ASUDevils - 6-foot-6 offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett discusses ASU offer

Elijah Pritchett figured he’d need another season to secure any offers. And for the first time in decades, the COVID-19 pandemic had left even that, something as simple as a high school football season, in jeopardy.

The pandemic hit, quarantines began, and recruiting seemingly halted. For 2022 prospects like Pritchett, who at the time held no offers, offseason camps, school visits, and everything of the ilk were even more important. And, just like that, it was all canceled.





His hope was low.





“Coming into my junior year, I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me. I’ll just have to play and just prove myself,’” Pritchett said.





“But I guess I already did.”





And for the 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia, that was the surprise.





The first offer came from nearby South Carolina on March 23. Soon after, schools began flocking to Pritchett’s recruitment like pigeons to a dropped French fry. Nebraska and Michigan State pledged an offer within weeks. Schools like Tennessee, Oregon, Florida State, and Arizona State jumped in a little later in the summer.





Regardless, the recruiting transformation is striking. In March, Pritchett, a 2022 recruit, had no offers. For the next four or so months, the soon-to-be-junior did nothing. No college camps. No visits. No new revelations in his game. All he had was two years of high school film. And for 16 colleges, including a power-five baker’s dozen, that was enough.





“I’ve just been taking in all the attention from fans, coaches, everyone,” Pritchett said. “It’s just a wonderful feeling.”





The Sun Devils extended an offer relatively late compared to the flurry that preceded. Offensive analyst Kevin Mawae called Pritchett for the first time on June 13 and informed him the Sun Devils wanted him, a notion Pritchett anticipated after several ASU coaches followed him on Twitter in the days leading up to Mawae’s call.



