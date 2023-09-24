If imitation is the greatest form of flattery, Kenny Dillingham is no poser. However, there’s always a lesson to be learned from every loss. In his first matchup against a ranked opponent as a head coach, Dillingham’s Sun Devils gave the No.5 USC Trojans much more than people and the oddsmakers expected but still came up short in the end. While the record books will show the 42-28 final and Dillingham will only worry about his sideline, there are much more positive takeaways in this defeat for ASU, in comparison to its shutout loss a week ago.





“We got better,” Dillingham noted postgame. “The win and loss, put it aside. Look at our own game. Did we improve? Yes, we improved. In some areas. Did we not improve in some areas? Yes. Gotta get better in those. So, you should never get comfortable, or never be happy, with losing a football game. But what can you grow from, what can you learn from, and what can you take away from it is a completely different conversation.”





Determined not to let such an embarrassing performance linger, the Sun Devils came out against USC, a near-five touchdown favorite, with the energy and passion that would be required to take down the nation’s top-scoring offense entering Saturday night. What helped propel the Sun Devils to answer the Trojan’s three touchdowns in their first four drives was a heavily improved offensive effort that was far more productive than its eight-turnover performance just seven days prior. Despite Caleb WIlliams’s three total touchdowns at the break, ASU responded with 13 first-half points of its own, putting them in a one-possession hole at halftime against the reigning Heisman trophy winner.





“We played one of the best coaches in college football, one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and we were in it,” Dillingham exclaimed. “I really think I could’ve done a few things better to help our players and give our players a better chance. I’m gonna do everything I can moving forward to try and put our players in a better situation next week than I did this week. That’s my job.





Following its goose egg against Fresno State, Dillingham took over offensive playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin for the first time this season. Putting his ultra-aggressive strategy on the field didn’t always pay off, but Dillingham’s players appreciated the change of pace, which yielded far more success than in prior weeks.





“It was super aggressive,” Cam Skattebo noted. “We ran the ball a lot more than we have in the past. We knew we could run the ball on these guys; it was working, and we stuck with it.”





“He was aggressive,” Badger added. “Aggressive play calling. He used everybody to the best of their ability. It helped us a lot.”





Early on, ASU’s success offensively did come on the ground, as Skattebo can attest to with his 15-yard touchdown run out of the “Sparky” formation, which answered USC’s opening score. In fact, ASU would put together their first trifecta series of the season, scoring via touchdown or field goal on three consecutive drives to end the first quarter and start the second.





With ASU’s performance on the field improving, the team credited their collective growth as one of the leading factors. With over 50 new players on the roster, meshing that group was always going to take time. In many eyes on the home sideline, it all came together as the Sun Devils stayed on the Trojan horse all night.





“The positives, I would say, I think our brotherhood is growing,” Dillingham said proudly. “I think players are feeding off each other more. I think the belief in the vision is still rising. The belief in the process is still rising. Those are the things that excite me.”





“On the sidelines, felt more of a family out there,” Cam Skattebo said. “Tighter-knit, lot more energy.”





It was that notion of camaraderie that helped Skattebo lead the way offensively. Running backs don’t typically throw passes, nor are they relied upon for a punt. Yet, that’s exactly the kind of situation Skattebo found himself in on Saturday, along with his usual bell-cow duties. Not only did he survive, but he thrived.





“I like to do everything,” Skattebo said. “I believe I can do anything. When they put me in those situations, I believe I’m gonna excel at them. I’m put in the right position with the right guys around me. I’m just gonna keep playing hard and trusting what the coaches got for us.”





When all was said and done, Skattebo would rack up 190 all-purpose yards, by far the most on either team. Trusting in the coach’s plan was a big part of not only Skattebo but ASU’s mentality coming into this game, with multiple players commending Dillingham’s attitude, specifically on shrinking the tall task in front of them.





“With Dillingham preaching in the locker room every day, we believe we can beat anybody in the country,” Skattebo proclaimed. “We should’ve beat that team. We had a couple of mistakes late. We had them on the ropes, then we kinda of didn’t exceed in what we had planned. It happens. We’ll be back next week. We were put in the right position to win that football game.”





“Everybody has to look in the mirror and say to themselves that we are gonna win this game,” linebacker Tate Romney added. “That’s what it all comes down to is confidence. It started with Coach Dillingham from the beginning of the week, telling us, ‘we are gonna win this game.’ It really helped us get the confidence to come in and practice and in the game.”





It was that newfound sense of brotherhood from top to bottom that built the foundation for a confidence that allowed the Sun Devils to go toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s most explosive teams. Despite the Sun Devils’ defense allowing nearly a first down-a-play in the second half, they got Williams off the field enough to give the ASU offense a chance to respond.





“I don’t think we ever lost confidence,” Elijah Badger commented. “We just came back, kept practicing, kept the family together. We just knew what we could do, and we put it out there on the field.”





In the third quarter, the Trojans did not reach the end zone, the second time they had failed to do so in a 15-minute period in the 2023 season. However, ASU couldn’t answer offensively, with their beaten-up offensive line surrendering a total of eight sacks on the day to leave Drew Pyne out to dry. And as so many teams have learned in the past, you can only allow Caleb Williams so much time before he starts to put the game away.





“I thought our defense did a solid job,” Dillingham claimed. “I think there’s a lot of things that they did, they have a great offensive scheme, they have a great quarterback. That’s really hard. They check almost every play at the line of scrimmage; they do it really quickly, and they’re all on the same page. So it’s really, really hard to stop what they do when you combine the talent with good scheme.”





In the end, even with Skattebo’s miraculous 52–yard house call that kept it interesting, the Trojans offense was simply too good to keep down. Their two fourth-quarter touchdowns would seal the deal, as Williams and USC fought off the upset bit to ultimately stay unbeaten on the year.





While the Sun Devils on the field played their part in staying competitive, their supporters in the stands made their voices heard as well. Sun Devil Athletics announced before the game a sellout crowd that did have its fair share of USC fans but was outdone and outnumbered by the maroon and gold faithful.





“This was activating the valley,” Dillingham emphasized in reference to his famous catchphrase. “Like, this environment is activating the valley. The sold-out crowd, loud…Like, that was just as important to winning this game than anything I’ve done in my meeting rooms.”





“It was beautiful out there with all the fans out there,” Skattebo added. “When I come out of halftime and see everyone still and the fans, they believe in us. That was good to see.”





With the stands packed and a high-profile opponent in town, one wouldn’t be remiss in thinking the struggling Sun Devils showed no previous signs that they could perform under the bright lights. While they didn’t come away victorious, ASU certainly exhibited that the extra attention wasn’t going to derail their efforts to do so.





“It’s not too big for them,” Dillingham said when discussing the magnitude of the game. “It’s not too big for them. They want these moments. You come to ASU to play in these moments.”





Dillingham added to this with more praise to the Sun Devil fans, who enhanced the moment with their strength in numbers on hand.





“Every kid goes to a college, and a lot of their decision is the environment,” Dillingham explained. “The environment we create is going to not only affect wins, that’s gonna affect recruiting. That environment today, I challenge people to bring that. That was an environment where you can win at a high level in. That was an environment that our kids deserved. That was an environment our fans deserved. It’s fun to be in that environment. We’re gonna keep getting better as a football team. Let’s keep getting that turnout. That was a really good environment; credit to the fans. Couldn’t be happier with the turnout.”





All of these factors combined, with the growing chemistry of the team, improve play on the field and increase support off the field, which is showing the light at the end of the tunnel. While it may be just a sparkle on the horizon for now, it could revert back to darkness in a flash. In a conference that has fielded several high-level teams and players in this young season, Dillingham knows greater challenges still lie ahead.





“This league, it’s onto the next elite quarterback in this league,” Dillingham noted. “There’s a lot of good quarterbacks right now in this league. This is arguably the best league in college football right now. We’ve got our work cut out for us; we gotta go back to work on Monday, like I tell the kids every week, ‘What are you doing more than you did last week?’”





These caliber opponents are no foreign situation for Dillingham, though. With nearly a decade of college coaching experience under his belt, the first-year head coach was able to draw parallels between these Sun Devils and a former powerhouse that he previously assisted in its return to glory.





“I sat in this exact same seat four years ago just calling the plays, not as a head coach,” Dillingham recalled. “I’ve seen this process. I’ve seen it. We’re on the same trajectory. We’re working our brotherhood. The way our kids talk about each other, the way our kids work, we’re working to get there.”





In that 2019 season, Dillingham commanded the Auburn Tigers’ offense to three wins over ranked opponents, including a 48-point showing in an Iron Bowl victory against then fifth-ranked Alabama. Having lost three games prior to that upset by narrow margins to just as elite teams, Dillingham knows the role that the adversity of losing can play in motivating a team to get back up off the mat and keep fighting.





“Adversity either tears you apart or brings you together,” Dillingham said. “I think, those are the two choices you have. Adversity either makes you quit or makes you work harder. I think our guys right now are treating this adversity and coming together and treating this adversity and working harder. That’s the sign of the direction that we wanna go as a program.”