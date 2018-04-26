During his official visit to Tempe Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights 2018 prospect Uros Plavsic became the fourth addition to ASU’s basketball class.
Plavsic is a former Cleveland State commit who re-opened his recruitment on March 30th. ASU head coach Bobby Hurley visited the center a couple of weeks later which led to Plavsic’s pledge with the school during his trip to the Sun Devils.
Arizona State just picked up the commitment of 7-foot-1 big man Uros Plavsic, a source tells @Rivals. Solid upside pick-up with multi-dimensional big— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 26, 2018
Plavsic is the fourth addition to ASU’s 2018 recruiting class and will provide much-needed depth and size to its frontcourt.