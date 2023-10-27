For decades now, Chicago has been a hotbed of basketball prospects, and thanks to a local connection on the ASU staff and an overall recruiting prospect, 6-11 Jaden Smith, a top 25 center in his class, publicly announced his commitment to the Sun Devils, marking their first pledge in the 2024 class.

Smith, a standout in Chicago's Kenwood Academy program, plays for head coach Mike Irvin, the brother of Nick Irvin, who was recently promoted by Arizona State to an assistant coach role. Smith said that his relationship with Irvin, as well as Sun Devil head coach Boby HUrley naturally played a significant element in his decision.





"I know the coaches have a plan for me," Smith described. "I know they will continue to develop my game and ask me to do what I can on the floor to win games. I know this coaching staff can help me reach my dreams and my goals of playing in the NBA.





"Obviously, Coach Hurley is a legendary coach, with experience he had in college and the NBA. Just to have him share his experiences with me and learn from him speaks volumes. It's a great program, they have great players who are also cool, genuine people. I know that the Arizona State experience will be great for me. Coach Irvin is family, and we are really close. Even before he came to Arizona State, we used to talk to each other a lot. He has given me advice on basketball and just life. He has really helped me grow as a player. But ultimately, my decision came down to what I wanted to do.”





Smith, who took an official visit to Tempe on the weekend of October 6, raved about his experience and was impressed with various aspects he witnessed.





“The campus is very beautiful and modern,” Smith said in a previous interview with Devils Digest. "I liked the basketball side of things, too, playing in a big time conference. They (ASU) have great, great players in the program. They practice really hard, the talent is there, and there were NBA scouts there. That’s great to see, and that’s something that I want for myself. The football game blew me away because it (the atmosphere) was crazy.





“I was hosted by (freshman guard) Braelon Green and (freshman forward) Akil Watson. They both said that they loved it there and that you gotta come in and work as hard as you can. It’s not gonna be easy (to transition to the college level), but that’s what they’re there for, and it’s a great experience. My opinion of Arizona State changed in a good way. I love the school. I love the team and the coaches. Everything about it was just great.”





Smith describes himself as a formidable shot blocker (reported a 7-3 wing span) and rebounder. Aside from playing well in the paint, the center feels that he is versatile to the degree that he has a good face-up game as well.





“I have a good mid-range game,” Smith described, “and hit 15-footers. I’m capable of hitting threes. When I get to college, I want to continue to develop my three-point shot because that can really help me at the next level. I also just want to continue to work on my body.





“The Arizona State coaches think I could be a versatile four or five that could initiate the offense, put the ball on the floor. They think I can be a threat on the offensive side and also be that big, defensive presence. Coach Hurley and I have a good relationship, and it’s important for me to have that type of relationship with a head coach who believes in you and is investing in you. And that’s something that he has for me, and that really stood out to me. It’s exciting that he believes in me and that he really thinks I can help his program.”





The 2024 center chose ASU over Fordham, Loyola Chicago, and DePaul.