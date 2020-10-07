ASUDevils - Ahead of preseason practices, Edwards feels most of the depth chart is set

Forty-eight hours away from its first preseason practice of the year, and on the day it was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 South – with two first-place votes – in the Media preseason media poll Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards addressed the Pac-12 media concerning ASU’s preparations for the 2020 season.





Edwards said the Sun Devils would begin its final season preparations with a fairly clear of where the roster stood in regard to starters and position group two-deeps. Still, the third-year Sun Devil head coach said the addition of pads to the equation starting next week could modify the current picture.





“We kind of understand who the starters are a little bit,” Edwards said. “There’s still some competition at certain positions, which makes it kind of interesting.”









With the loss of running back Eno Benjamin, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Williams Edwards made clear there are still questions to be answered on the offensive side of the ball ahead of the Sun Devils’ November 7th season-opener at USC.









“Because we’re so young at the wide receiver position and the running back position, we have three freshmen,” Edwards stated. “We’re still young at certain positions, so some guys are fighting to be the second guy, and it’s been going pretty good. Now, everything changes when you put the pads on, and there are a lot of guys that are playing real good right now with a helmet on, but we have to see how they react when we put shoulder pads on.”





In specific, Edwards listed a duo of true freshmen receivers, LV Bunkley-Shelton and Johnny Wilson, as two of the young skill position players who had shown flashes early on for ASU. Coincidently or not, they are also the two highest-rated prospects in the school’s 2020 recruiting class. ASU’s head coach all but assured that neither player is slated to redshirt their first year in Tempe.





“They are in the hunt,” Edwards said. “Both of them. Johnny obviously, with his length he has a tremendous catch radius, and he runs faster than you think. LV has been fantastic. He seems to make plays every day, now obviously it’s one thing to do it in practice, and it’s another when you have to go play, but both of those guys will travel. They will play. That’s what I know.”





Bunkley-Shelton and Wilson are just a few of the surrounding weapons for sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels in new offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s system. During his time at Boise State, Hill’s offense leaned on production from the running back and tight end position, utilizing multiple players for each position's contributions. Edwards said witnessing that development in Tempe this fall is something he’s looking forward to.





ASU is also slated to have inexperienced players featured in its ground attack. The tandem of four-start prospects DeaMonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata who enrolled in the school in January and participated in the team's seven spring practices. Joining them in the battle for game day reps is junior college transfer, Rachaad White. Edwards detailed the skillset each of the three newcomers could put of display in the Sun Devils' backfield.





“You know, Ngata is a little bit like Eno,” Edwards remarked. “He can make you miss, real good with the ball in his hand. Trayanum is a big powerful guy. When he runs through the hole, and I’m standing back there, I’m going, ‘Woah, this is a big man running through there. White is a combination of both. He’s a little taller, linear. He has great hands, great vision.





“They haven’t played Power 5 football yet, and it’s going to be fun because all of them are basically first-year guys.”





Throughout his constant communication with the new face of the program, Edwards said he expects Daniels – who was named a team captain earlier this week – to truly take the reigns as the head of a fairly inexperienced offensive group.





“I really want him to shine in that leadership department. Now, all of a sudden, this offense has been designed around him,” Edwards said of Daniels, who threw for 17 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2019.





“He comes in here every day, and we always have a little chat, and the thing I can’t stress upon him enough is you can’t get involved in the outside noises and the expectations that all of a sudden are put on you.





“You have your own standard of how you need to play, and that’s important. You can’t get caught up in all the rest of that stuff. It’s still about the work. It’s about the preparation. It’s about you understanding this offense because it’s your offense, and those are the things that are important.”





Arizona State enters 2020 with new coordinators, and new schemes, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. With Danny Gonzales and Tony White gone from Tempe, new co-defensive coordinators Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis will lead a defense that will lean on a four-man front, rather than the 3-3-5 system employed the last two years.





“Our (defensive) line is obviously one that has some experience inside, not so much outside,” Edwards noted. “Every team looks at itself and says ‘OK, we’re going to be strong here. We’re going to continue to grow in certain positions.’ And we just feel like we’re capable of doing some things with how we’re trying to play in a four-man front that will help those guys.”





An obvious challenge that all 12 conference teams will face this season is that of containing the spread of the Coronavirus. After hearing the news of Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin’s positive diagnosis this week – and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly’s admittance that he tested positive for the virus earlier in the offseason – Edwards said it further represents the seriousness of the situation.





“It’s a big reminder, and we’re wishing Kevin well,” Edwards commented. “I think we’re starting to realize as we prepare for opponents that you actually are preparing for two opponents. The one you see on tape and on film, and the one that you cannot see. You cannot let your guard down at any time, and that’s evident now. It’s hit a couple of college teams, and it’s hit a couple of professional teams as well, and it’s an equal opportunity virus.”





With only seven Pac-12 games scheduled this year and the possibility for season interruptions, Edwards said he’s stressed the importance of each game to his team.





“At certain times during the shutdown, it just felt like ‘are we ever going to get to play?’” Edwards said. “Anytime something is taken away from you that you really enjoy, you realize the importance of it, and I think our guys understand that. We have been given an opportunity now to go play football again, and whether it’s six, ten, nine games or whatever, every game is important.





“With a schedule of only playing six opponents, five in your [division] and one out in the North, all these games become similar to like tournament play in the NCAA tournament. When you win, you move on; when you lose, you feel like there’s not a lot of room for error.”





Edwards and ASU will begin their season on November 7 at USC. After losing to the Trojans 31-26 at home last November, Edwards said the Sun Devils will be excited for an early 9 a.m. local time kickoff in Los Angeles and downplayed any adverse effects an unusual start time may have.





“We’re a morning team, so we don’t practice in the afternoon. So I think for us, it’s business as usual as far as the body clock,” Edwards explained. “We’re used to getting up in the morning, but I think when you get to play on national television against a team like USC, it brings excitement to our players.”





