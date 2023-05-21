The state of Louisana has been very kind to Arizona State in previous recruiting classes landing players such as defensive back Jordan Clark, running back George Hart, and defensive linemen Gharin Stansbury, Ashley Williams, and Landen Thomas, among others. And that Louisana to Tempe pipeline is alive and well under this new Sun Devil staff as well, as 6-1 205-pound Ponchatoula (LA) EDGE prospect Albert Smith III committed during his official visit to Tempe.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQgISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYWdsZUNoYXJsaWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhZ2xlQ2hh cmxpZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0UxVGo1NWl4MEgiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FMVRqNTVpeDBIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsYmVy dCBTbWl0aCBJSUkgKEBhbGJlcnRfc21pdGgzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FsYmVydF9zbWl0aDMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjAzNDUzNTAz MjUxNzgzNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Smith is the fifth Sun Devil pledge in the school's 2024 recruiting class, and their current ranking as of May 21st is no. 36. He joins wide receivers Elijah Baesa and Zechariah Sample and defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba all three from the state of Texas, as well as local Scottsdale Desert Mountain athlete Dylan Tapley.