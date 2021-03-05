ASUDevils - 'All worth it': Sun Devils end unprecedented, all-road season on high note

'All worth it': Sun Devils end unprecedented, all-road season on high note
Sun Devil Hockey wrapped up its season on a high note. Thankfully too, after what seemed like an endless journey on the road.
Arizona State (7-16-3) put a ribbon on a rather strenuous season, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 on March 5th at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.
“They deserved it for everything they went through and all the insane adversity that we fought, from start to finish and then to finish for you know the guys, especially Dom, that aren't coming back,” ASU head coach Greg Powers said. “To finish for those guys, it feels really good to go out that way. We’re thrilled with that game.”
It was the Sun Devils’ senior weekend, so to speak, although it was miles away from home venue at Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe.
Senior forwards James Sanchez, Johnny Walker, Willie Knierim, and Chris Grando scored goals in what could be their final games donning the maroon and gold.
More importantly, the feeling was brighter than the Valley’s sun for those who have been there the longest.
“It felt right to finish with a win,” ASU senior forward and alternate captain Dominic Garcia said. “A lot of guys were emotional, and some guys were looking forward to the offseason and resting up. It was a nice way to end it, for sure.”
Sure, the goals were all nice and dandy, but a class act stole the spotlight.
At the first media timeout of the opening frame, the Ohio State public address announcer recognized each of the nine Sun Devil seniors for completing a season that tested their physical and mental stamina on the road.
“It was a class move by their program,” Powers said. “It meant a lot to us and our seniors.”
Big thank you to @OhioStateMHKY for honoring our seniors who did not get to have a Senior Night.

“All of the seniors ideally would have loved to be around our family and friends at Oceanside, but I wasn’t expecting it,” Garcia said. “We have 20+ brothers in there who were all happy for us. It was special.”
While it was a special weekend for the upperclassmen, freshman goaltender, and New Jersey Devils pick Cole Brady turned a masterful 41-save performance into his first career collegiate shutout.
In the process, the Sun Devils were able to pick up their seventh road win of the 26-game season - a small but significant number for competing in as many as they could, given the limitations from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My personal and number one goal was to get every game in that was on our schedule under our control. Obviously, we couldn’t control what happened with Penn State, but that is the story I think we can tell and be most proud of," Powers said. “Regardless of record or anything, our guys had the diligence, the discipline, and everything it took to get this season in under these circumstances. It says a tremendous amount about the character we have in our program.”
The Sun Devils traveled well over 15,000 miles via cars, buses, and planes. They spent nearly two months in hotels, taking classes virtually and completing classwork far from the Grand Canyon State. Despite the bumps and bruises from injuries and sickness, an impressive zero was on the scoreboard for forced games canceled.
15,519 miles traveled
74 total travel days
58 of first 70 days on road
0 Forced Cancellations
Thank you @B1GHockey for including us!
The effort doesn’t go unnoticed by the guys behind the scenes who made it possible.
ASU equipment manager Jon Laughner carried thousands of sticks and hundreds of assorted maroon and gold uniforms between Big Ten venues. Andrew Matheson, ASU’s director of operations, ensured the players and staff were adequately despite the uncomfortable conditions. Mitchell Terrell, ASU hockey’s SID managed the weekly Zoom calls with each player.
But would the team do it again, if need be? You bet.
“We’ve learned a ton. It obviously wasn’t the most ideal schedule for anybody that would have played this, but looking back, we would do it all over again,” Powers said. “We want to be in the NCAA Tournament team and play in April. For the last two years running, we’ve had that carrot in front of us to play for. It is a different feeling, playing for the jersey, playing for the pride of what we represent and the program we’ve built. It tells us a lot about who we are and what we have.”
On the ice, freshman forward Matthew Kopperud, who scored the 4-0 goal on the final night was a pleasant surprise, paving the way offensively with a team-leading 13 goals and 19 points. Freshman forward Benji Eckerle put the icing on the cake with his fourth goal of the season with two minutes left in regulation.
Kopperud carried the torch for a well-rounded freshmen group that collectively took a step in the right direction for the program’s future.
“Talk about an indoctrination to a higher level for those freshmen to do this; they’ve all been really good in huge parts when we’ve been at our best,” Powers said. “I’m excited to see what they can do in a normal setting with home games and a more normal routine. They have to make sure to just take everything they’ve learned and apply it to everything we do moving forward.”
The Sun Devils comfortably settled in with Brady after utilizing a carousel of four goaltenders through the first half.
Battling back from mononucleosis was no easy task on its own, let alone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady felt honored to return and block everything in sight to earn the win to his graduating teammates.
“For them to get that result in the last game, it means a lot to everyone on this team,” Brady said. “For what they’ve done for this program is unprecedented to anything that anyone has seen.
“It’s been a long season. We took on something that a lot of people didn’t think was possible. We gave ourselves a challenge, but we earned everything we got this season. It was a long process, but it was all worth it.”
The tall, lean netminder responded from his setback with six straight starts, which included two wins and a tie against Michigan. He finished his rookie campaign with 3.65 goals against average, and a .899 save percentage in 12 games.
“He’s big time,” Powers said. “We knew how good he was. In fairness to Cole, when he was struggling there, we don’t know how long he had mononucleosis for… He’s barely scratching the surface of how good he can be. Everyone talks about upside, but his upside, the sky’s the limit.”
It is not known how many will return for another season with the Sun Devils. However, Powers confirmed on Thursday that senior forward Johnny Walker would take the option of extra eligibility for a fifth-year in the desert.
“Johnny has got a long way to go to get back to Johnny Walker form,” Powers said, “He missed 12 games because of the injury that he got. He didn't have ample time to condition.”
Walker still could receive a professional offer from an NHL club; however, the chances are slim due to his knee injury, which put him on the sidelines for the bulk of his senior year.
Despite that setback, since January 3rd, the Phoenix-native tallied 14 points in 14 games during this all-road season, including a breakaway goal against Ohio State in the second-to-last game.
The overall numbers didn’t shine like their previous back-to-back seasons with 20 wins, but it’s understandable.
No college hockey team has ever played a complete season alluding to the home-ice advantage. Regardless, a shoutout is in order to the Big Ten conference for giving ASU a chance to participate in a full season and a taste of a conference-style schedule for their future hockey arena.
For now, Powers and his staff will continue to write their book with a hopeful ending of claiming a Frozen Four championship down the road.
“This is just a chapter of our story that we will look back on and be proud of and be able to tell,” Powers said. “We’re one of the only collegiate teams in Division I sports that didn’t have any cancellations on their own accord. Not one… That’s our biggest victory.”