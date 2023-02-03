2023 recruiting class overview: offense
No college football team in the country brought in more new faces than the Arizona State Sun Devils. Through the transfer portal, high school and junior college ranks, 46 new names are now present on the team’s roster, and the coaching staff has just one holdover from the previous staff.
Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin makes his way to Tempe via a head coaching role at Cal Poly and as the former mentor of NFL star Cooper Kupp at Eastern Washington. Baldwin assembled a formidable group of signal callers, with the latest addition generating national news around the world of college football. Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, the highest rated uncommitted quarterback in the 2023 class, followed in the steps of his father, former ASU safety Harlen Rashada. Aside from the Sun Devil legacy component, the incoming freshman’s relationship with Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was an offensive coordinator both at Florida State and Oregon, proved to be a beneficial element in the recruiting process.
“Jaden and I have a relationship that goes far back,” Dillingham stated. “Even after he committed to other institutions (Miami and then Florida), he would still ask me questions. In this situation, he got back on the market, he hits me up, and from there, it just happened naturally. He wanted to be an Arizona State Sun Devil.”
Drew Pyne makes his way to Tempe via Notre Dame, where the sophomore quarterback posted an efficient stat line of 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions with a completion rate of 64.6 percent. He complied an 8-2 mark as a starter for the Fighting Irish. BYU transfer Jacob Conover, who played locally in the valley at Chandler High School, and returning starter Trenton Bourguet are the core of this ASU quarterback room and a group of players that Baldwin finds very intriguing.
“A lot of quarterbacks don’t get labeled as dual-threat, but they can still pull it on you if they see the read well,” Baldwin explained. “Every one of our QBs has the ability to hurt a defense when they see it. Their ability to move and extend players can be even bigger than some of the things they do in the read-run game.”
“We have five quarterbacks who can compete for the starting job,” Dillingham noted. “Everybody who steps foot on the field is gonna get an opportunity.”
The options the team has at quarterback are viewed as a strength and form the proverbial good headache to determine who will get the starting nod.
“What we were able to do as far as bringing guys in that can be here early is huge,” Baldwin commented. “Quite honestly, our numbers were (looking to be) low to be able to do what we wanted to in spring ball, it’s 15 practices, and you have to have enough depth. Coach Dillingham putting together a group like we have is gonna allow us a better opportunity to grow through spring ball.”
Finding a signal caller who will prove to be the best fit between their arsenal of skills and a new offensive scheme will be an ongoing process that will continue through preseason camp. Baldwin noted that he wants his offense to move the ball quickly but efficiently.
“We’ll be a pro-style offense that operates up-tempo,” Baldwin described. “We’ll have elements of things we can do that spreads (schemes) can’t do and pro-styles can’t do.”
***
Needless to say, that to operate any offensive system, the front five has to prove to be that unshakable foundation providing the necessary support for the aerial attack and ground game. The Sun Devils’ offensive line that saw four starters departing the team was in need of a quick infusion of talent. Therefore, it secured the services of eight offensive linemen. Among the new bodies up front is Bram Walden, a 6-foot-5 300-pounder who played under Dillingham at Oregon. The local lineman who prepped at Scottsdale Saguaro was an attractive transfer candidate due to his agility, which will serve him well at either tackle position.
“Bram has athletic ability,” offensive line coach Saga Tuitele said. “Big long body and his ability to get from point A to point B with a bunch of obstacles in his way, he can still maintain his balance and his speed to get in the position where he can block guys.
A newcomer who is very familiar to Tuitele is Cal transfer Ben Coleman and is a lineman who is known as an experienced player and a versatile lineman.
“I knew Ben had a high IQ in high school,” Tuitele recalled. “He can play multiple positions, and he’s a seasoned veteran. I’m excited to work with him.”
Baldwin could not help but notice how ambitious this offensive line group has been in the tactical off-season preparations.
“I had a lot of those guys reaching out to me asking when can I get the playbook,” Baldwin remarked. “They’re hungry for it. People don’t realize how sharp you have to be on that offensive line. When we went out recruiting and visited with these guys, it was truly amazing how many scheme questions and football talk we got into.”
***
Last year’s interim head coach, Shaun Aguano, reassumes his running backs coach role. While outgoing senior Xazavian Valladay leaves a sizeable void to fill, Aguano is confident in his group’s ability to pick up the slack with incoming transfers of Cameron Skattebo, who rushed for nearly 1,400 yards last season with Sacramento State, and DeCarlos Brooks, a Chandler native transferring in from Cal.
While both running backs being undersized, each has demonstrated their ability to run with ferocity and stay upright exhibiting toughness and elusiveness. While Skattebo’s sample size is far larger than Brooks’, Aguano is familiar with the hometown kid, whom he coached at Chandler High School.
“Cameron Skattebo, loved his film,” Aguano stated. “I love the yards after contact and his balance. Every time he was hit, he was always going forward. DeCarlos Brooks, I liked his smoothness and the way he attacks the line of scrimmage. Most importantly, they're both huge competitors, they understand (current sophomore ASU running back) Tevin White is the guy they gotta chase. It’s a good room from a competition standpoint. Each one brings his own unique style.”
***
Wide receiver Elijah Badger (70 receptions, 866 yards and seven touchdowns) and tight end Jalin Conyers (38-422-5), highlighted the passing game for the Sun Devils in 2022. After changes to both of those position coaches, the player pool at each unit is now more talented and is expected collectively to produce better numbers. New wide receivers coach Ra’shaad Samples brought in six players, and all but one has college experience. Samples’ approach in constructing this group was to find individuals who can excel in their own right, in order to eventually mesh together with their teammates.
“I look for guys who are hungry to play and come and make an impact immediately,” Samples said. “Always looking for that elite trait guy.”
One of the most prominent newcomers is Troy Omeire, who played mostly with the Texas scout teams with limited game action in his freshman season. Samples, who was on staff in Austin when Omeire was a Longhorn, raved about Omeire’s physical tools (6-foot-3, 213 lbs.) and looks forward to utilizing them in the ASU offense.
“Troy’s a freak of nature physically,” Samples said. “Being able to stay healthy, work hard, be consistent every single day, if he can make routine plays on top of winning 50-50 balls, he’s gonna be great.”
Samples also targeted players that can create catching space for easier throws. Melquan Stovall, a senior from Colorado State with over 1,000 career receiving yards, excels at that exact trait.
“Melquan has great spatial awareness,” Samples said. “Gonna be able to make some yards after the catch and help us all over the field.”
In terms of being a legitimate downfield threat, Korbin Hendrix and the lone freshman of the group, and another newcomer out of Texas, does fulfill that role.
“Hendrix is a big guy who can take the top off a coverage,” Samples described. “He’s a deep threat.”
And if you are seeking out a well-rounded receiver, look no further than Xavier Guillory, a junior out of Idaho State.
“Xavier is dynamic,” Samples described. “He can create space, catch the ball at his highest point; I think he’s gonna be able to do a lot of different things.”
Jake Smith, the 2018 National Gatorade Player of the Year following his senior season at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, has had an injury-riddled college career both at Texas and USC. But even after essentially a two-year hiatus, his position coach is eager to see how a healthy Smith can contribute.
“Jake’s probably one of the guys I’m most excited about,” Samples admitted. “I see him being able to make plays and bring some dynamic ability to the offense.”
The Sun Devil offense comes out of the 2023 recruiting cycle as deeper and more diverse unit than it was last year. Proven offensive minds such as Baldwin and Dillingham are very much looking forward to seeing the unit’s performance in next month’s spring practice.
“Ultimately, the identity is to work to play championship football,” Baldwin said. “There is going to be an aggressiveness with how we do thing, but it will be done with judgment. I’m excited about it.”
“Lot of work put into it by everybody,” Dillingham commented. “Pretty excited about it.”
