saw the team drop six of its last seven contests. After last season’s wild ride, it begs the question: what will ASU do for an encore in 2018-19? “We're not a program that just expects to [have] anything given to us,” explained head coach Bobby Hurley. “Or [that] it's our right to go to the NCAA Tournament or to have a great season. So the guys are pretty focused and determined.” This year’s squad has their sights set on one specific goal: returning to the Big Dance. Reaching that milestone, however, is easier said than done. In fact, the program has not made consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament since the 1980 and 1981 seasons. And while history is not on ASU’s side, Hurley has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming season. With a solid returning core and a top-25 recruiting class, the Sun Devils certainly have enough talent to make a return trip to the tourney. As a collective unit, this year’s team is also bigger, stronger and more athletic than any group Hurley has coached at ASU. The product on the floor, however, will almost certainly look different. Over the last two seasons, the Sun Devils’ identity has been tied to a high-scoring offense, which has been among the most dynamic in the Pac-12, averaging nearly 79 points per game in 2016-17 and a league-best 82.7 ppg last season. With the departures of Evans, Holder, and Justice, however, ASU lost its top three scorers, along with an abundance of perimeter shooting and ball handling. This year’s roster appears to have more balance, and likely won’t be as reliant on a perimeter attack. Perhaps more importantly—and for the first time in the Hurley era—the Sun Devils have the potential to win games with its defense. “With my Jersey roots and the value of defense that was ingrained in me from my dad growing up to Coach K and the whole thing,” Hurley explained, “I always wanted to be a good defensive basketball team. I think this is my best opportunity with the roster we have right now.” With so many new faces on the court on this season—six to be exact (four freshmen and two transfers)—it might take some time for this group to jell. However, many folks around the program think this is the most talented ASU roster from top to bottom in years, and the ceiling for this bunch is extremely high. Let’s a take a deeper look at the 2018-19 ASU roster and examine each positional group:

After winning the Pac-12’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year award, sophomore Remy Martin is assuming the starting point guard role

Backcourt After playing behind the three seniors last season, all eyes will be on point guard Remy Martin this year. He’ll be given the keys to the Sun Devil offense, and will step into a starting role after a stellar freshman campaign last season, which resulted in Martin winning the Pac-12’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year award. “Remy does the right things,” Hurley explained. “He’s a great leader, and he’s getting better like you’d hope he would.” With a strong work ethic and seemingly endless motor, Martin was a fan favorite last season. He thrived in his role as the sparkplug off ASU’s bench, averaging 9.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 per game. This season, however, he’ll be counted on to set the tone on both ends of the floor. With the added responsibility on his shoulders, Martin has embraced the challenge. When asked at ASU’s media day what his expectations were for the upcoming season, the speedy 6-foot point guard did not mince his words. “To win everything,” he said. “That’s what we play this game for, and that’s exactly what we want to do. I don’t go out there and try to lose anything.”

Freshman guard Luguentz Dort is poised to back up the lofty accolades he arrived with in Tempe

Martin’s killer instinct is even apparent in practice, where according to Hurley, he’s had ‘epic battles’ with fellow backcourt mate Luguentz Dort. The chiseled 6-4 combo guard, who hails from Montreal, arrives in Tempe with sky-high expectations. Rivals does not rank international players but national basketball analyst Corey Evans considered Dort a top-25 prospect in the 2018 class, making him the highest-rated recruit to commit to ASU since James Harden. Dort—at least in summer workouts and the preseason—has managed to live up to the hype. He has impressed coaches with his maturity, competitiveness and basketball IQ. Known for his explosive athleticism and strength, he has worked on his ball handling this preseason, in anticipation of being utilized at the lead guard spot. Dort will likely start on the wing but should see action as the team’s backup point guard (to Martin). His greatest value, however, may come on the defensive end of the floor, where he has been lauded for his natural instincts. “When [it’s] all said and done for me,” added Hurley, “I don’t know if I’ll coach a better defensive guard than he is, and you’ll see that this year.”

Junior transfer Rob Edwards should fill the void left behind with his defy outside shooting skills

While Martin and Dort may get the bulk of media attention, you’d be foolish to overlook redshirt junior Rob Edwards. He sat out last season due to transfer rules but was able to practice with the team, and as a result, should hit the ground running this year. As a sophomore at Cleveland State in 2016-17, he averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and was named to the All-Horizon League second team. Built more like a strong safety than a shooting guard, the 6-foot-4 Edwards is a pure scorer in every sense of the word. During his sophomore season, he tallied 20 or more points on ten separate occasions, including a 28-point outburst at Kentucky. He has an excellent mid-range game and is adept at utilizing ball screens to create scoring opportunities. His 3-point shooting—he’s a career 37.1 percent shooter from behind the arc—should also help alleviate the loss of Evans, Holder, and Justice. In addition to his scoring ability, ASU assistant coach Rashon Burno has been impressed with Edwards’ approach to the game. “Rob is just steady,” explained Burno. “He’s like Cool Hand Luke. In any situation, he never gets too high or too low. He has a very good perspective on what [kind of player] he is. He’s a guy that is consistently going to put up numbers because he has a professional game. He doesn’t have a lot of wasted stuff in his game.”

Finish freshman Elias Valtonen (left) is the proverbial "stat sheet filler"

The last player in ASU’s (rather thin) backcourt is freshman Elias Valtonen. The Finland native will need to make the transition to the faster and more athletic American game, which can be difficult for some international players. Valtonen, however, possesses certain attributes—a high basketball IQ and excellent 3-point shooting—that translate to any level. Burno calls Valtonen a ‘cerebral player’ who does all the little things on the court. “He simply knows how to play the game,” added Burno. “He’s a guy you don’t have to run a lot of plays for but he’ll find a way to impact the game.” As a true freshman, Valtonen may not see a ton of action this season, but he gives the Sun Devils quality depth at the end of the bench.

Sophomore Romello White is the consummate post-up blue-collar player

Frontcourt Unlike previous seasons under Hurley, the frontcourt should actually be a strength for the Sun Devils. One thing is certain: Hurley will have plenty of options at his disposal this season – maybe even too many options, if there’s such a thing. Leading the way is redshirt sophomore Romello White, who had a solid freshman season but faded late in the year. After last season concluded, it was revealed that White, who is never one to make excuses, battled nagging injuries for the last three months of the season. Despite the limitations, he was able to put up impressive numbers: 10.5 points, 7.1 boards per game, 65.2 percent shooting from the field, while starting in 29 games. The consummate blue-collar player, White sets the tone for ASU’s frontcourt with his aggressive style of play. According to Burno, White had a good summer in regards to skill development, and with the increased competition in practice, he was able to expand his low-post arsenal. He’s become more efficient on the low block, and Burno thinks it will translate to a productive season on the floor.

Junior Mickey Mitchell will be utilized in a ‘point forward’ role

The other returning starter is redshirt junior Mickey Mitchell, who could actually see a reduced role this season with the logjam in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-7 forward is the ultimate Swiss army knife, capable of playing multiple positions on the court. He’ll be able to showcase that versatility this season, as Burno hinted Mitchell will be utilized in a ‘point forward’ role. With exceptional ball handling and passing for a player his size, don’t be surprised to see the experiment work. Mitchell has been sidelined for most of the offseason with a nagging back injury. He was recently cleared for full basketball activities and played in the team's exhibition game last week. Although he was limited this summer, Mitchell worked on his outside shot, which should pay dividends. (He shot a respectable 35 percent from beyond the arc last season, but only attempted 20 three-pointers.)

Senior forward De’Quon Lake looks to build on a solid 17-18 season

Perhaps the biggest surprise on last year’s team was senior De’Quon Lake. Making the leap from the junior college ranks to Division-1 can be overwhelming, but Lake immediately showed his potential with a 24-point performance in the season opener against Idaho State. As the season progressed, Lake continued to develop. With good size and elite athleticism, he proved to be a force on both ends of the floor. In limited action (17.1 minutes per game), Lake put up some eye-popping stats. He averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting a school-record 71.1 percent from the field. The coaching staff raved about Lake’s work ethic this offseason. He’s in great physical condition and is expected to make an even bigger impact in 2018-19. “Last year was a learning experience for him,” said Burno, “And now he’s a little more comfortable in his skin on the court.”

Sophomore forward Kimani Lawrence is expected to take a monumental leap from an injury-plagued season

Speaking of productive summers, perhaps no Sun Devil helped himself more than sophomore Kimani Lawrence. “Kimani won the offseason,” Hurley admitted. “He had a rough deal last year with the injury and the timing, but he’s made the most of it.” The 6-foot-7 forward was actually slated to be a starter, but an untimely stress fracture in his left foot—which occurred the night before the season opener—sidelined him for the first two months of the season. A top-60 prospect coming out of high school, Lawrence showed flashes of his potential throughout the season but was never 100 percent after returning to action in early January. Over the summer, he went to work. He slimmed down, increased his lateral quickness and explosion, and even refined his jump shot. The coaching staff thinks Lawrence has the versatility to play at either forward spot and expects him to take a monumental leap in year two.

Sophomore forward Vitaliy Shibel has improved all facets of his game in the off-season

Another returnee hoping to make a big jump is redshirt sophomore Vitaliy Shibel. A part-time starter last year, Shibel struggled with his consistency averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in limited action (only 10.4 minutes per contest). The Ukrainian native came to Tempe with a reputation of being a knock-down shooter but his shooting percentages—34.5 percent from the field, 25 percent from 3-point range—left much to be desired. However, after a strong offseason, Shibel’s confidence is at an all-time high, according to Burno. Over the summer, the 6-foot-9 forward focused on improving his low-post game, perimeter shot and post defense, but getting a chance to play and prove his worth could be challenging. ASU is loaded at the power forward position, and cracking the rotation will be difficult. It’s not a knock on Shibel, but rather a testament to the depth of the Sun Devil roster.

Senior transfer Zylan Cheatham adds a plethora of athleticism and leadership to the Sun Devils

One player who will undoubtedly factor into ASU’s rotation is redshirt senior Zylan Cheatham. The transfer from San Diego State sat out last season due to transfer rules but was able to practice with the team and get acclimated to Hurley’s system and his new teammates. A former top-100 prospect coming out of South Mountain High in Phoenix, Cheatham elected to come home to the valley to finish out his collegiate career. And the Sun Devils couldn’t be happier with his decision. ASU is not accustomed to having a player of Cheatham’s size, talent, and athleticism on its roster. He will likely start at the four and should instantly bolster the Sun Devil frontcourt. “Z is our stabilizer on offense and defense,” said Burno. “It’s like having a coach on the floor, [he has a] very high basketball IQ. He can run a practice with his voice because he’s in tune, he’s engaged and he knows what he’s talking about, and that comes with experience.” With his talent and veteran leadership, Cheatham should be a calming force for an otherwise young ASU roster.

Freshman Taeshon Cherry bring a strong measure of scoring and versatility to the frontcourt

One of those young players is incoming freshman Taeshon Cherry, who arrives to Tempe with loads of hype. Ranked as Rivals’ No. 37 prospect in the 2018 class, Cherry is one of the prized members of ASU’s impressive recruiting haul. He’s known for his scoring and versatility and should give the Sun Devils another weapon on the offensive end. The staff has raved about his outside shooting, which will be desperately needed this season. Hindered by a knee injury in the preseason, Cherry is slowly getting back to 100 percent and should be ready for the season opener. Luckily for ASU, who has ample depth in the frontcourt, they will be able to bring him along slowly. “We’re gonna throw him out there and put his feet to the fire,” said Burno, “But he won’t be counted on to do a lot [early on] because of the other [players], which allows him to just focus on playing and getting better.”

Freshman Uros Plavsic has tremendous long-term potential