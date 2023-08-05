The Lone Star State player is the first to pledge to the Sun Devils since joining the Big 12

Ever since head coach Kenny Dillingham began his reign in Tempe, the Sun Devils have been recruiting the state of Texas in impressive fashion. After yesterday's announcement that they will be joining the Big 12 conference in 2024, it only stood to reason that their recruiting efforts in the Lone Star State would only intensify and result in even more success. And just on cue, on Saturday afternoon Spring, Tex. Legacy the school of sport sciences athlete Joseph Smith commits to the Sun Devils.

In his sophomore year for the Titans, Smith recorded 78 tackles, 13 passes defended, and seven interceptions; two of those interceptions are returned for touchdowns. He was also a special Team standout, scoring on two punt returns and one kickoff return. Smith had more than a handful of power five offers from the likes of Houston, Kansas, Purdue, Utah, and Washington State.