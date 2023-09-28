Week in Review

Well, that was fun. Listen, I don’t like losing, nor do I particularly believe in moral victories, but I can also notice when progress has been made. The Sun Devils made progress last weekend. Kenny Dillingham’s game planning and play calling was creative and exciting. The team was bought in. Ultimately, it was the embarrassment of riches that USC has as far as talent and depth that won out over an injury-riddled, but inspired ASU squad. However, the fact that the Devils had the ball in USC territory with a chance to take the lead to begin the 4th quarter was a welcome surprise.

The Sun Devils showed that they have some substantial things to build upon as the season goes on. The piecemeal offensive line gave everything they had, leading the way for Cam Skattebo to rush for over 100 yards. With hopes that this group can remain healthy, there is the potential for their chemistry to grow and their performance to improve week by week. The future looks a lot better than it did last week, and speaking of something that looks good, let’s discuss those Maroon Monsoon uniforms.

Once again, the Maroon Monsoon uniform did not disappoint. An excellent look from helmet to cleat, the maroon base remains the perfect foundation for gold to really pop off of. Again, the white outlined numbers lent to the overall look of the uniform. In fact, the way that white was woven in as a tertiary color throughout all three major uniform elements was masterful. The white trim on the gold pitchfork helmet decals, the white outline around jersey numbers, and the white trim on the gold pitchfork on the pants all worked together very well.

National uniform tracker UniAuthority even named ASU’s Maroon Monsoon as the 6th best uniform of the week. The only thing that could’ve made this look perfect was if the Sun Devils would have been able to pull off the Maroon Monsoon upset for the final game against USC as conference mates. Still a fantastic uniform.

Maroon Monsoon: A

The Week to Come

Uniform

The upcoming game against Cal certainly presents its own set of challenges. They are vastly improved from where they were over the past couple of seasons, they play hard, and it is the first road game for a group of Sun Devils that has yet to leave Tempe in 2023. It is certainly a less foreboding outlook than last week’s matchup against USC. The one thing that we can hope for is that a change of scenery will do the Devils some good as they continue to build throughout the season. With this first road game, we get our first look at the new white away jersey. Nothing too surprising about it, as we’ve seen its maroon counterpart three of the first four weeks of the season. For the overall uniform, the Sun Devils will be wearing a white helmet/white jersey/maroon pant combination.

The white jersey features the Arizona state flag as a stripe feature on either side of the uniform. It is a tonal gray with the rays leading up and fading into the armpit, the star around the base of the rib cage, and the river block running downward and eventually fading towards the waist. In a move towards an even more simplified design, adidas has opted not to include any identifying letter or wordmark on the jersey.

The white jerseys feature maroon player numbers outlined in gold on both the front and back of the jersey, as well as the TV numbers on the sleeves. Though it may be hard to see, the numbers on the front and back of the jerseys have a subtle, tonal flame pattern within the maroon.

The nameplate on the back of the jersey utilizes the black Sun Devil Bold font. On the front of the jersey, near the left shoulder, is a maroon adidas logo. Near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac-12 shield. Last but not least, at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend Pat Tillman.

The maroon pants have a large gold pitchfork with white trim on the right thigh and a gold adidas logo near the left hip.

Helmet

The Sun Devils will wear maroon helmets that feature standard-sized white pitchfork decals with maroon trim and no center stripe. The facemask is maroon, and the front bumper has a white base and maroon wordmark that reads “Arizona State.”

The decals on the back of the helmet include an American flag, a white and maroon Pac 12 shield, a white and maroon PT*42 shield honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman, and a maroon outlined Warning label which is in the shape of the state of Arizona, featuring maroon text, and has a small, maroon silhouette pitchfork over Tempe. The decals on the back of the helmet are rounded out by the maroon “Sun Devils” word mark over a white base on the helmet’s rear bumper.

Cleats and Socks

The Sun Devils will wear maroon cleats this week. From left to right, there are three different types of cleats. The first four pairs are a mix of AdiZero and Freaks, and the last two are Nastys. The AdiZero cleats are typically worn by speed position players (wide receivers and defensive backs), while the Freaks have a hybrid element and can be worn by mid-size players (fullbacks, linebackers, and tight ends), and the Nasty cleats are worn by heavier players (linemen).

From left to right, the pair furthest to the left is the AdiZero. It features a gold sole and textured maroon base. It features white seams with maroon stitching along each side of the shoe as well as down the middle and up the tongue where a maroon AdiZero word mark. The outside of the shoe features three gold adidas stripes towards the toe, while the inside of the shoe features a gold digital scribble design around a large gold AdiZero word mark. It also features maroon laces. The next pair is the AdiZero primeknit. It features the same characteristics as the AdiZero, with a few distinct differences. The sole is a slightly different shade of gold and has a more sateen finish. The main body of the shoes is a more breathable primeknit material, and the maroon laces also have gold thread woven in.

The middle pair is the Freak 23 Inline. The Freak has a gold sole and primarily gold base with a repeating maroon starburst pattern and three gold maroon stripes on the outside of the shoe towards the toe. The tongue, ankle, and laces are all the same maroon fabric with gold thread woven throughout. There is also a maroon finger loop with a gold “Freak” and an adidas logo on the heel.

The Final two pairs are adidas Nasty models, made for more ankle support for heavier linemen. The second to last pair is the Nasty Fly. It is a primarily maroon shoe with a gold sole, gold adidas logo on the inside of the heel, and three adidas stripes that feature a gold border as well as a maroon and gold chevron pattern within the stripes. The shoe has a maroon zipper and a gold finger loop with a maroon “Nasty” word mark on the heel. It also has a maroon finger loop on the heel. The last pair is the Nasty Torsion. It features many of the same design elements as the Nasty Fly, with a few differences. It is a heavier-duty shoe with even more ankle support. It has a maroon sole and a gold rubber sole seam that surrounds the entire bottom of the shoe except the toe.

The Sun Devils will wear white socks this week to match the jersey and helmet.

Gloves

The Sun Devils will wear maroon and white gloves, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. The gloves on the top are AdiZeros, which are typically worn by speed position players like wide receivers and defensive backs. The maroon gloves feature a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the palm of each glove. They also have gold vent specks and a gold adidas logo on the back of the hand, gold seams around the wrist, and gold lining around the maroon wrist strap, which features the AdiZero word mark and a gold arrow.

The gloves in the middle are adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. The maroon adidas Freak gloves feature the same maroon pitchfork palm design as the AdiZero, gold seams around the wrist, a gold adidas logo on the back of the hand, and a maroon mesh with small gold holes. Finally, for linemen, the gloves on the bottom are adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm meant to withstand all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game. They are plain white with black padding on the palm and along with a maroon adidas logo on the back of the hand; they also have gold accents on the knuckles and the black wrist-wrap.