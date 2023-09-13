During the 2022 campaign, the Arizona State defense could only be described as basic. Last year, ASU failed to get any consistent and formidable pressure up front, and some of that can be attributed to the lack of creative and aggressive decisions made by the coaching staff throughout that season.





The hiring of head coach Kenny Dillingham promised excitement across all three phases of the team and a new direction for the program. New defensive coordinator Brian Ward brought over a system from Washington State that saw the Cougars come third in the Pac-12 in turnovers (21) and fourth in sacks (33).





Nonetheless, so far in 2023, the Sun Devils, despite playing good all-around defense and surrendering just 51 points through the first two contests, have failed to turn the ball over a single time on defense.





“Every rep for some of these guys is brand new,” Ward said. “Turnovers happen because defenses are playing super fast. They know exactly what they are supposed to do, and they have experience doing it. We make an emphasis on it every week, and it is just one of those things that happens in bunches.”





“We gotta take more shots at the ball,” redshirt junior linebacker Will Shaffer said. “The second man in gotta come in and strip. Tips and overthrows, we gotta get those in the game, so we just got to make sure we are all rallying to the ball because that is how you create turnovers. There’s not one guy making a crazy play but making sure that all guys are doing their 1/11th.”





ASU came out of game one against Southern Utah with a win but no turnovers or sacks. While they could not notch their first turnover against Oklahoma State, the defensive line, and especially the pass rush, got to show why the Sun Devils coaches have been about the aggressiveness of the defensive line since spring ball.





Entering his junior year, EDGE BJ Green was the star of spring practice, tallying would-be sack after would-be sack. His play transferred over to the fall, and after failing to get to the quarterback in game one, he came out with an electric performance in game two. He posted three stops, all three of them tackles-for-loss, including two sacks as well as three quarterback hurries.





“I mean, he really had kind of a coming out party this last week,” Ward commented. “We knew what BJ was capable of doing, and hopefully, we can get eight to a dozen more snaps out of him to be able to even up his level of play in terms of his pursuit and his effort. He’s the type of guy that causes turnovers strictly because he’s flying all over the field.”





Not only has Green’s performance on the field been excellent, but he and a few others on the defense have taken up leadership roles on the team. Dillingham has said that he is waiting for the offense to display the amount of leadership that has already been displayed on the other side of the ball.





“He’s put in the work every single day,” Dillingham remarked concerning Green. “He puts in the work. He has a mindset that he’s a dude, and football is about a mindset. Life is about a mindset that you’re not going to fail. That’s a guy who set out that he was going to achieve things this year, and he worked every single day.”





ASU’s upcoming game against Fresno State offers the Sun Devils their best opportunity to create their first turnover of the year while also starting to stack the sack count. After two games, the Bulldogs rank 10th in the country in pass attempts per game (42) and are top 30 in passing yards per game (302).





The Bulldogs come to Tempe riding the second-longest win streak among FBS teams with 11 victories, only behind back-to-back defending champions Georgia, which has 19. It’s an aggressive aerial attack unit, and they excel in the West Coast offense’s short passing scheme.





In Fresno State’s nailbiter 39-35 win over Purdue to open up the season, quarterback Mikey Keene threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns, completing 70% of his passes. He did the majority of his damage in the mid-range passing game, with passes of 5-14 yards down the field. On 22 such attempts, Keene completed 18 of them, throwing for 210 yards.





“They have a ton of challenges,” Ward said. “They don’t just run what they run just for the sake of running it. It’s to attack cover four, attack cover three, attack man coverage, and they really have the perfect quarterback for it. It’s a simple passing offense, and you can see they really read that it’s either a safety read, a corner read, or an outside linebacker read. They make it simple for the quarterback, so the quarterback can hit his back foot and let the ball go.”





“They are very athletic,” Green said. “Their offensive line is not as big as Oklahoma State, so they are going to be able to use their hands and their feet way better. We are gonna have to be on with our stunts and get off. If we play our brand of ball, they won’t be able to hold us, so we just gotta make sure to bring our best game to the table.”





Last week was the first loss of the season, and in the Kenny Dillingham era, so the players had to prevent being down on themselves and elevate their energy level. ASU’s head coach, Dillingham, feels that to be victorious, you sometimes need to taste defeat.





“You’ve got to learn how to lose in order to win,” Dillingham explained. “You’ve got to learn how to take failure just as much as you got to learn how to handle success. There are two sides to it. Monday and early Tuesday, or guys got to learn how to get out of the funk. We had some guys that were still in a funk, and that’s part of the process of growth.





“I think they’re starting to get out of that funk right now, but we have to get better at getting out of that funk quicker.”