basketball

7-1 Serbian center Uros Plavsic signs with the Sun Devils

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

During his official visit to Tempe Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights 2018 prospect Uros Plavsic became the fourth addition to ASU’s basketball class.

Plavsic is a former Cleveland State commit who re-opened his recruitment on March 30th. ASU head coach Bobby Hurley visited the center a couple of weeks later which led to Plavsic’s pledge with the school during his trip to the Sun Devils.

Plavsic is the fourth addition to ASU’s 2018 recruiting class and will provide much-needed depth and size to its frontcourt.

