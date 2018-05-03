It was a practice in early March that changed the course of Taylor Lane’s senior season.



At the time, 13 games had already passed in Arizona State’s season this year and Lane was a senior riding the bench, with upwards of six freshmen in the lineup instead of him each night. After starting 40 games in 2017, Lane had accrued just seven at-bats in the first three weeks of games this season.

After getting just one pinch-hit at-bat in the previous weekend’s series against Oklahoma State, Lane was required to participate in a midweek practice back in March that was just for bench players. He was one of the few. Head coach Tracy Smith was away recruiting, while the majority of ASU’s roster was given an off-day. As a result, assistant hitting coach Michael Earley was left to lead a six-man simulated-game.

Not exactly an atmosphere that breeds intensity.

So when Lane dialed in at the plate, in a righty-righty matchup against freshman Colby Davis no less, and produced some good at-bats, Earley took notice. After he jacked a home run, Earley made sure to pass along to Smith the good news.

He told the ASU skipper that the Lane had treated the practice “like the World Series.”

“We talk about prepare to play, don’t wait to play,” Smith said at the time. “I thought it was a great example.”

Two months later, Lane has become a mainstay in the Sun Devils’ lineup. He’s on his way to setting career highs in each of the triple-slash categories – Lane’s current line is .315/.344/.393 – and owns the fourth-best batting average among qualified hitters on the team.

His turnaround traces back to that impressive March day when he – as well as freshman Hunter Jump – delivered a statement in the simulated practice game.

“It was really impressive to see how they approached (the simulated game),” Earley said. “It was absolutely awesome. Ever since then they’ve taken off.”

This season has been what Lane was supposed to be when he enrolled at the University of Florida in 2015 as the No. 9 third base prospect in the country, according to Perfect Game. But Lane, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, played in only 13 games for the Gators his freshman year before transferring to Northwest Florida State College, a junior college in the Florida panhandle. After a season there – where his team won a national championship and he batted .325 – Lane landed in Tempe for the 2017 season.

His first campaign as a Sun Devil didn’t go to plan. Though he was a starter, Lane posted pedestrian numbers at the plate. He hit just .262, drove in 12 runs and recorded six extra-base hits. He thought his swing was alright; it was his approach that was all wrong.

Even worse, Lane had, according to Smith, gotten caught up in some of the clubhouse turmoil that resulted in the departure of several teammates. During the offseason, Smith said the staff had to contemplate if they wanted to bring Lane back for his senior year.

“We weren’t sure we were going to let him come back,” Smith said. “He was able to rise above some of (the locker room issues) but I think we were kind of at a crossroad of, which fork are we going to take here.”

The decision to keep him in the program has paid off.

“He chose the right fork,” Smith smiled.

Since impressing Earley in the simulated game, Lane has appeared 28 times (21 starts) in the team’s 30 actual games since. In most of those contests, Lane has been ASU’s designated hitter. The time he used to spend playing defense is now spent in the dugout conversing with Earley. Almost all of their discussions are focused on Lane’s mental approach.

Lane said he has done a lot of self-evaluation, searching for both his strengths and weaknesses. By finding the holes in his game, he’s realized how pitchers will try to attack him. He knows what to anticipate at the dish.

His new process includes more “thinking before you get in the batter’s box, having a plan before you get up there.”

Added Earley: “He’s gotten better at knowing he is probably the strongest player on the team so he doesn’t have to cheat on balls, he doesn’t have to guess. He wavers sometimes but he does a good job of, when he takes a bad swing, stepping out and adjusting and getting back into the counts.”

Lane was quick to point out another benefit of his refined approach: It will help him at the next level. What that next level will be in unclear but Lane’s senior season resurgence has fueled renewed hope that his baseball career can stretch far past his college days.

“The mindset is something that’s developing for me,” he said. “Getting more at-bats is the biggest thing. I try to take each at-bat like it’s my last.”

That “treat it like it’s my last” mindset has served Lane well this year. As Earley mentioned when reflecting on that early March practice, it would have been easy for Lane to mail things in earlier this season when he wasn’t being used. He didn’t. It’s been a positive result for everyone.

A week ago, Smith put that appreciation into words, telling Lane: “You turned the corner. You’ve earned every opportunity.”

He’s finally taken advantage of every opportunity this season too.