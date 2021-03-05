ASUDevils - 'All worth it': Sun Devils end unprecedented, all-road season on high note

Sun Devil Hockey wrapped up its season on a high note. Thankfully too, after what seemed like an endless journey on the road.

Arizona State (7-16-3) put a ribbon on a rather strenuous season, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 on March 5th at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“They deserved it for everything they went through and all the insane adversity that we fought, from start to finish and then to finish for you know the guys, especially Dom, that aren't coming back,” ASU head coach Greg Powers said. “To finish for those guys, it feels really good to go out that way. We’re thrilled with that game.”

It was the Sun Devils’ senior weekend, so to speak, although it was miles away from home venue at Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe.

Senior forwards James Sanchez, Johnny Walker, Willie Knierim, and Chris Grando scored goals in what could be their final games donning the maroon and gold.

More importantly, the feeling was brighter than the Valley’s sun for those who have been there the longest.

“It felt right to finish with a win,” ASU senior forward and alternate captain Dominic Garcia said. “A lot of guys were emotional, and some guys were looking forward to the offseason and resting up. It was a nice way to end it, for sure.”

Sure, the goals were all nice and dandy, but a class act stole the spotlight.

At the first media timeout of the opening frame, the Ohio State public address announcer recognized each of the nine Sun Devil seniors for completing a season that tested their physical and mental stamina on the road.

“It was a class move by their program,” Powers said. “It meant a lot to us and our seniors.”

Big thank you to @OhioStateMHKY for honoring our seniors who did not get to have a Senior Night. 👏



Sound 🆙 🔊 pic.twitter.com/pcKFIgdN64 — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) March 5, 2021

“All of the seniors ideally would have loved to be around our family and friends at Oceanside, but I wasn’t expecting it,” Garcia said. “We have 20+ brothers in there who were all happy for us. It was special.”

While it was a special weekend for the upperclassmen, freshman goaltender, and New Jersey Devils pick Cole Brady turned a masterful 41-save performance into his first career collegiate shutout.

In the process, the Sun Devils were able to pick up their seventh road win of the 26-game season - a small but significant number for competing in as many as they could, given the limitations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My personal and number one goal was to get every game in that was on our schedule under our control. Obviously, we couldn’t control what happened with Penn State, but that is the story I think we can tell and be most proud of," Powers said. “Regardless of record or anything, our guys had the diligence, the discipline, and everything it took to get this season in under these circumstances. It says a tremendous amount about the character we have in our program.”

The Sun Devils traveled well over 15,000 miles via cars, buses, and planes. They spent nearly two months in hotels, taking classes virtually and completing classwork far from the Grand Canyon State. Despite the bumps and bruises from injuries and sickness, an impressive zero was on the scoreboard for forced games canceled.



✅15,519 miles traveled

✅74 total travel days

✅58 of first 70 days on road

✅0 Forced Cancellations



Thank you @B1GHockey for including us! 👍 https://t.co/gneUcAzM6R — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) March 6, 2021