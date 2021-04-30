ASUDevils - 6-foot-5 Missouri DL Ikenna Ezeogu planning an official ASU visit

With the summer fast approaching, numerous recruits have started piecing together their plans for June and July visits. Ikenna Ezeogu has been running through his potential options before the recruiting dead period ends on June 1.

The three-star defensive end from Blue Springs, Missouri, said he has planned visits to Arizona State, Kansas State and is trying to work out a June weekend with Illinois. All that leads to the fact that Ezeogu noted he’s feeling a good vibe with ASU, at least good enough that the Sun Devils are amongst his top three or four schools.

“I just want to see the field, the locker rooms, like the eating facility, the workout rooms, and the dorms,” he said.

Ezeogu, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound high school junior has accumulated 10 total offers so far, picking up his ASU offer back in mid-December. According to his Twitter, it was Sun Devils’ first-year defensive analyst Michael Fletcher who first reached out to Ezeogu and officially offered him. Since then Ezeogu has mainly been in contact with defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez, who will be entering season with the Sun Devils after spending numerous years as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings. “When he says he knows how to get the best out of me and all that, that’s really it,” Ezeogu said of Rodriguez. “He says that I’m quick, pretty good with my hands and that I’m also big and tall — which also helps.”

According to his MaxPreps page, Ezeogu played in 10 games for Blue Springs this season and racked up 26 tackles and a quartet for loss. In addition to his work in the trenches, Ezeogu was his team’s punter and averaged more than 30 yards a kick. “I like being a stand-up D-end. I play fast off the ball and am able to get around the bigger linemen,” Ezeogu said of his game before describing where he improved in his junior campaign. “Definitely strength and speed and listening to the play calls. That’s really helped me a lot.”

