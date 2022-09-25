Utah quarterback Cam Rising took the field on Saturday night with the swagger and confidence of a signal caller who is reaching the height of his powers as the Pac-12 conference slate gets underway. He played like it too. Rising and the Utes offense picked on an under-manned ASU defense all night long to the tune of 34 points on 465 total yards. Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano’s welcome reception was short-lived, as Utah dominated the new-look Sun Devils 34-13 at Sun Devil Stadium.





The ugly defensive performance was overshadowed by a ghastly one by the offense, but that won’t spare Donnie Henderson’s unit from a brutal film session early next week. On paper, it doesn’t look like Utah’s 5-15 third down conversion rate was any sort of highlight for the Utes. Those five were costly, however, as Utah extended two separate scoring drives with multiple third down conversions of more than seven yards. ASU’s luck didn’t change when Utah elected to go for it on fourth down. Rising and Co. converted on three of those four tries, the one failure coming long after the game’s outcome was in question.





“We didn’t capitalize on a great week of practice,” defensive lineman Nesta Jade-Silvera said, keen to focus on the positives immediately following the loss. “When they went up-tempo, you have to be able to look to the sideline, then get set. There’s not much to it; we just have to be able to do our jobs.”





Utah’s tempo gave ASU fits early and often. This was no track meet like the pace ASU saw at Oklahoma State two weeks ago, but Utah’s no-huddle was enough to keep a gassed ASU defense on its heels. Three different running backs combined to gash all three levels of the defense for a total of 205 yards on the ground. Even Rising found success with his legs, using a combination of designed runs and off-schedule scrambles to account for 27 yards of his own. Each one of those 27 felt like it was huge.





“That up-tempo, it gets tough because you’re keeping defensive linemen on the field and then asking them to make plays over and over again,” interim head coach Shaun Aguano said. “We gotta understand that that is a pretty good football team. Tonight they were better than we were, but there’s no excuse. There’s no finger-pointing; there’s positivity. This is going to be a process.”





Putting consistent pressure on the quarterback is a huge part of the defensive line’s job. Silvera and his running mates up front have been very disappointing there throughout the season’s first four games. ASU has just two sacks on the year, and Rising’s comfortability in the pocket all night was evident. Whether he sat in a clean pocket and fired to one of many open receivers or opted to flee the pocket and pick up chunk yardage with his legs, he never seemed panicked or rushed. The only true offensive blemish for Utah was a third-quarter interception, and even that was the product of a broken up pass that was snagged by Timarcus Davis.





Aguano again praised the Utes when discussing how his defense was exposed by the multi-faceted offensive attack.





“They’re a tough, well-coached football team,” he said. “I think they learned a little bit from Eastern Michigan last week when we couldn’t get guys off the field and extended drives. We have to find a way to get stops.”





Davis had an opportunity late in the first quarter to change the game by way of the turnover as well. With Utah leading 7-0, Kyle Whittingham elected to go for it on 4th down in the red zone. Rising rolled out of the pocket, looked towards the end zone, and fired towards a well-covered Dalton Kincaid. As the pass zipped through the air, it looked as though Davis had a clear break and would at least have the opportunity to get a hand on the ball if not pick it off. He tried to pick it off and whiffed. Kincaid was probably as surprised as the rest of us when the ball found his mitts for Utah’s second touchdown of the opening quarter.





“Ultimately, I think it was just execution; we preach that we gotta get off the field on third down, and we didn’t do that today, and it came back to bite us,” safety Khoury Bethley said. “All we can do is learn from it and tighten up our coverage. Just gotta get off the field on third down.”





Despite the outcome, Bethley and Silvera both felt that a great first week of practice under Aguano had the team prepared for all they saw this evening.





“I thought we were prepared for everything because we had a great week of practice,” Bethley said when asked what specifically about Utah’s attack made things difficult. “It’s probably one of the best weeks of practice we’ve had, at least since I’ve been here.”





The ASU players who were made available to the media following the loss could have been reading off of the same index card, with a bullet point for every cliche buzz word in the book. “Execution,” “doing our jobs,” and “having each other’s backs” were just some of the phrases thrown out when players were asked about specific reasons they were thoroughly outplayed on Saturday night.





It’s entirely possible, if not likely, that there is no secret reason for Utah’s dominance in all facets of the game. Utah is the better team by a wide margin, and they showed it from the opening kickoff to the final kneel down. Arizona State’s key players couldn’t come up with schematic explanations for the dismantling because the reality is they were outplayed (and outcoached) by a team that is leagues above them. Since these two programs met last October in Salt Lake City, their respective paths have charged full speed in entirely opposite directions.





“I didn’t think this was going to be four days and a miracle,” Aguano said. “We’re still in the game of helping young men. It is a game of football, and we all want to win, but it is a process, and it’s going to take time.”





Aguano can’t be blamed for speaking in such grand terms when you consider that he’s been head coach for less than a week, and the only on-field product he’s overseen was the one-sided loss ASU suffered on Saturday. Like any new coach, players and fans are still getting to know the voice of Shaun Aguano as a true leader of a program. It’s clear after just six days that he won’t stop finding perspective and preaching the importance of process and experience.





“It was an amazing week for me. To be in charge of these kids and for them to do everything that I have asked, which was to just play hard and we’ll see what happens,” Aguano said. “I love these guys with all my heart. I told them at halftime, and I told them again after the game.





“There will be no quit from me, and there will be no quit from our staff. I’m happy and very honored to be a part of this staff and to be the head coach of these kids. We’ll get there; I promise you we’ll get there.”