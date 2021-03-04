ASUDevils - Ahead of commitment, four-star tight end says ASU is in his top-three

Burnett, a four-star tight end out of Servite High in Anaheim wanted to be one of the first recruits in the Class of 2022 to make his decision. He wanted to get it out of the way before California’s spring high school football season started up. He wanted to put all the stress behind him. And he wanted to get rolling with his future team, start planning for his future and helping the coaches talk with other prospective recruits.

Keyan Burnett is adamant that March 5 has no real significance to him. It’s no one’s birthday, no anniversary, no nothing. It just seemed like a good day, to him, to announce where he plans on playing college football.

“I just felt like it was a good time for me. I’m trying to be one of the first few commits in my class,” Burnett said. “I get to start helping guide where the class is going to go. I’m going to early-enroll and try to get some other guys with me.”





Burnett is noted that he still has not fully made up his mind as to where he’ll commit to, but said he has narrowed down his choices to ASU, Arizona, and USC.





“USC is a powerhouse program and always has been. I know they’re going to have a quarterback and a great line,” Burnett said. “ASU, the coaching staff is unbelievable with all the NFL experience … Going there, I feel like I would be developed the right way and could play early in that ASU system.





“And Arizona, I have a good relationship with coach (Jordan) Paopao, the tight ends coach there, and really the whole staff. They’re recruiting me hard, and it’s my dad’s (Chester Burnett) alma mater, so I could see myself there as well.”





He was so serious about deciding on March 5 that Burnett and his family actually drove to Arizona last weekend so they could conduct self-guided tours of the ASU and U of A campus. They checked out ASU on Saturday, stayed in the Valley that night, then hit the I-10 South and went to the Wildcats’ campus.





“I like Tempe a lot,” Burnett said. “And obviously, the facilities are second-to-none. I could really see myself calling that place home.”





Burnett seems like he could be the perfect fit in Tempe. A 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end to line up in offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s offense seems like a match made in heaven.





“(What makes me great is) my size and my ability to create mismatches with linebackers and safeties,” Burnett said. “I grew up my whole life playing receiver, just recently made the switch to tight end. I like to think I can block pretty well.”