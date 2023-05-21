Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
The state of Louisana has been very kind to Arizona State in previous recruiting classes landing players such as defensive back Jordan Clark, running back George Hart, and defensive linemen Gharin Stansbury, Ashley Williams, and Landen Thomas, among others. And that Louisana to Tempe pipeline is alive and well under this new Sun Devil staff as well, as 6-1 205-pound Ponchatoula (LA) EDGE prospect Albert Smith III committed during his official visit to Tempe.
Smith is the fifth Sun Devil pledge in the school's 2024 recruiting class, and their current ranking as of May 21st is no. 36. He joins wide receivers Elijah Baesa and Zechariah Sample and defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba all three from the state of Texas, as well as local Scottsdale Desert Mountain athlete Dylan Tapley.
