Shaun Aguano has a good challenge in front of him this spring. What was a young and unproven running back group heading into last fall has turned into one of the nation’s strongest groups at the position. The three-headed running back attack of Rachaad White, Chip Trayanum, and Daniyel Ngata give Arizona State’s running backs coach a wealth of versatility at the position.

In a limited sample size last year ASU’s running backs had an overwhelming amount of success. A run-heavy approach to the Sun Devils’ four-game schedule – amplified by a 70-7 bludgeoning of Arizona in which ASU rushed 50 times for 259 yards – showcased the differing talents at Aguano’s disposal.

“It’s my job not to make sure they are complacent and get better and better every day,” Aguano told reporters following Wednesday’s spring practice. “Knowing that you have three guys who are more than adequate to handle that load is comforting. Hopefully, we see big things from all three of them.”

On a per game measuring stick, Arizona State’s 264.2 rushing yards per game in 2020 was seventh-best in the nation. In total, 16 of the Sun Devils 22 touchdowns came via its rushing game while Rachaad White (21st) and Chip Trayanum (71st) each ranked in the top 75 in the nation in rushing yards per game. Of course, whether it’s a change in game flow or an effort to promote quarterback Jayden Daniels’ skillset, it’s improbable Arizona State will continue to run the ball on 65 percent of its offensive play-calls this fall. That likelihood doesn’t worry Aguano.

“I think it’s a game plan from game-to-game,” the third-year running backs coach explained of his philosophy on touches. “I’m very confident in all of them so depending on if we’re going to go long with it, I think Rachaad and Daniyel do a good job, but I think Chip has great hands out of the backfield (as well). I feel confident in all three of them to be involved in the passing game.

“Chip does a great job at pass protection as well. I don’t substitute them based on plays. I substitute them based upon their production in the game and how well they are rolling.”

Each of the three Sun Devil running backs are built in a different physical style, aiding an already close group in recognizing how each provides value to the team. Still, the starting role remains up for grabs.

“Seeing three different kinds of running backs coming at you, I feel like it’s hard for a defense to prepare (for),” said Aguano. “From a competition level, it’s great in our room because they are competing against each other every day. They want the ball all the time, but they understand their roles and understand how to help each other on the field and in the classroom as well.”

With fundamental success achieved – Arizona State’s 6.41 rushing yards per carry was second-best in the country in 2020 – Aguano said he’s working with White, Trayanum and Ngata to improve the group’s mental understanding of their assignments.

“Being more of a professional,” Aguano cited as the goal for his position group this spring and into the fall. “Paying attention to the details and getting better at reading the secondary and third-level defenders. Just the development of them as a running back, I thought they did a great job of hitting the holes and finding their ways through the tackles, but now understanding all the blocking schemes and understanding how people are playing them… so that they can plan out their escape when they do break (a run.)”

After arriving in Tempe in January of 2020, Ngata fell behind due to a hamstring injury. By the time the fall season rolled around, the eighth-ranked running back in the 2020 class, according to Rivals’ recruiting rankings, found himself as the third option in the ASU backfield.

“I thought he was very hesitant in the holes trying to figure his way out,” Aguano explained of the 5-foot-9 Folsom, California, native’s first-year struggles. “I saw in high school his ability to break away from defenders and play with confidence. I think this spring, after five practices, we’ve seen the old Daniyel back. He’s smiling, he’s having fun out there, and it’s a great compliment for the other two. Those three are going to be a heck of a weapon for us in the backfield.”

As each running back enters their second year in Tempe; they and Aguano also begin their second seasons with offensive coordinator Zak Hill. In year two, Aguano is now adjusting to new offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, who joined ASU after a stint at Syracuse. With Sun Devils players and coaches gaining an understanding of Hill’s system, Aguano said the game should be slowed down for everyone involved.

“Last year we were trying to get a better understanding of what coach Hill really wanted from us,” said Aguano, who coached three straight 2,000-yard rushers as head coach at Chandler High School before joining the Sun Devils. “Now, I think we’ve advanced to the why’s of why we’re doing it all. The conceptual of the pass game and just going from the baby steps to understanding the grand scheme of things, I think we’ve developed a great deal of detail with our running backs in that case.”

