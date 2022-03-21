Aguano outlines new-look RB room, offensive scheme changes

There’s no hiding in the fact that over the last two seasons, Arizona State football was spoiled at the running back position. Rachaad White rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and was third in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns – he’s bound for the NFL Draft in late April. Sophomore power back DeaMonte Trayanum was banged up and struggled with turnovers for much of the year but was set to take the reins this season – he transferred to Ohio State to play linebacker.





In 2022, things look much different.





Running backs coach Shaun Aguano has a group of running backs set to make a splash in maroon and gold in 2022, but before they can even take a snap in Sun Devil Stadium, it’s imperative they become fluent in the new Sun Devil offensive scheme under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas.





“I’m happy with the first four days,” Aguano said about his players’ progress on Monday. “Hopefully, they transition from the classroom and apply the lessons on the field. That’s what I’m looking for the most, the fundamental things, making sure they are sound fundamentally… They’ve been grasping things well, and we’ve gone slow enough for them to understand the offense, but I think they’ll pick it up pretty quick.”





The most experienced returner of the group is redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata. The young back racked up 309 yards on 56 carries and four touchdowns in 2021 as the third back in ASU’s “three-headed monster” system alongside White and Trayanum. Ngata showed flashes of his abilities carrying the rock best in the second half of the BYU game, in which he propelled the ASU offense down the field single-handedly, adding a career-long run of 26 yards to his docket.





“Daniyel is that slippery guy,” Aguano said. “It’s hard to see him behind those linemen. He has a burst at first. I think it will be a little different with (Ngata’s role) without having (Trayanum) with that bigger body.”





As the elder statesmen of the group, at least in ASU experience, Ngata is expected to shoulder the load much more than ever before. Ngata was thrown into the fire at the end of last season against the nation’s top run-stopping defense in Wisconsin at the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, in which he carried the ball 11 times for 23 yards and a touchdown. Aguano’s test for him is to be able to shoulder the load.





“He needs to be consistent, and that’s the biggest part – consistent mentally and on the field,” Aguano said. “If you make a mistake, we talk about what’s next, move on, and not dwell on what happened and getting better with the more carries he gets. He’s carried the ball three, four, five times in a row. Can he carry the ball six, seven, eight times in a row now and keep that consistency and strength? That’s what I’m looking for from him.”





Ngata is joined by returning freshman George Hart III and redshirt freshman Deonce Elliott. Hart and Elliott initially made appearances in the early games against Southern Utah and UNLV, but at walk-ons, they were phased out as more competitive opponents curtailed their snaps. Hart is the standout of the two and has the faith of his position coach.





“George Hart is our bright guy,” Aguano said. “He always does things right, and I think he will be ready to go… I am confident in him.”





Freshman newcomer Tevin White is also in the mix for snaps. Standing at 6-foot-1 with plenty of room to gain good weight and put on muscle, White is expected to be the pure power back, much like a young Trayanum, once he puts it all together.





“With his bigger body, Tevin can come along,” Aguano said. “I think from a physical standpoint, he’ll be that guy might take a year or two. He’s just a little baby still, but I’m confident that he’s going to be productive as well.”





However, all of ASU’s backs were overshadowed this offseason by one of the team’s biggest splashes in the transfer portal – the acquisition of graduate back Xazavian Valladay. The former Wyoming Cowboy brings two 1,000+ rushing-yard seasons on-field talent and experience, as well as significant leadership to Aguano’s running back core, something which the ASU position coach wanted to bring in to rally his young troops.





“(Maturity) was my main concern,” Aguano said. “I had freshmen coming in, a couple of plug-in guys, but not the maturity. When I looked at the transfer portal and talked with (ASU head) Coach (Herm) Edwards, the maturity level needed to be dealt with. I needed to bring someone that has played snaps before in big games.”





“I knew that (Valladay) did that in Wyoming and carried the load, so I’m confident he will do that again. The maturity level in that room (needed to rise), probably in the same way that it did when I brought in Rachaad.”





That wasn’t the only time Aguano brought up White’s name when discussing Valladay to the local media either. Aguano frequently called White his “slasher back” – strong, swift, durable enough to fight through contact and keep moving.





“X is that slasher guy,” Aguano said of Valladay. “I love his ability on one cut and getting vertical quickly. I think he is versatile in the pass game as well, kind of Rachaad-ish. I think he’s a little smaller than Rachaad, but he hits the first and second level with authority.”





“He’s got a little bit of a different style than Rachaad. I like the way he just slashes and gets going. I want to make sure that he’s physical at the point of contact.”





Through four spring practices, the Arizona State offense has many kinks to work through. A new trait in the turnover between former OC Zak Hill and Thomas is the latter’s preference to work out of the huddle, with more emphasis on a pass-first, pro-style offense. Nevertheless, Aguano still wants to get his guys carries as much as possible.





“From a selfish standpoint, I hope we run the ball 80 percent of the time,” he said. “We welcome that load. I know it’s going to have to be more balanced in from under center with our new quarterbacks working play action, but again, I think from a fundamental standpoint, it starts with the run, and hopefully, we’ll be productive in that way.”





“Huddling plays in with the new quarterbacks in the system. I always was a proponent of the quarterback looking at the other ten guys, then got the command. It starts from there because there’s a lost art of those guys staying back there and making calls as they aren’t the general of the offense because the general is standing on the sideline that everyone’s looking at. From a perspective of being in the huddle with the QB making the call and then looking at others and controlling the tempo, I think there are some advantages to that.”





With his new crew, Aguano can’t help but to compare and contrast. The characters in last year’s running backs room were hard to miss – Jackson He was always hitting the griddy dance, or White beaming with his million-dollar smile. Nevertheless, the running backs coach has hope that last year’s crew set the precedent for what’s to come.





“It’s funny because we talked about how special that room was, from a relationship standpoint,” Aguano reminisced. “The relationship still stands with everyone in this room helping each other. I miss Jackson; he was a leader as a mentor and Rachaad – both bright kids.”





“X and Daniel are taking that leadership role. It’s fun to watch these guys grow. They’re all competing for just one position, but at the same time, they’re helping each other out. From the application in the classroom to the transition to the field (it’s about how well) do, those guys help each other and connect with each other. I’m very happy about that.”





