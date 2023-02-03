No college football team in the country brought in more new faces than the Arizona State Sun Devils. Through the transfer portal, high school and junior college ranks, 46 new names are now present on the team’s roster, and the coaching staff has just one holdover from the previous staff.





Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin makes his way to Tempe via a head coaching role at Cal Poly and as the former mentor of NFL star Cooper Kupp at Eastern Washington. Baldwin assembled a formidable group of signal callers, with the latest addition generating national news around the world of college football. Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, the highest rated uncommitted quarterback in the 2023 class, followed in the steps of his father, former ASU safety Harlen Rashada. Aside from the Sun Devil legacy component, the incoming freshman’s relationship with Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was an offensive coordinator both at Florida State and Oregon, proved to be a beneficial element in the recruiting process.





“Jaden and I have a relationship that goes far back,” Dillingham stated. “Even after he committed to other institutions (Miami and then Florida), he would still ask me questions. In this situation, he got back on the market, he hits me up, and from there, it just happened naturally. He wanted to be an Arizona State Sun Devil.”





Drew Pyne makes his way to Tempe via Notre Dame, where the sophomore quarterback posted an efficient stat line of 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions with a completion rate of 64.6 percent. He complied an 8-2 mark as a starter for the Fighting Irish. BYU transfer Jacob Conover, who played locally in the valley at Chandler High School, and returning starter Trenton Bourguet are the core of this ASU quarterback room and a group of players that Baldwin finds very intriguing.





“A lot of quarterbacks don’t get labeled as dual-threat, but they can still pull it on you if they see the read well,” Baldwin explained. “Every one of our QBs has the ability to hurt a defense when they see it. Their ability to move and extend players can be even bigger than some of the things they do in the read-run game.”





“We have five quarterbacks who can compete for the starting job,” Dillingham noted. “Everybody who steps foot on the field is gonna get an opportunity.”





The options the team has at quarterback are viewed as a strength and form the proverbial good headache to determine who will get the starting nod.





“What we were able to do as far as bringing guys in that can be here early is huge,” Baldwin commented. “Quite honestly, our numbers were (looking to be) low to be able to do what we wanted to in spring ball, it’s 15 practices, and you have to have enough depth. Coach Dillingham putting together a group like we have is gonna allow us a better opportunity to grow through spring ball.”





Finding a signal caller who will prove to be the best fit between their arsenal of skills and a new offensive scheme will be an ongoing process that will continue through preseason camp. Baldwin noted that he wants his offense to move the ball quickly but efficiently.





“We’ll be a pro-style offense that operates up-tempo,” Baldwin described. “We’ll have elements of things we can do that spreads (schemes) can’t do and pro-styles can’t do.”





***





Needless to say, that to operate any offensive system, the front five has to prove to be that unshakable foundation providing the necessary support for the aerial attack and ground game. The Sun Devils’ offensive line that saw four starters departing the team was in need of a quick infusion of talent. Therefore, it secured the services of eight offensive linemen. Among the new bodies up front is Bram Walden, a 6-foot-5 300-pounder who played under Dillingham at Oregon. The local lineman who prepped at Scottsdale Saguaro was an attractive transfer candidate due to his agility, which will serve him well at either tackle position.