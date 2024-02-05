These days it's harder to find High School prospects that haven't already inked their name to a national letter of intent in the December signing period. Nonetheless, Arizona State was able to add one of the top prospects in the state of Washington in 2024 Seattle O'Dea defensive back Kyan McDonald. The Fighting Irish standout will join high school teammate running back Jason Brown as an ASU incoming freshman in the summer.

McDonald committed to the Sun Devils during his official visit to Tempe last weekend. With the departures of freshmen Shawn Russ, Josiah Cox, and Lennox Lewis, ASU adds a versatile defensive back who may initially line up at nickel but can also play corner and safety.





Arizona State added four defensive backs from the high school ranks in this 2024 class, as McDonald will join Tony-Louis Nkuba, Rodney Bimage, Chris Johnson, and Plas Johnson.