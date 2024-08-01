With three primary cornerbacks from last season longer on the team, it only stands to reason that the competition for this position group has been and will be fierce leading up to the season opener. The departure of graduating players Roe Torrence and Dee Ford, as well as the late spring transfer portal departure of Ed Woods, has swung the door wide open for several players to carve a niche.





With a roster as deep as this year’s, there was plenty of speculation dating back to spring practice about who deserved starting spots. Although it’s still early in fall camp, the two standout players up to this point are sophomore Keith Abney II and redshirt sophomore Javan Robinson.





Abney has the advantage of spending the 2023 season at ASU, but Robinson, who is a newcomer, has connections of his own. In 2022, as a true freshman, Robinson appeared in three games for Washington State, maintaining his redshirt season while playing under current ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Needless to say, his familiarity with the Sun Devils’ scheme was attractive to both parties when Arizona State pursued him.





“Coming out here felt natural,” Robinson admitted. “It was just the same things that I’ve been learning the past few years. There were a couple of key details that were different, but for the most part, the transition felt very natural.”





“He trusts his players,” Robinson noted about Ward in a previous interview. “He doesn’t run the defense to what he thinks, but rather according to his players. He does whatever he feels like his players are comfortable doing, and it works best for the defense.”





Despite the fact that Robinson has seen the field more than many of the cornerbacks on this roster, he still arrived in Tempe only earlier this year. While his associations with Ward as well as linebackers coach AJ Cooper, who was also part of that Pullman coaching staff two years ago, there was still a camaraderie that needed to be built on and off the field with his new teammates.





“I wanted to build relationships with my teammates the past couple of months,” Robinson said. “I was new here, so I wanted to make sure the chemistry was there, and they knew I’m someone they can trust and vice versa … I also wanted to be a leader for the younger DBs since I’ve seen a little more, and I know how it is coming in as a freshman. I just want to make sure they’re ready for the moment when the time comes for them to take the field.”





While playing time was hard to come for Abney with several experienced players ahead of him on the depth chart, the fact that he played in eight games and avoided a redshirt year was a pleasant surprise and a testament to how well he’s been able to hit the ground running as a freshman. He and Robinson have each made a strong case for themselves to earn a starting spot and have been a virtual mainstay on the first team during the first two days of fall camp.





“I feel like I’ve grown a lot mentally,” Abney remarked. “I’ve grown a lot physically but I feel like I took a big step on the mental side of the game. I feel like we’ve got a great group of receivers, and in camp, we can both learn from each other and better ourselves and our games.”





Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said that Abney simply exemplifies what he looks for in each player on the team.





“Our football mantra is smart, tough, and be all about the team,” Dillingham stated. “He (Abney) is smart, he’s tough, he has great ball skills, and he’s as good of a teammate as you’ll ever meet. He’s the identity of smart, tough, and be all about the team. He does everything right, full speed, guys love him and he’s detailed in what he does. That’s what I love about him – he does everything right.





“You win with players like that. You lose with players who have potential, and you win with players who overachieve.”





As a group, the defensive backs have constantly been in high spirits, which is backed up by the high level of play they have been showcasing. This is an aspect that has only helped this unit develop its cohesiveness level.





“We try to tell them to always celebrate when you make a play,” Abney said. “It’s hard to make plays as a defensive back because there can be games when you don’t even get targeted. So when you get your opportunities, always be swaggy when you make a play.”





***





In less than a week, on August 6, the players will leave for Camp Tontozona. Returning players are excited to return to the pines near Payson, and newcomers, whether transfers or incoming freshmen are eager to see why the veterans talk so positively about this football and team-bonding retreat.





“It’s a great time for the team to come together and get closer,” Abney explained. “Last year, I feel like the team was a lot closer coming out of Camp T, and I think that would be a good thing for the team to experience.”





“I’m super excited that we get an extra day up there this year,” sophomore defensive lineman C.J. Fite expressed. It was a great time, and we bonded together. We went by the campfire and just talked and learned about each other. The experience is part of being a Sun Devil, and you just have to embrace it.”





Fite mentioned multiple times over the summer that he feels like he is in the best shape of his life. He dropped 20 pounds since last season, coming in at 295 lbs., and increased his stamina, allowing him to play more consecutive reps and series on game day.





“After plays, I’m not as gassed as I was last year,” Fite remarked. “I feel like my level of how far I can push myself has increased, so my threshold has gotten larger. I feel more explosive off the ball, and I’m more twitchy on the line and faster.”





The energy was high on day one of fall camp, but it felt even higher on day two. The intensity that the players showed in the drills persisted in the 11-on-11s, especially down in the trenches where Fite lines up.





“It’s getting grimy in the box,” Fite confessed. “The coaches even have to tell us to calm down because everybody is so worked up and wants to be physical and intense when they play. We put the work in during the offseason, so it’s paying off now.”





“The standard is at a high level,” junior linebacker Keyshaun Elliot mentioned. We don’t have that many new guys with big roles coming in, so the way we’re flying around the ball and the attention to detail is phenomenal.”





A deep roster has many positive aspects. Not only are there more players who can see the field and improve over the year, but the trust factor is much more apparent. The level of confidence on the sidelines is adamant whether it’s the first, second, or third team on the field. Confidence and trust in a team are two components that complement each other when it comes to team success.





“Inside the box, there’s a lot of trust,” Fite discussed. We trust the linebackers making calls, and they trust us to execute so they can fill their gaps. I feel with the depth, we can trust not just that first group but also the groups behind it. It’s huge when you can trust the group behind you, and they can trust you.”