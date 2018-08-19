Time and again, Jarick Caldwell has found himself in pressure situations among players with more hype, and with more accolades. Time and again, Caldwell has shattered expectations and found a way to stand out. Jarick Caldwell went into the state championship game his junior year at Chandler High never having caught more than four passes in a varsity game. Caldwell was playing behind talented receivers like Johnny Johnson III (now at Oregon), Gunner Romney (now at BYU), and didn't even see the field as a sophomore thanks to Kolby Taylor (now at Oregon State) and N'Keal Harry. He certainly wasn't expected to have much of an impact against a stacked Mountain Pointe defense that completely crushed the Wolves offense in a 52-7 victory during the regular season. Yet when the final whistle blew, Caldwell was holding up the golden football indicating that he was a state champion, having caught five passes for 106 yards and two scores in the 36-17 win. In fact, it would have been three touchdowns had he not fumbled the ball forward at the nine yard line (with nothing but grass in front of him) into the waiting arms of running back TJ Green, who scooped and scored. Nobody's perfect.

After that performance, the secret about Caldwell was out. He had even begun to see his recruiting pick up after his lone 100-yard receiving performance, with offers coming in from NAU, Montana, New Mexico State, Nevada, Fresno State and UNLV before his junior year came to an end. Caldwell had been taking junior day visits to PAC-12 schools like ASU and Washington, and while he had dreams to play on a much bigger stage than the ones the Big Sky and Mountain West afforded him, he thought it would be best to take one of the options he had on the table. Just before starting his senior year, Caldwell joined teammates Chris Manoa and Bryce Jackson in committing to UNLV.

It stood to reason that after earning several offers on the heels of one standout performance at the end of his junior year, that a solid senior season would result in additional scholarship offers. Caldwell put together a very good year, with 60 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards and seven scores, including seven receptions against powerhouse IMG Academy, two touchdowns against Florida state champion Miami Northwestern, and 164 yards in his second consecutive state championship win. The additional recruiting attention never came, and while his teammates elected to sign with UNLV in December, Caldwell continued to weigh his options. In early February, just before the 2018 spring signing day, he decommitted from UNLV. That's where ASU came in. "I wanted to stay close to home," said Caldwell after a recent fall practice. "I love the coaching staff at UNLV, but I feel like this is home." Arizona State didn't have a scholarship to offer Caldwell, but Offensive Coordinator Rob Likens and Tight Ends coach Donnie Yantis saw enough potential in the 6-3, 211 wideout to try and convince him that he'd make an impact at tight end for the maroon and gold. "Leading up to the decision to come here I had numerous conversations with Coach Likens and Coach Yantis and they said they'd have a walk-on spot for me here, and that if I earned my way, I might have a scholarship by December, so that's what I'm trying to do."

Ralph Amsden