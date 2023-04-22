Additionally, non-profit organizations associated with some of the bigger college athletic programs nationwide have also been created with the same mission in mind. Locally, ActivateASU was founded on December 28th of, 2022. It was motivated by the Sun Devils’ first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham’s introductory press conference and his desire to “activate the valley.”

Literally every Power Five program, including Arizona State, does have a NIL collective called the Sun Angel collective that helps foster student-athletes' abilities to capitalize on third-party sponsorships and endorsement.

The name, image, and likeness(NIL) element of college sports is a novel concept that is less than two years old. Yet, even its newness cannot undermine its significant impact in a relatively short time, creating inevitable challenges facing universities across the nation.

“We're offering a different approach to NIL that starts with supporting local businesses and student-athletes directly,” said ActivateASU Executive Director Peter Boyle. "Our initial plan was to help drive fan attendance/engagement for ASU athletic events, with an emphasis on using local business promos to ‘activate’ the valley. We partnered with various local businesses to offer discounts and specials in exchange for things like wearing ASU gear, showing a ticket stub to an ASU game, or mentioning our group. However, we quickly found little to no traffic driven to the businesses by these promotions.





“Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, different unsuccessful attempts at ‘activating the valley’ caused us to feel like we needed to re-evaluate our group’s mission. At the same time, (ASU football player) Ben Coleman tagged us on social media and asked if we could help him connect with local businesses. We were able to immediately connect Ben with multiple local restaurants, which he promoted on his social media. The feedback from the businesses, other athletes, and fans was incredible.





In the first few weeks of the organization’s existence, a Board of Directors was formed that included Devils Digest staff writer and co-host of the popular Speak of the Devils Podcast, Joe Healey, former ASU wide receiver Jalen Strong, TV/Podcast Host Chierstin Susel, professional photographer Sherry Brooks, Private Family Office CFO Tim Haitaian, and Jackie Vasquez-Lapan who was a national champion student-athlete with ASU softball and is the CEO at The Lapan Sunshine Foundation.





It is a group composed of all Sun Devil alumni who bring a variety of local connections to the table and have decades of experience in media, finance, corporate development, and entrepreneurship. They all serve as advisors as Boyle runs the day-to-day of the organization, and the group hopes to bring on an operations manager in the near future.





As part of ActivateASU’s newfound strategy, they have reached out to local businesses to build relationships and gain their interest in doing a NIL deal with an ASU student-athlete, while student-athletes can and are reaching out expressing interest in partnering with a local business.





“I talk to the student-athlete and explain the compliance rules,” Boyle described, “what I can and can’t do for them, etc. I then ask for their interests and what they’re expecting. Based on that conversation, we connect them to the right business, and it’s up to them to come up with something that works for both parties

“If and when something gets done, we then help the student-athlete and business promote the deal, help the student-athlete understand ASU’s NIL policy and what they need to report, and then follow up periodically with both parties to make sure they are satisfied with the relationship. When all that is done, we report our involvement to ASU compliance, and they, in turn, have been very supportive and appreciative of our efforts.”