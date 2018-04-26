During his official visit to Tempe Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights 2018 prospect Uros Plavsic became the fourth addition to ASU’s basketball class.

Plavsic is a former Cleveland State commit who re-opened his recruitment on March 30th. ASU head coach Bobby Hurley visited the center a couple of weeks later which led to Plavsic’s pledge with the school during his trip to the Sun Devils.