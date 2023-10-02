While Arizona State football played their best offensive game of the season last Saturday against Cal, they still missed out on some crucial opportunities that could have turned the game in their favor. They didn’t commit a plethora of penalties, five for 35 yards, but when they did, they often proved to be extremely costly.





Having 12 men on the field when scoring a touchdown and committing a reckless defensive pass interference penalty on 4th-and-7 late in the fourth quarter are two examples of the Sun Devils not taking advantage of the situations provided to them. ASU converted all four of their trips into the red zone into points, but it was the two opportunities where they walked away with just three points that left head coach Kenny Dillingham frustrated.





“We got to be better in the red zone,” Dillingham said. “I gotta do a better job designing plays in the red zone where we can still run the ball or get our best guys open.”





A key part of red zone success for any team is their ability to run the ball effectively. In the red zone, the back of the endzone essentially becomes the 12th defender and makes it more difficult for offenses to operate their passing game, so running the ball is imperative for any team looking for consistent success deep in the opponent’s territory.





ASU’s run game has been one of its most glaring shortcomings so far in 2023. The Sun Devils have averaged just 2.9 yards per carry through five games, and they rank second to last in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (89.0), just ahead of their next opponent, Colorado (83.2).





The lack of a strong rushing presence has resulted in the team’s struggle to find explosive plays on offense. Defined as any rush for ten or more yards or any pass completed for 20 or more yards, being able to execute such plays is what makes or breaks a team’s offense. It clearly determines how smooth or clunky your drives become and the degree of ease you will have scoring.





ASU’s longest rush of the year is an 18-yard carry that junior running back Cameron Skattebo posted against USC. The running back, though, has been able to create explosive plays through the passing game. A recent example is Skattebo’s 66-yard reception against Cal last Saturday.





“You have to be super-efficient,” Dillingham said about the run game. “That’s something that I’ve looked at, specifically. I mean, our longest rush is 18 yards on the season. So when you can’t run the ball and hit explosive runs like that, when you’re a more consistent run, and you try to be consistent in that world, you got to find more explosives.





“Luckily, our backs have had some explosive passes to negate that, but we still need to be more explosive, and that’s a challenge. So we got to be more creative. I gotta be more creative, getting our guys in space.”





In order to create those plays that cover large chunks of real estate, Dillingham and his staff have turned to unique and interesting formations. The direct snap formation to Skattebo (aka WildSkat) has been one of the Sun Devils’ favorites, and it resulted in one of the more interesting plays against the Golden Bears, a defense that is normally hard to catch off guard.





“The only one we tried to get (Cal) on was the throwback to Trenton (Bourguet, the ASU quarterback, which was super close,” Dillingham commented. “The defensive end, who’s the edge player, sprints and recognizes it, and great play by that kid. If he doesn’t recognize it, we have Trenton running down the field by himself trying to create that explosive.”





The lack of a running game for ASU has put Dillingham in a difficult decision when it comes to fourth downs. On Saturday, the Sun Devils faced multiple 4th-and-short situations either in their own territory or just across the fifty-yard line that would usually be obvious go-for-it situations that become tougher due to the team’s inability to run the ball. As a result, Arizona State covered just two of those five fourth-down plays.





Against Cal, Dillingham faced two such situations, each resulting in a different outcome. On its first touchdown drive of the game, ASU faced a 4th-and-2 on their own 45-yard line. They converted, and it resulted in a touchdown drive. Later, in the middle of the third quarter, ASU ran it with Skattebo on another 4th-and-2 inside on the 31-yard line inside their own territory. This time, Skattebo was stuffed for no gain, and four plays later, Cal scored a touchdown to go up 17-7.





“Our third drive of the game, we go for it on fourth and two and get it and then score seven points, so there’s a seven-point net,” Dillingham noted. “I feel like we have a good call. We’re on the 38; you’re not going to kick a 57-yard field goal. You have to go for that fourth-and-one. And then you’re on the minus 38 on a fourth and one and a half, which you should convert over seventy-five percent of the time. We converted the last one or the other fourth and ones, you don’t convert it, it sucks.”









In addition to the high percentage of success, Dillingham might have felt more pressure to take those fourth-down risks due to the team’s struggles in the punt game. So far this season, graduate punter Josh Carlson ranks 113th out of 118 qualified FBS punters in yards per punt with 37.0, and his dismal performance was on full display against Cal.





On the first drive of the second quarter, ASU forced Cal to punt from their own 45-yard line, and junior punter Lachlan Wilson, this week’s Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, pinned the Sun Devils on their two-yard line. A 53-yard bomb that backed ASU deep into their own territory.





The Sun Devils went three-and-out, and Carlson was forced to punt from inside his own endzone. Carlson delivered his best punt of the day. However, it only traveled 40 yards and set up Cal with a great field position on the ASU 42. The Golden Bears would go on to kick a field goal. The 13-yard difference between the two punts netted Cal three points without them having to do too much.





“A 35-yard net punt on average right now is not conducive to the risk of not converting a fourth and one or two,” Dillingham explained. “That is an area that we’re going to improve on this week, as we’ve got to have better nets. Our special teams have been playing really, really well these last four weeks, other than the net punt battle is where we’re losing. And we got to fix that. And if we fix that, then yes, the aggressiveness can temper a little bit.”





***



Graduate linebacker Travion Brown went down with a knee injury against Cal, and Dillingham confirmed that he would ‘definitely’ be out at least this week against Colorado and that Brown’s return time is ‘unknown.’





Junior nickel back Jordan Clark missed all of Saturday’s game with an injury and didn’t practice last week. Dillingham said that he was unsure of the timeline for his return.