Welcome back, everyone! It’s a new season with a new coach, new hope, and new uniforms. That’s right, new uniforms. The best-looking team in college football is set to take Frank Kush Field eight times this season, which will give ample opportunity for the incredible Sun Devil equipment staff to dig into their creative bag. I will be there to detail these uniforms for Uniformity’s 9th season, 5th with Devil’s Digest. I’m beyond excited to bring the latest in Sun Devil aesthetics for another season on the finest news and recruiting site in Sun Devil Nation.

Last season, the theme was a creative use of decals.

There were many great looks throughout the season, highlighted by the large Sparky face.

It was a great pleasure to cover these inventive looks and celebrate the pride of maroon and gold; however, it is now time to move on to a new chapter of ASU Football uniforms.

Sublimated State Flag Uniforms, 2018-2022

Before we look ahead to the season to come, let’s take a quick look back at the base uniforms that the Sun Devils have donned for the previous 5 seasons. The sublimated state flag has been a fixture on the chest of Sun Devil football uniforms, becoming one of the more recognizable features of a college football uniform. It is a more simplified design than what had been worn in years past, eliminating an identifier on the chest of the uniform but still featured an ASU letter mark on the back of the collar. This is one of the longer stints one uniform style ASU has ever had. The last time one uniform style stuck around that long was Nike’s capped sleeve style from 2004-2008.

The Week to Come

New Season, New Everything

As the 2023 season begins, there are many aspects of the Sun Devil Football program that are new. New coaching staff, over fifty new players, new challenges, and new uniforms. Kenny Dillingham was hired and immediately injected new energy into the program, bringing a lifelong passion and association with Arizona State University into the position. He immediately hired a slew of coaches with high school coaching history within the Copper State, further bolstering the commitment to the community within the staff. He also brought in many new players who are excited to play with a passionate staff.

Dillingham’s early months have not come without challenges, however. He was hired under the cloud of the ongoing NCAA investigation regarding alleged recruiting rules violations that took place during the COVID recruiting dead period. To add to the challenges, the team was notified this past Sunday morning that the school will be self-imposing a postseason ban. That news was met with the expected disappointment by fans, but the coaching staff and players showed their character and mettle as they handled a difficult situation with integrity and grace with post-practice comments that day. Because there is now, suddenly, no chance of any postseason, these young men are playing for each other and for all of us this season. I implore everyone reading this to set aside their feelings concerning this ban decision when it comes to supporting the team itself. These players have worked hard and earned the right to have support from the community. It is time to band together to be there to root them on to as many victories as possible in 2023.

Now, let’s talk some uniforms.

Uniform

When the Devils take the field against Southern Utah, they will keep with tradition. Since the 2011 rebrand, the Sun Devils have always made sure to wear their traditional gold helmet/maroon jersey/gold pant uniform combination for the first home game of the season, and that tradition will continue in this 2023 season.



This new generation of uniforms still makes use of the Arizona state flag; however, it is no longer sublimated on the chest. It is instead a stripe feature on either side of the uniforms. It is a dark gray with the rays leading up and fading into the armpit, the star around the base of the rib cage, and the river block running downward and eventually fading towards the waist. In a move towards an even more simplified design, adidas has opted not to include any identifying letter or word mark on this new generation of uniform. Another update comes on the uniform numbers. The outline of gold player numbers on standard maroon jerseys have been black since the 2009 season. Now, for the first time in 14 years, the standard maroon jerseys feature gold player numbers outlined in white on both the front and back of the jersey, as well as the TV numbers on the sleeves.

The nameplate on the back of the jersey utilizes the gold Sun Devil Bold font. On the front of the jersey, near the left shoulder, is a gold Adidas logo, newly updated to a more simplified three stripes design without any word mark. Near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac-12 shield. Finally, at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of Sun Devil Football legend Pat Tillman.

The gold pants have a large gold pitchfork with maroon trim on the right thigh and a maroon adidas logo near the left hip.

Helmet

The gold helmet features standard maroon pitchfork decals with gold trim and a thin maroon border. This is a departure from the chrome maroon and gold scheme that was trotted out last season. There is also a two-tone center stripe which boasts a bold maroon center outlined by thin strips of gold outlined again by even thinner strips of maroon. The facemask is maroon, and the front bumper has a white base and maroon “Sun Devils” text with each letter outlined in a thin, gold border. This replaces the PT*42 front bumper, which has been a staple for many seasons, but fear not, PT*42 still has an excellent presence on the helmet.

The maroon decals on the back of the helmet include the Pac 12 shield, the Warning label which is in the shape of the state of Arizona, featured maroon text, and has a small, gold pitchfork over Tempe. Here, we also see that this is where the decal homage to Sun Devil Legend Pat Tillman has been moved. Rather than a front bumper, a maroon and gold PT*42 shield now occupies space on the back of the helmet. The decals on the back of the helmet are rounded by the maroon “Arizona State” text with each letter outlined in a thin, gold border on a white base rear bumper.

Cleats and Socks

Maroon cleats will be worn for the opening game. From left to right, there are three different types of cleats. The first four pairs are a mix of AdiZero and Freaks, and the last two are Nastys. The AdiZero cleats are typically worn by speed position players (wide receivers and defensive backs), while the Freaks have a hybrid element and can be worn by mid-size players (fullbacks, linebackers, and tight ends), and the Nasty cleats are worn by heavier players (linemen).

From left to right, the pair furthest to the left is the AdiZero. It features a gold sole and textured maroon base. It features white seams with maroon stitching along each side of the shoe as well as down the middle and up the tongue where a maroon AdiZero word mark. The outside of the shoe features three gold adidas stripes towards the toe, while the inside of the shoe features a gold digital scribble design around a large gold AdiZero word mark. It also features maroon laces. The next pair is the AdiZero primeknit. It features the same characteristics as the AdiZero, with a few distinct differences. The sole is a slightly different shade of gold and has a more sateen finish. The main body of the shoes is a more breathable primeknit material, and the maroon laces also have gold thread woven in.

The middle pair is the Freak 23 Inline. The Freak has a gold sole and primarily gold base with a repeating maroon starburst pattern and three gold maroon stripes on the outside of the shoe towards the toe. The tongue, ankle, and laces are all the same maroon fabric with gold thread woven throughout. There is also a maroon finger loop with a gold “Freak” and an adidas logo on the heel.

The Final two pairs are adidas Nasty models, made for more ankle support for heavier linemen. The second to last pair is the Nasty Fly. It is a primarily maroon shoe with a gold sole, gold adidas logo on the inside of the heel, and three adidas stripes that feature a gold border as well as a maroon and gold chevron pattern within the stripes. The shoe has a maroon zipper and a gold finger loop with a maroon “Nasty” word mark on the heel. It also has a maroon finger loop on the heel. The last pair is the Nasty Torsion. It features many of the same design elements as the Nasty Fly, with a few differences. It is a heavier duty shoe with even more ankle support. It has a maroon sole and a gold rubber sole seam that surrounds the entire bottom of the shoe except the toe.

Maroon socks will be worn to match the cleats as well.

Gloves

The Sun Devils will wear maroon and white gloves, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. The gloves on the top are AdiZeros which are typically worn by speed position players like wide receivers and defensive backs. The maroon gloves feature a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the palm of each glove. They also have gold vent specks and a gold adidas logo on the back of the hand, gold seams around the wrist, and gold lining around the maroon wrist strap, which features the AdiZero word mark and a gold arrow. The gloves in the middle are adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends.

The maroon adidas Freak gloves feature the same maroon pitchfork palm design as the AdiZero, gold seams around the wrist, a gold adidas logo on the back of the hand, and a maroon mesh with small gold holes. Finally, for linemen, the gloves on the bottom are adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm meant to withstand all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game. They are plain white with black padding on the palm and along with a maroon adidas logo on the back of the hand; they also have gold accents on the knuckles and the black wrist wrap.